DraftKings NY Promo Code: Claim $1,250 in Bonuses for the Super Bowl

An unprecedented $1,250 is available from DraftKings for betting on Super Bowl 57 for new users who take advantage of this weekend’s DraftKings NY Promo Code. The game is anticipated to be one of the most contested in years, with odds just slightly tilted in favor of the Philadelphia Eagles against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Claim up to $1,250 in bonuses to use on Super Bowl 57 with today’s DraftKings NY Promo Code

DraftKings NY has the Eagles priced at -1.5 points and -110 on the moneyline. When you register before Sunday’s big game, you’ll receive $250 in bonus bets to use on Super Bowl 57, and also claim a 20% deposit match that could be worth as much as $1,000.

How to Claim $1,250 with the DraftKings NY Promo Code

Registering with DraftKings NY Sportsbook means you can get up to $1,250: that’s $250 in bonus bets and $1,000 in a deposit match bonus.

Visit the DraftKings NY Sportsbook website .

. Register with DraftKings NY: enter your name and verify your age and location.

Make a deposit of at least $5.

DraftKings NY will give you a 20% deposit match of up to $1,000 in addition to a $50 bonus bet.

Once your account is ready to begin betting, place a $5 wager on any betting market, and DraftKings will give you an additional $200 in bonus bets.

Please note, you do not need to use your bonus bets from DraftKings on Super Bowl 57, but you will find hundreds of odds on the game, player props, game props, and parlays.

Big bets coming: An expected $16 billion to be wagered on the Super Bowl

Why the Underdog Chiefs Will win Super Bowl 57

While the Chiefs are 1.5-point underdogs entering the Super Bowl, it’s not like that fazes this team.

“We’re wired to go after it every year,” KC quarterback Patrick Mahomes said after his team eliminated the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game.

Who is to argue? The Chiefs are in their third Super Bowl in four seasons, with Mahomes trying to become a multi-winner. If he leads his team to victory on Feb. 12 in Arizona in Super Bowl 57, Mahomes will be the 13th starting QB to win more than one title. Since he won’t turn 28 years old until September, Mr. Mahomes likely could add to that total.

Mahomes has had two weeks to heal his sprained ankle, and with that mending time, we expect the dual-threat play-maker to be back to his usual self. This means the Eagles’ defense has many things to think about as they game plan for the Chiefs. An overaggressive pursuit plan could flush Mahomes and lead to first downs through the KC star’s legs.

We like the Chiefs to go as Mahomes goes. If he minds his decisions and keeps the ball out of the clutches of opposing defenders, and is as mobile as we know he can be, there’s no reason he won’t win a second title for the Chiefs.

More promos available: Claim more than $5,000 in bonuses for Super Bowl betting

Why the Favorite Eagles Will win the Super Bowl

It’s reasonable to assume oddsmakers at DraftKings have the Eagles installed as favorites because of their defense. But while Philly ranked 3rd in the NFL in the fewest yards allowed, and KC was 12th, the difference in points was negligible. The Eagles allowed 25 fewer points over the course of the season.

Still, the linebacking corps for the Eagles is better than the unit you’ll see from KC in Super Bowl 57. That’s a big reason to give the 1.5 points and bet on the Eagles. The play of Haason Reddick and T.J. Edwards could make the difference. We also like how corners Darius Slay and James Bradberry have been playing this postseason. And here’s a tip: if Avonte Maddox cannot make an impact on Sunday (he’s in a walking booth this week but is still listed as a starter), pay attention to his backup, Josiah Scott. The third-year safety from Michigan State made the first four starts of his career this season and had two interceptions.

On the offensive side, the Eagles have the more established and rugged running game. Most observers would admit that Philadelphia’s offensive line should be able to create holes for running back Miles Sanders. If they can open big gaps against the Chiefs (who allowed only 10 TDs on the ground this season), “Miles” might be how far he runs, and not just his first name.

We like the chances for an Eagles defensive player to make a game-breaking play over a Chiefs player doing the same. It also bodes well that the Eagles have scored on their first drive in each of their last five games, recording a TD four times. The Eagles’ offense is prepared and efficient when it touches the ball first, often rolling off a time-consuming drive to set the tone for the game.

AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann