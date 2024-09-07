The Washington Commanders will face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in NFL Week 1. The game is scheduled for Sunday, Sep 8, with kickoff set for 4:25 p.m. ET at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, FL. This matchup is set to be an intriguing contest between two teams from the NFC, with the Commanders looking to improve upon their previous season’s performance and the Buccaneers aiming to solidify their standing as a top team in the NFC South.

Commanders vs Buccaneers pregame odds for Week 1

The Buccaneers are favored by 3.5 points on the point spread at various NY sports betting apps. The over/under for the game stands at 42.5 points. The moneyline sees the Buccaneers at -185 and the Commanders at 155. These NFL odds are indicative of the Buccaneers’ stronger performance in the previous season and their home-field advantage.

FanDuel : Commanders +3.5, over/under 42.5

: Commanders +3.5, over/under 42.5 BetMGM : Commanders +3.5, over/under 42.5

: Commanders +3.5, over/under 42.5 Caesars : Commanders +3.5, over/under 42.5

: Commanders +3.5, over/under 42.5 Fanatics: Commanders +3.5, over/under 42.5

Odds for the Commanders vs Buccaneers are subject to change

Commanders vs Bucs last season standings & stats

The Commanders finished the 2023 season with a 4-13 record, ranking 4th in the NFC East. They scored 329 points and allowed 518 points, resulting in a point differential of -189. Their offensive performance included 5317 total yards, with 1592 rushing yards and 3725 passing yards. The Commanders recorded 39 touchdowns, 21 passing interceptions, and a turnover differential of -14. Their defense allowed 4457 passing yards and 2155 rushing yards, highlighting areas for improvement.

The Buccaneers ended the season with a 9-8 record, ranking 1st in the NFC South. They scored 348 points and allowed 325 points, resulting in a point differential of 23. Their offensive performance included 5321 total yards, with 1509 rushing yards and 3812 passing yards. The Buccaneers recorded 37 touchdowns, 10 passing interceptions, and a turnover differential of 8. Their defense allowed 4232 passing yards and 1620 rushing yards, showcasing a more balanced performance compared to the Commanders.

In their last season, the Commanders had 321 first downs, while the Buccaneers had 300 first downs. The Commanders had 87 penalties, whereas the Buccaneers had 100 penalties. The Commanders’ third-down conversion rate was 35.6%, with 77 conversions out of 216 attempts. The Buccaneers had a higher third-down conversion rate at 41.5%, with 98 conversions out of 236 attempts. These stats highlight the Buccaneers’ efficiency on third downs compared to the Commanders.

Previous season player stats & current injuries for Commanders vs Bucs

For the Commanders, quarterback Sam Howell played 17 games, accumulating 3,946 passing yards and 21 passing touchdowns. Howell is now been replaced by rookie Jayden Daniels, who will make his first career NFL start on Sunday. Running back Brian Robinson Jr. had 36 receptions in 15 games, contributing to the team’s offensive efforts. Wide receiver Terry McLaurin had 79 receptions, while wide receiver Curtis Samuel had 62 receptions. Tight end Logan Thomas had 55 receptions, showcasing the Commanders’ reliance on their receiving corps.

For the Buccaneers, quarterback Baker Mayfield played 17 games, accumulating 4,044 passing yards and 28 passing touchdowns. Running back Rachaad White had 64 receptions, providing versatility in both the rushing and passing game. Wide receiver Mike Evans had 79 receptions, and wide receiver Chris Godwin had 83 receptions. Tight end Cade Otton had 47 receptions, highlighting the Buccaneers’ depth in their receiving options.

Injury concerns include Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota, who has been ruled out for Week 1 due to a chest and pectoral injury. His absence means that Washington will head into its first game of the year with Jeff Driskel backing up Jayden Daniels. The Commanders have also released Byron Pringle, impacting their wide receiver depth.

Commanders vs Buccaneers recent news

Marcus Mariota has been ruled out for Week 1, leaving Jeff Driskel to back up Jayden Daniels. The Commanders have released Byron Pringle, which could impact their receiving options. Trey Palmer of the Buccaneers is ready to play after being in concussion protocol, adding depth to their wide receiver corps. Cade Otton of the Buccaneers is expected to play and has TE2 appeal, given his potential to contribute in the passing game.

Commanders vs Bucs weather for Sunday

The forecast for the game at Raymond James Stadium predicts a temperature of 89°F with light rain and a wind speed of 5 mph. These weather conditions could impact the passing game, making it essential for both teams to adjust their game plans accordingly.