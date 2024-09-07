The Dallas Cowboys will face the Cleveland Browns in NFL Week 1. The game is scheduled for Sunday, September 8, at 4:25 p.m. ET at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland, OH. This matchup marks the beginning of the 2024 NFL season, bringing excitement to both teams’ fan bases.

Cowboys vs Browns pregame odds for Week 1

According to various New York sportsbooks, the Browns are a -2.5-point favorite on the point spread. The over/under for the game stands at 41.0 points. The moneyline for the Browns is -138, while the Cowboys are at +117. FanDuel has the Browns at -136 and the Cowboys at +118, with an over/under of 40.5 points.

FanDuel : Cowboys +2.5, over/under 40.5

: Cowboys +2.5, over/under 40.5 BetMGM : Cowboys +2.5, over/under 41.0

: Cowboys +2.5, over/under 41.0 Caesars : Cowboys +2.5, over/under 41.0

: Cowboys +2.5, over/under 41.0 Fanatics: Cowboys +2.5, over/under 41.0

Odds for the Cowboys vs Browns are subject to change

Cowboys vs Browns last season team stats & standings

The Dallas Cowboys finished the 2023 season with a 12-5 record, ranking 1st in the NFC East and 2nd in the NFC Conference. They scored 509 points and allowed 315 points, with a division rank of 1 and conference rank of 2. The Cowboys had 57 touchdowns, 6317 offensive yards, 1920 rushing yards, and 4397 passing yards. They had a turnover differential of +10 and a time of possession of 32:48. The Cowboys had 46 sacks, 14 fumbles, and a third-down conversion rate of 48.3%.

The Cleveland Browns ended the 2023 season with an 11-6 record, ranking 2nd in the AFC North and 5th in the AFC Conference. They scored 396 points and allowed 362 points, with a division rank of 2 and conference rank of 5. The Browns had 42 touchdowns, 5710 offensive yards, 2017 rushing yards, and 3693 passing yards. They had a turnover differential of -9 and a time of possession of 32:19. The Browns had 49 sacks, 27 fumbles, and a third-down conversion rate of 31.6%.

Previous season player stats & current injuries for Cowboys vs Browns

For the Cowboys, Dak Prescott had 4,516 passing yards and 36 passing touchdowns in 2023. CeeDee Lamb had 135 receptions, while Tony Pollard led the way on the ground. Though he’s now in Tennessee and old favorite Ezekiel Elliott is back in Dallas. Other key players include Brandin Cooks with 54 receptions, Jake Ferguson with 71 receptions, and Michael Gallup with 34 receptions. Injuries include Dallas Cowboys’ tight end John Stephens Jr. being ruled out for the game due to a hamstring injury.

For the Browns, Jerome Ford finished with 204 carries for 813 yards rushing and 4 TDs while adding 44 receptions. Ford replaced the injured Nick Chubb, who will miss the first four games this season. Amari Cooper had 72 receptions. David Njoku had 81 receptions, while Elijah Moore had 59 receptions. Key quarterbacks included Joe Flacco, with 1,616 passing yards and 13 touchdowns, and Deshaun Watson with 1,115 passing yards and 7 touchdowns. Injuries do not significantly impact the Browns’ lineup for this game, minus Chubb at running back.

Cowboys vs Browns recent news

The Dallas Cowboys plan to commit to their running game in 2024. Head coach Mike McCarthy stated, “We will be good running the football and that’s because we’re going to commit to it.” This indicates a potential focus on the run game for the Cowboys. The Cleveland Browns defense, which was excellent in 2023, faces a tough matchup against the Dallas Cowboys’ explosive offense in Week 1. Despite the challenging matchup, the Browns are considered a top-10 fantasy defense for Week 1.

Cowboys vs Browns weather for Sunday

The weather forecast for the game indicates scattered clouds with a temperature of 68°F and a wind speed of 15 mph. These conditions are unlikely to significantly impact gameplay.