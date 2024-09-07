The Akron Zips will face off against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Saturday, September 7 at 12:00 p.m. ET. The game will take place at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, NJ. With a point spread of -22.5 favoring Rutgers and an over/under of 40.0, CFB bettors and fans are set for an exciting matchup.

Akron vs. Rutgers Week 2 Pregame Odds

Pregame CFB betting odds for the upcoming match between Akron and Rutgers indicate a significant disparity. BetMGM lists Akron at +1300 odds on the moneyline with a point spread of +22.5, and an over/under of 40.0. FanDuel offers Akron at +1600 on the moneyline with a point spread of +23.5, and an over/under of 40.5. These NY sportsbook lines suggest a strong favorite status for Rutgers, providing crucial insights for CFB betting enthusiasts.

FanDuel : Rutgers -23.5, over/under 40.5

: Rutgers -23.5, over/under 40.5 BetMGM : Rutgers -22.5, over/under 40.0

: Rutgers -22.5, over/under 40.0 Caesars : Rutgers -23.0, over/under 40.0

: Rutgers -23.0, over/under 40.0 Fanatics: Rutgers -22.5, over/under 40.0

Odds are subject to change for Akron vs. Rutgers.

Team standings & stats

Akron and Rutgers are set to clash this Saturday in a Week 2 CFB faceoff. Akron, looking to bounce back from a heavy defeat, will face a formidable Rutgers team. Rutgers dominated their last game, showcasing a strong offense. Fans and bettors are keen to analyze the odds and recent performances of both teams.

Akron team stats

Akron Zips struggled in their last game against Ohio State, losing 6-52. They managed 130 passing yards and 61 rushing yards. Akron’s season stats reveal their challenges:

Points per game : 6.0

: 6.0 Points allowed per game : 52.0

: 52.0 Passing yards per game : 130.0

: 130.0 Passing yards allowed per game : 4.5

: 4.5 Rushing yards per game : 61.0

: 61.0 Rushing yards per game allowed: 1.8

Rutgers team stats

Rutgers Scarlet Knights impressed in their last match against Howard, winning 44-7. They recorded 147 passing yards and 329 rushing yards. Rutgers’ season stats highlight their strengths:

Points per game : 44.0

: 44.0 Points allowed per game : 7.0

: 7.0 Passing yards per game : 147.0

: 147.0 Passing yards allowed per game : 6.1

: 6.1 Rushing yards per game : 329.0

: 329.0 Rushing yards per game allowed: 7.2

Player Stats for Akron vs. Rutgers

The upcoming CFB game between the Zips and Scarlet Knights is highly anticipated by bettors and fans alike. Both teams have standout players who could make a significant impact on the game. Here we break down Week 1 player stats and performances to give you a comprehensive pregame guide.

Zips leaders ahead of today’s game

The Zips will be looking to key Week 1 players when planning for their attack against Rutgers. Tahj Bullock, the QB, delivered 68 passing yards and 2 receptions. RB Jordon Simmons led with 4 receptions, while WR Bobby Golden had 3 receptions. TE Jake Newell also contributed with 2 receptions. The team will be looking to these players to maintain their performance and secure a win:

Tahj Bullock (QB): 68 YDS, 2 REC, 13 ATT

(QB): 68 YDS, 2 REC, 13 ATT Jordon Simmons (RB): 4 REC

(RB): 4 REC Bobby Golden (WR): 3 REC

(WR): 3 REC Jake Newell (TE): 2 REC

(TE): 2 REC Charles Kellom (RB): 3 REC

Scarlet Knights leaders ahead of today’s game

The Scarlet Knights are coming into this game with strong Week 1 performances from multiple players. QB Athan Kaliakmanis had an impressive game with 147 passing yards and 3 touchdowns. WR Dymere Miller led with 4 receptions, closely followed by TE Kenny Fletcher. RB Kyle Monangai and Samuel Brown 5 each contributed with 1 reception. Rutgers will rely on these players to make a significant impact against Akron: