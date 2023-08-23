The NFL preseason is coming to a close. But before it’s over, we’re taking a look at the NY Giants’ preseason odds and what fans and sports bettors alike can expect from the G-Men this year.

This Saturday, the Giants take on home rivals the New York Jets in their preseason finale. They’ll likely be meeting Aaron Rodgers as a Jet for the first time.

Then, it’s time for the official NFL kickoff on September 7 and the Giants’ first “real” game on September 10 against the Cowboys.

Let’s take a look at the New York Giants betting outlook through the lens of their preseason futures odds. Stay tuned, because we’ll keep updating throughout the season with NY sports betting insights, picks, predictions, and takeaways.

NY Giants odds compared to last year

The Giants outperformed the odds last year, thanks in large part to Brian Daboll, one of the NFL’s best new coaches. Daniel Jones is throwing to, among others, a massive talent in Saquon Barkley. They had the right arithmetic to beat expectations in 2022.

This year, thanks to that arithmetic, they have higher expectations. We know what they can do – but can they continue to build on last year’s success?

NY Giants Super Bowl odds

PRESEASON BY YEAR ODDS TO WIN SUPER BOWL 2023 +6600 2022 +15000 2021 +8000 2020 +10000 2019 +20000 2018 +3000



This preseason, the Giants are sitting at +6600 (66-to-1) odds to win the Super Bowl. Not great, but get this: It’s the best opening odds since 2018 when they were at +3000 (30-to-1) in the preseason.

Of course, that year, the team went 5-11 and missed the playoffs.

Last year, their preseason Super Bowl odds were +15000 (150-to-1). As we’ve already discussed, they went on to beat expectations on total wins with a 9-7-1 record and a trip to the playoffs (albeit brief).

NY Giants NFC Championship odds

PRESEASON BY YEAR ODDS TO WIN NFC CHAMPIONSHIP 2023 +2200 2022 +6600 2021 +4000 2020 +5000 2019 +10000 2018 +1500

Again, the Giants’ odds to win the NFC are long. First, they have to make the playoffs – very doable. But then, they will presumably have to face one or more of the league’s most dominant teams, including the Philadelphia Eagles, San Francisco 49ers, and Dallas Cowboys. Two of those teams, of course, reside with the Giants in the NFC East.

With 22-to-1 odds right now, they could be worse off. And, sure, if they pull out a miracle this year, you can get great money on this bet.

NY Giants NFC East odds

PRESEASON BY YEAR ODDS TO WIN NFC EAST 2023 +750 2022 +800 2021 +450 2020 +1200 2019 +1600 2018 +500

The NFC East is stacked with the Giants, Eagles, and Cowboys. The Giants need to play really smart and outcoach the other teams to have a fighting chance.

They have slightly lower odds for it than last year. A division title would be the first for Big Blue since 2011, when they went on to win the Super Bowl.

NY Giants regular season win total odds

YEAR WIN TOTAL (OVER/UNDER)



ACTUAL WINS 2023 7.5 TBD 2022 7 9 2021 7 4 2020 6.5 6 2019 6 4 2018 7 5

The Giants went under for five years straight until they broke their over/under curse last year. Going two games over was a boost, and we’re taking the over on the Giants again this year.

They went 9-7-1 in 2022, and Daboll has now had even more time to build up an NFC contender in his team. The odds right now are +100 for the over on 7.5 wins on DraftKings NY.

NY Giants odds to make the playoffs

YEAR MAKE ODDS MISS ODDS RESULT 2023 +165 -200 TBD 2022 +230 -275 MAKE 2021 +225 -275 MISS 2020 +375 -450 MISS 2019 +500 -700 MISS 2018 +280 -360 MISS

Here’s another we feel good about. The odds on Caesars NY have a great payout to bet on the Giants making the playoffs at +165.

There’s still not a lot of confidence among oddsmakers that the Giants can pull off another playoff run, but we see no reason not to think the team’s future is bright. At least bright enough to make this a smart bet.