NY Mets Offering $25K Seats in New Club Honoring Former Owner

The old saying goes that “the rich keep getting richer.” That may be the case this season at Citi Field, where the New York Mets are offering a limited number of VIP tickets for as much as $25,000 per seat.

Mets owner Steve Cohen, reportedly worth more than $17 billion, has spent freely on his team, lifting the team payroll to more than $335 million. That puts the Mets more than $100 million above the Competitive Balance Tax threshold in Major League Baseball. This means Cohen will be on the hook for more than $80 million for going over the team salary threshold.

But the Mets are finding ways to recoup some of that money with the introduction of a members-only section beyond the right field wall at Citi Field. The section is called The Cadillac Club at Payson’s (because, of course, it is) in honor of former Mets owner Joan Payson.

NY Mets $25K Seats

One hundred seats will be available in The Cadillac Club at Payson’s, with membership limited to 25-20 fans. The first and second-row seats will go for $25,000 each. Seating in rows three and four will reportedly cost $19,000.

The new seating area will be encased like a luxurious VIP club section, with a private bar with complimentary drink service, food menu items, and flat-screen televisions. Don’t want to bother with looking forward to the actual game action? Flat-screen televisions will provide views of Mets’ action.

Cohen announced the new exclusive club in a press release in late March.

“The Cadillac Club at Payson’s will combine the rich history of the Mets with unique elements that are reminiscent of classic New York City, providing Mets fans with an experience like no other.”

Joan Payson was the owner and team president from 1962 to 1975, a period that saw the Mets transition from a laughingstock expansion franchise to National League champions in 1969 and 1973. The team won the World Series in 1969 when they were dubbed “The Miracle Mets.” Payson was the second woman to own a controlling interest in a major league baseball team and the first in the National or American Leagues. Previously, Effa Manley had been co-owner of the Newark Eagles in the Negro National League in the 1930s and 1940s.

Mets World Series, Playoff Odds

Cohen’s spending has stacked the Mets roster with stars that bring hope to their fans as the 2023 season begins. The Mets’ home opener is April 6 at 1: 10 p.m. ET when they host the Miami Marlins.

According to Caesars NY, the Mets are +800 to win the 2023 World Series. Those are the shortest odds among NL teams. Only the Astros and Yankees have shorter odds in MLB to win the next Fall Classic.

In other futures bets, the Mets are +400 to win the NL pennant, the same odds Caesars lists for the Dodgers and Braves. Most New York sports betting experts believe the Mets are likely to get to the postseason: Caesars offers –450 for Mets to Make the MLB Playoffs.

The Over on Wins for the Mets is set at -120 Over 92.5 wins for the 2023 season, per Caesars New York.

Photo by: Adam Hunger/AP Photo