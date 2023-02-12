Super Bowl Rushing Props: Take the Over on Gainwell, Pacheco

The final game of the NFL season is here as the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will meet at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., for Super Bowl 57. While the season’s final game is always a bitter-sweet moment, this game features the top seeds in both conferences, the top-scoring offenses in the league, and two of the best quarterbacks in the game. Not only should this make for an exciting Super Bowl, but the Super Bowl 57 betting market is full of juicy bets, including the best Super Bowl rushing prop bets.

There are hundreds of prop bets for your to pick from some of the top US sportsbooks, but if you need help finding the best rushing props for the big game, we have got you covered with our three best Super Bowl 57 rushing prop bets.

Super Bowl 57 Rushing Props

Isiah Pacheco Over 11.5 Rushing Attempts (+105, DraftKings Sportsbook)

Since becoming the Chiefs’ starting running back, Pacheco has become one of the best weapons in this offense. He finished the season with 830 rushing yards on 170 carries with five touchdowns.

He is averaging 10 carries per game, and he has only gone over this number once in his last four games, but in those games, he is averaging 9.8 carries and 54 rushing yards per game.

Those are not eye-popping stats, and he is going to have a tough challenge against this Eagles’ front seven, but in Philadelphia’s three losses this season, opposing teams are averaging 32 carries per game. In Philadelphia’s first loss to the Washington Commanders, the Commanders ran the ball 49 times.

Now, the Eagles have beefed up on defense since that game, but they are ranked 24th in opponents yards per rush (4.6), and if Pacheco can get going early, that will take some pressure off Patrick Mahomes and allow the Chiefs to run a more balanced offense.

Getting this prop at plus value is just the icing on the cake.

Patrick Mahomes Under 19.5 Rushing Yards (-118, FanDuel Sportsbook)

Mahomes took home his second MVP award, and for a good reason. He led the league in passing yards (5,250), touchdown passes (41), yards per game (308.8), and QBR (77.6). He even had career-highs in rushing yards (358) and touchdowns (4).

Part of Mahomes’ career-rushing season is due to the loss of WR Tyreek Hill in the offseason. That was a big hole to fill on this offense, and Mahomes took it upon himself to get more involved.

Unfortunately, that led to more hits, and he sprained his ankle against the Jaguars in the divisional round and was forced to miss some time. While he led Kansas City past the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship game, he is still not 100%, and the Eagles certainly know that.

If the Chiefs are going to win this game, it is going to be because Mahomes has another terrific playoff performance. In order to do that, they will have to keep him on his feet as much as possible. This means limiting the designed runs and running quick pass plays with which the Chiefs have thrived with Mahomes as the starter.

In his two playoff games, Mahomes only has 16 rushing yards on six carries, so not only have they not needed him to use his legs, but the opportunities have not been there either.

Kenneth Gainwell Over 19.5 Rushing Yards (-115, Caesars NY Sportsbook)

With all the weapons the Eagles have on offense, it is a surprise that Gainwell has been the leading rusher during the playoffs. The second-year back finished the season with only 240 rushing yards on 53 carries.

However, during the postseason, Gainwell has turned it up to 11. Before the playoffs, Gainwell had not had a game with double-digit carries this season. In the Eagles’ two playoff games, Gainwell has totaled 26 carries for 160 rushing yards and a touchdown.

While his production in the NFC Championship game was down by a significant margin compared to his monster divisional round game against the Giants, this is a low number for Gainwell to hit, and based on the playoffs so far, he is a big part of the rotation in the backfield.

The Eagles run the ball more than anyone in the NFL (33.3 rushes per game), and behind the best offensive line in football, the Eagles make their living on the ground. They also utilize all of their backs, as Gainwell, Miles Sanders, Boston Scott, and Jalen Hurts all get a stream of carries. This keeps their running backs’ legs fresh and allows them to be as effective as possible in the run game.

AP Photo/Matt Rourke