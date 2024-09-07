The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets are set to play against the Syracuse Orange on Saturday, Sept. 7 at 12:00 p.m. ET. The game will take place at JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, NY. New York sports betting odds have Georgia Tech as the -146 favorites with a 3.0-point spread, and the over/under set at 61.0. CFB fans can look forward to this close matchup between two Atlantic Coast Conference teams.

Georgia Tech vs. Syracuse CFB Pregame Odds

Pregame CFB betting odds for the upcoming match between Georgia Tech and Syracuse show a competitive game. FanDuel offers Syracuse at +116 odds on the moneyline and a point spread of +2.5, with an over/under of 61.5. Caesars has similar odds, with slight variations in point spread payouts. BetMGM lists Georgia Tech at -145 odds on the moneyline and a point spread of -3.0, with an over/under of 60.5.

FanDuel : GTECH -2.5, over/under 61.5

: GTECH -2.5, over/under 61.5 BetMGM : GTECH -3.0, over/under 60.5

: GTECH -3.0, over/under 60.5 Caesars : GTECH -3.0, over/under 61.5

: GTECH -3.0, over/under 61.5 Fanatics: GTECH -3.0, over/under 61.5

Team standings & stats

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and Syracuse Orange are set for an exciting faceoff in Saturday’s Week 2 CFB game. Both teams showed strong Week 1 performances, making this game a must-watch for CFB bettors looking to track their wagers. Georgia Tech is coming off a solid win against Georgia State, while Syracuse secured a victory against Ohio. This section provides an overview of those key Week 1 stats and standings.

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets team stats

Georgia Tech escaped its last game with a 35-12 win against Georgia State, thanks to a balanced rushing and passing attack. After their recent win, Georgia Tech is 2-0 on the season:

Points per game : 29.5

: 29.5 Points allowed per game : 16.5

: 16.5 Passing yards per game : 210.0

: 210.0 Passing yards allowed per game : 9.1

: 9.1 Rushing yards per game : 212.5

: 212.5 Rushing yards per game allowed: 6.2

Syracuse Orange team stats

Syracuse secured a 38-22 victory against Ohio in Week 1, showcasing a lengthy passing game. After their recent win, Syracuse is 1-0 on the season:

Points per game : 38.0

: 38.0 Points allowed per game : 22.0

: 22.0 Passing yards per game : 354.0

: 354.0 Passing yards allowed per game : 9.1

: 9.1 Rushing yards per game : 126.0

: 126.0 Rushing yards per game allowed: 4.2

Player Stats for Georgia Tech vs. Syracuse

As the Yellow Jackets face off against the Orange, bettors and fans are keen to analyze the player stats to gauge potential impacts on the game. Both teams have standout players who have shown impressive performances in recent games, making this matchup highly anticipated for CFB betting fans.

Yellow Jackets leaders ahead of today’s game

Georgia Tech has seen strong performances from key players in Week 0 and Week 1. QB Haynes King has been a central figure, while WRs Malik Rutherford and Eric Singleton Jr. have been reliable targets. The team’s offense looks promising heading into today’s game:

Haynes King (QB): 29 ATT, 275 YDS, 2 TD

(QB): 29 ATT, 275 YDS, 2 TD Malik Rutherford (WR): 7 REC

(WR): 7 REC Eric Singleton Jr. (WR): 4 REC

(WR): 4 REC Avery Boyd (TE): 4 REC

(TE): 4 REC Jamal Haynes (RB): 2 REC

The Yellow Jackets have relied on a balanced offensive strategy during their two games this season. These key players have contributed to Georgia Tech’s performance both weeks:

Haynes King (QB): 45 ATT, 421 YDS, 2 TD

(QB): 45 ATT, 421 YDS, 2 TD Malik Rutherford (WR): 11 REC

(WR): 11 REC Eric Singleton Jr. (WR): 6 REC

(WR): 6 REC Avery Boyd (TE): 5 REC

(TE): 5 REC Chase Lane (WR): 5 REC

Orange leaders ahead of tonight’s game

Syracuse displayed exceptional offensive prowess in Week 1, with QB Kyle McCord leading the charge. WRs Trebor Pena and Zeed Haynes have been crucial in their passing game. Their offensive strategy appears effective, making them a tough competitor against Georgia Tech. The team’s recent performance indicates a strong offensive lineup for today’s game: