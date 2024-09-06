The New York Yankees will face the Chicago Cubs on Sept. 6, at 12:20 PM at Wrigley Field, Chicago. The game will air on MARQ. Yankees have an away money line of -133, while Cubs are at 113. Weather forecast predicts light rain with a high of 69°F. This MLB game is crucial for betting enthusiasts. Keep reading for the latest Yankees odds and updates.

Yankees vs. Cubs pregame odds for Sept. 6

MLB betting odds for today’s game between the Yankees and Cubs show a competitive matchup. Various New York sportsbooks indicate the Yankees as the favorite across the moneyline and run line. The run line is set at -1.5 in favor of the Yankees across multiple sportsbooks with the over/under hovering around 7.5.

FanDuel : Yankees -134, Cubs +114, over/under 7.5

: Yankees -134, Cubs +114, over/under 7.5 BetMGM : Yankees -135, Cubs +115, over/under 7.5

: Yankees -135, Cubs +115, over/under 7.5 Caesars : Yankees -130, Cubs +110, over/under 7.5

: Yankees -130, Cubs +110, over/under 7.5 Fanatics: Yankees -130, Cubs +110, over/under 7.5

Odds are subject to change for Yankees vs. Cubs.

Yankees vs. Cubs projected starting lineups today

Yankees starting lineup

2B Gleyber Torres (R) RF Juan Soto (L) CF Aaron Judge (R) DH Giancarlo Stanton (R) C Austin Wells (L) SS Anthony Volpe (R) 3B Jazz Chisholm Jr. (L) 1B DJ LeMahieu (R) LF Alex Verdugo (L)

Cubs starting lineup

LF Ian Happ (S) 1B Michael Busch (L) RF Seiya Suzuki (R) DH Cody Bellinger (L) 3B Isaac Paredes (R) 2B Nico Hoerner (R) SS Dansby Swanson (R) CF Pete Crow-Armstrong (L) C Miguel Amaya (R)

Projected lineups and injuries are Sportsdata.io

Yankees vs. Cubs probable starters for Friday

Starters W-L ERA WHIP K% BB% (NYY) Luis Gil (R) 12-6 3.39 1.20 26.7 12.2 (CHC) Jordan Wicks (R) 2-2 3.82 1.36 21.2 6.6

Yankees vs. Cubs Injuries for Friday

Yankees: Jon Berti (3B) – Out, left calf strain, 60-day IL. Cody Poteet (SP) – Out, right triceps strain, 60-day IL. Lou Trivino (RP) – Out, Tommy John surgery, 60-day IL.

Cubs: Jorge López (RP) – Out, groin strain, 15-day IL. Justin Steele (SP) – Out, left elbow tendinitis, 15-day IL. Yency Almonte (RP) – Out, right shoulder surgery, 60-day IL. Adbert Alzolay (RP) – Out, right forearm strain, 60-day IL.

Team standings & stats for today’s game

New York Yankees Stats & Standings

The New York Yankees are currently 2nd in the AL East with a record of 80-60. Recent performance shows a slump with a 4-6 record in the last ten games, including a two-game losing streak. In their last game against the Texas Rangers, they recorded 6 runs on 8 hits with a batting average of .229. Season stats include:

Runs per game : 5.1

: 5.1 Team average : .252

: .252 Team home runs : 213

: 213 Team stolen bases : 66

: 66 Team ERA : 3.90

: 3.90 Team pitching strikeouts: 1238

Chicago Cubs Stats & Standings

The Chicago Cubs hold the 2nd spot in the NL Central with a 72-68 record. They have been performing well recently, going 7-3 in their last ten games and coming off a win. In their last game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, they secured a win with the Pirates striking out 6 times. Season stats include:

Runs per game : 4.6

: 4.6 Team average : .241

: .241 Team home runs : 149

: 149 Team stolen bases : 128

: 128 Team ERA : 3.79

: 3.79 Team pitching strikeouts: 1191

Player Stats for Yankees vs. Cubs

The Yankees and Cubs bring notable players to the field, offering intriguing matchups for mlb betting enthusiasts. Juan Soto and Trent Grisham have been key contributors for the Yankees, while Dansby Swanson and Pete Crow-Armstrong have shown impressive performances for the Cubs. Recent news highlights Shota Imanaga’s exceptional pitching for the Cubs, adding another layer of excitement to the odds.

Yankees Leaders Ahead of Today’s Game

Juan Soto and Gleyber Torres have been pivotal for the Yankees, contributing significantly in recent games. Soto’s consistent performance, alongside Torres’ ability to score runs, makes them players to watch. Jazz Chisholm Jr.’s speed on bases adds another dimension.

AVG Leader: Aaron Judge .323

Aaron Judge .323 HR Leader: Aaron Judge 51

Aaron Judge 51 RBI Leader: Aaron Judge 124

Aaron Judge 124 Runs Leader: Juan Soto 112

Juan Soto 112 SB Leader: Jazz Chisholm Jr. 33

Cubs Leaders Ahead of Today’s Game

Dansby Swanson and Nico Hoerner have been standout performers for the Cubs. Swanson’s ability to get on base and score runs, coupled with Hoerner’s speed, makes them crucial for the Cubs’ success. Shota Imanaga’s recent pitching performance adds strength to their roster.