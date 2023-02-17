The 2023 NBA All-Star Weekend is here, and sportsbooks are taking wagers on your favorite All-Star events. We’ve got an exclusive Caesars NY Promo code for NBA All-Star Weekend to use while you enjoy the entertainment.

Claim $1,250 on Caesars for NBA All-Star Weekend with this Caesars NY Promo Code

This year’s All-Star Weekend is happening Friday, Feb. 17, through Sunday, Feb. 19, hosted in Salt Lake City, Utah.

The weekend’s festivities include the Celebrity All-Star Game on Friday, and then the NBA Skills Challenge, 3-Point Contest, and Slam Dunk on Saturday. The finale is on Sunday at 7:30 p.m. ET with the NBA All-Star Game featuring Team LeBron vs. Team Giannis.

We’ve got a full preview and betting odds for the events below. But first, here’s how to claim your promo from Caesars NY Sportsbook.

How to Claim $1,250 on Caesars With Caesars NY Promo Code SHARPBETFULL

Here’s how to create an account with Caesars Sportsbook NY.

Visit the Caesars NY Sportsbook website

Use our Caesars Sportsbook promo code SHARPBETFULL to register with the promo. By following our link above, you should already see the promo code in your registration form.

On the welcome page, you’ll see an option to choose your location. Choose “New York” from the dropdown menu before clicking “Continue.”

Follow the next few pages to register an account. Caesars will ask for personal identifying information like your name, address, and SSN. They need these details to confirm you can legally bet in New York, but the information will stay private and encrypted.

After completing registration, link a payment method to make your first deposit.

On your mobile device, you can download the Caesars Sportsbook app to easily place wagers on your phone. You’ll just need to remember your username and password to log in.

Place your first bet on the NBA All-Star weekend, and get instant Caesars credits! If you lose your bet, you’ll also get bet credits up to the amount you lost (maximum $1,250).

What You Get With Today’s Caesars NY Promo Code

Any sports bettors new to Caesars can use our exclusive Caesars NY promo code to get up to $1,250 in bonus bets plus 1,000 Tier Credits + 1,000 Reward Credits®.

Here’s how the promo works. Click through our Caesars NY Promo Code link and use the promo code SHARPBETFULL to create an account. Once you register, Caesars will instantly give you 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits to be used with any Caesars product.

To get up to $1,250 in bonus bets, simply make a first bet of at least $5 on Caesars Sportsbook. If you lose that bet, Caesars will reimburse you for the amount of the bet up to $1,250. The reward comes in the form of bet credits that you can use on Caesars Sportsbook to make your next wagers.

Betting Preview for NBA All-Star Weekend

Caesars Sportsbook NY currently has betting odds for the NBA All-Star Game, the NBA Skills Challenge, and the 3-Point Contest Here’s what sports bettors need to know about each of the events.

Odds for the NBA All-Star Game: Team Giannis vs. Team LeBron

LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo won the most fan votes in each conference and will serve as the 2023 NBA All-Star Game team captains. This is James’ sixth year in a row to serve as an All-Star team captain, and he’s 5-0.

Antetokounmpo won team captain in 2019 and 2020 and lost to Team LeBron both times. Can Team Giannis put together a squad good enough to break James’ record?

The odds are currently close to even for the NBA All-Star Game, scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 19, at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Here are the odds from Caesars NY:

Spread: Team LeBron -2

Team LeBron -2 Moneyline: Team LeBron -125/Team Giannis +105

Here’s the big odds-changer this year, though. The two teams won’t be selected until directly before the game. This year’s NBA All-Star Draft starts at 5:30 p.m. ET on Sunday. Keep an eye on the odds changing as James and Antetokounmpo start their picks!

James gets the first pick since he received the most votes.

Bet on the All-Star Game with a $1,250 wager on Caesars thanks to today’s Caesars NY Promo Code

2023 NBA Skills Challenge This year’s NBA Skills Challenge is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 18, at 7:30 p.m. ET and features three teams: Team Jazz (the “Home” Team): Jordan Clarkson, Walker Kessler, Collin Sexton

Team Rookies: Paolo Banchero, Jaden Ivey, Jabari Smith Jr.

Team Antetokounmpo: Giannis Antetokounmpo, T. Antetokounmpo, A. Antetokounmpo Here are the odds on Caesars Sportsbook NY: Team Jazz: -115

Team Rookies: +160

Team Antetokounmpo: +450

2023 NBA 3-Point Contest

The 3-point contest is also on Saturday, Feb. 18, starting around 8:30 p.m. ET, after the Skills Challenge. Here are the odds from Caesars Sportsbook NY:

Buddy Hield: +430

Damian Lillard: +440

Tyrese Haliburton: +600

Jayson Tatum: +600

Kevin Huerter: +650

Tyler Herro: +700

Lauri Markkanen: +700

Julius Randle: +800

Photo by PI/Zuma Press/Icon Sportswire