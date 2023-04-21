Haters, step off! The Knicks are back in the playoffs in a better position than anyone expected at the beginning of the year. Today, we’re diving back into New York sports betting and breaking down the Knicks’ odds for the NBA playoffs.

New York is 1-1 in the first round against the Cleveland Cavaliers and is headed home to Madison Square Garden for the next two games. The team is currently healthy, and among their top stars, Jalen Brunson, Julius Randle, and RJ Barrett have been putting up solid playoff numbers.

Immanuel Quickley, though, is a bit of a question mark right now. He hasn’t looked like the Quickley we’re used to in either of their playoff games – the Quickley who can put up 30+ points in a game. Can the Knicks change up the strategy to help Quickley rally?

Fans certainly hope so, but sports bettors should keep an eye on it as we consider the Knicks’ upcoming odds.

Knicks Odds for the NBA Playoffs: Odds for Knicks vs. Cavaliers

Here are the best odds from across top NY sportsbooks for the Knicks vs. Cavaliers game Friday at 8:30 p.m.

The Knicks Game 1 win in Cleveland was a big statement, putting the advantage in their court if they can hold onto it for two games at home. But a resurgent Cavs team squashed the Knicks’ hopes for an easy series in Game 2, winning by a final score of 107-90. The Cavs played more aggressive ball in the second game, double-teaming Brunson and effectively slowing a team that’s been known for its attack.

During the regular season, the Cavaliers led the league in points allowed per possession with a scrappy, high-velocity defense that demands quick offensive decisions. The Knicks just didn’t seem to have that decisiveness in Game 2.

But the Knicks are known for a relentless approach, too – on offense. They’re bigger and usually more aggressive than the Cavs team. They need to find a nimble approach in Game 3 that takes advantage of their attack style and doesn’t slow them down. If Quickley can get back to his Sixth-Man-of-the-Year candidate form, he can pull some of the Cavs’ attention from Brunson and hopefully open up their offensive options. They know what they need to do.

Another thing to consider? The Knicks’ had a worse record at home than on the road during the regular season. Of course, playoff ball at MSG is a whole different ball game. Will the home-court energy be enough for a Knicks’ surge? We think so. The Cavs were an abysmal 20-21 on the road during the regular season, and all are pretty fresh faces for the NBA playoffs. Every time the two teams have clashed in MSG, the Knicks have come out triumphant, giving them a 3-1 lead over the Cavs in the regular season.

But again, it’s playoff ball. Anything could happen.

Prop Bets for Knicks vs. Cavaliers

Looking to bet on the Knicks but don’t like the game lines? Sportsbooks have tons of prop bets you can choose from to wager on any action outside of the final outcomes.

Here are some of the most popular prop bets for Knicks vs. Cavs.

FanDuel NY: Darius Garland to hit a three-pointer for the first basket +2000

BetMGM NY: Donovan Mitchell to score at least 30 points -115

Caesars NY: Knicks vs. Cavs series to go 5 games (+275), 6 games (+150), 7 games (+150)

DraftKings NY: Julius Randle to hit the first field goal +550

Knicks Odds to Win the East

The Cavs are slightly favored over the Knicks in the odds of winning the East. But both teams have far longer odds than the top three favorites: the Milwaukee Bucks, Boston Celtics, and Philadelphia 76ers.

Both the Cavs and Knicks are in rebuilding years and looking to have a strong run in the playoffs, but unlikely to win it with the dominant teams at the top of the East. The Knicks’ odds for the NBA playoffs are pretty long for getting out of the East.

Scroll through the table below to see all the odds for the remaining Eastern Conference teams.

Knicks Odds to Win the NBA Championship

Straightforwardly, the Knicks are long, long, long shots to win the NBA Championship with current odds at 100-to-1. Their 12th in oddsmaker’s ranking of all teams in the playoffs. But if you’re still interested in betting on who will win, here’s how the odds are stacking up for the favorites.

Scroll through to see all teams.

Knicks Playoff Schedule

Here’s the schedule for the remaining games in Round 1 of the NBA Playoffs.

Cavs @ Knicks – Friday, April 21 at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC

Cavs @ Knicks – Sunday, April 23 at 1:00 p.m. ET on ABC

Knicks @ Cavs – Wednesday, April 26, time TBD

IF NECESSARY: Cavs @ Knicks – Friday, April 28, time TBD

IF NECESSARY: Knicks @ Cavs – Sunday, April 30, time TBD

Photo by Shutterstock