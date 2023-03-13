Brooklyn Nets Odds Update: Better Against the Spread

The outlook may not be what Nets fans hope for the season, but the new makeup of this Brooklyn team is still fighting. The Nets have struggled since losing their top stars, going 7-7 since the trade deadline. But Brooklyn have six straight wins, giving the team a potential sign of life. The Brooklyn Nets odds are trending back in the right direction, too, and their performance against the spread is improving.

The Nets came out of the Durant trade stronger in some ways than before – though certainly not with a stronger title bid for this year. But with first-round picks and the stellar Mikal Bridges, the Nets are building something that looks more solid long-term.

The contingent from the Suns has been carving its place in the Nets stats, with Mikal Bridges anchoring the formerly storm-tossed team. So far, he’s a reliable presence replacing the unpredictable ups and downs of the Irving/Durant saga. Since joining the Nets, Bridges has averaged 25.7 points on 51% shooting, 2.8 assists, and 4.8 rebounds.

Today we’re rounding up the latest Brooklyn Nets odds across top NY sportsbooks and evaluating what it could mean for the Nets’ futures this season.

Nets Odds Looking Stronger Against the Spread

The Nets are now playing 53.9% against the spread, which is actually an improvement from their Durant/Irving days when they were around 48%. In layman’s terms, that means they’re playing better than oddsmakers expect right now. Betting on the Nets to cover the spread is a smart way to bet on the team at their current rate.

In the over/under comparison, the Nets are going under 55.4% of the time.

Brooklyn Nets Odds to Make the Playoffs

Despite a slew of losses in early February, the Nets have slowly been grinding back toward a better win/loss percentage, thanks in large part to a three-game win streak, including a prized victory over the Boston Celtics. To be fair, the other two wins were against two of the worst teams in the league, the Houston Rockets and the Charlotte Hornets.

On Thursday, they lost to the Milwaukee Bucks, who weren’t playing Giannis due to a sore right hand.

Despite the Nets’ struggles, they’re still sitting in the sixth spot in the East, two wins ahead of the Miami Heat and two wins behind the surging New York Knicks. The Nets need to hold onto their current ranking to avoid a play-in game, and oddsmakers give them fair odds to do so. Brooklyn is at 5-to-1 odds to make the playoffs this week, compared to a little over 6-to-1 last week.

Of the teams still in question, the Nets are eighth most likely to make the playoffs across top NY sportsbooks, tied with the Dallas Mavericks. (The top five teams in the league don’t have odds out to reach the playoffs since they are almost guaranteed to make it.)

See the league’s odds below.

Scroll through the table below to see the odds for all listed teams to qualify for the postseason.

Nets Odds to Win the East and NBA Championship

The Nets are long shots for both the Eastern Conference Championship and the NBA title. Those odds were very short before the trade deadline, of course. Now the team is more focused on the long game and a rebuild for future seasons. From the shortest odds in early February of 3-to-1 to win the East, the Nets are now 100-to-1. And from 8-to-1 odds to win the NBA Championship, the Nets are now looking at 350-to-1.

Again, with their first-round picks and a solid core, the Nets are focused on building for the future.

Brooklyn Nets Upcoming Games

After a victory on the road against the Denver Nuggets on Sundy, to the Bucks on the road Thursday, the Nets will be in Oklahoma tomorrow to take on the Thunder. The Thunder are tenth in the West with a record of 33-35 and 20-15 at home. The Nets’ record of 39-29 looks slightly better on the road at 20-17.

Here are the Nets’ upcoming games.

@ OKC — Tuesday, March 14

vs. Sacramento — Thursday, March 16

vs. Denver — Sunday, March 19

vs. Cleveland — Tuesday, March 21

vs. Cleveland — Thursday, March 23

@ Miami — Saturday, March 25

@ Orlando — Sunday, March 26

