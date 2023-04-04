Brooklyn Nets Odds Update: Can They Clinch A Playoff Berth?

The pressure is on for the Brooklyn Nets with just four games left and a shot at clinching a playoff berth in the balance. The other five guaranteed playoff slots in the East are set. Can the Nets hang onto the final spot? We’re diving back into the Brooklyn Nets odds for this week and for the playoffs.

Brooklyn is in sixth in the East with a 43-35 record, with the Miami Heat just two wins behind in seventh place and a 41-37 record. The rivals each have four games apiece left, three of which are against the same teams: the Detroit Pistons, Orlando Magic, and Philadelphia 76ers. Philly is the toughest matchup for either team. On paper, the other three games for each team should be possible to win.

Without further ado, let’s look at the top New York sports betting odds across NY sportsbooks for Brooklyn’s game tonight and their futures odds for the playoffs.

Odds for Brooklyn Nets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

The Timberwolves are narrow one-point favorites over the Nets for tonight’s game in Brooklyn. The Wolves are on a three-game losing skid and have a record of 39-40 for the season and 18-21 away. The Nets are 22-16 at home. So why are the Wolves favored? Most likely, oddsmakers are focused on the individual matchups.

Minnesota is in the league’s top four for field goal percentage at 49% and two-point percentage at 56.8%. Anthony Edwards had a 37-point game Sunday and is averaging 24.5 points per game this season. On the defensive side, the Wolves are in the top five in turnovers, steals, and blocked shots.

The Nets, on the other hand, have their own set of strengths. Their field-goal percentage is barely below the Wolves at 48.9%, and they have a two-point percentage of 56%. Mikal Bridges is averaging 27.6 points per game since joining the team and was the league’s Eastern Conference Player of the Week last week.

The Nets are on a three-game winning streak, which is tied with the most they’ve gone since their 12-game streak in December. Can they push it to four? The Wolves are in the midst of a three-game losing streak. They haven’t lost four in a row since December. Are they willing to go down another?

We’re hoping the specter of the Heat challenging their playoff spot is enough to get the Nets to gut out a win tonight.

Nets Futures Odds to Win the East

The Nets are not expected to win anything championships this year. The team itself is clearly focusing on development for the future. But let’s take a look at their futures odds compared to the field.

The Nets odds to win the title are long at 350-to-1. Even in the Easter Conference, oddsmakers don’t have a lot of faith in Brooklyn. The Nets are in ninth place to win the East with 150-to-1 odds. They’re ranked lower in odds than the Raptors, Heat, and Hawks, who are all lower than the Nets in the standings right now.

Scroll through the table below to see the odds for each team in the East.

What’s Next for the Nets?

The Nets have plenty to build on in future seasons. In fact, Mikal Bridges won NBA Eastern Conference Player of the Week for Week 24.

Los Angeles Lakers forward-center Anthony Davis and Brooklyn Nets guard-forward Mikal Bridges have been named the NBA Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Week, respectively, for Week 24 of the 2022-23 season (March 27 – April 2). pic.twitter.com/UZM62OilmZ — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) April 3, 2023

Bridges averaged 33 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 3.7 assists last week during the Nets’ 3-0 win streak. The trade with the Suns landed the Nets a strong core of players they can build on. Spencer Dinwiddie is regularly getting double-digits in assists. Meanwhile, Nets veteran Nic Claxton has been rebounding in the double digits as well.

We think they can hold onto the sixth spot and cap off a respectable year with growth in mind for next season.

Nets Upcoming Games

Here are the last four games on the Nets’ schedule for the regular season.

vs. Minnesota — Tuesday, April 4

@ Detroit — Wednesday, April 5

vs. Orlando — Friday, April 7

vs. Philadelphia — Sunday, April 9

Photo by: Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire