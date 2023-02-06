Super Bowl 57 is fast approaching, and we’ve rounded up the best NY Super Bowl promos across the top New York sportsbooks.

The Super Bowl is the biggest US sports betting event of the year. In 2022, legal wagers on Super Bowl 56 exceeded $700 million. With new states joining the market, sports betting analysts expect this year’s handle could reach $1 billion.

Since the Super Bowl is such a huge day for sportsbooks, they’re also offering major incentives to attract new users, which means tons of exclusive sports betting promos are rolling out just in time to make bets on the Chiefs vs. Eagles in the NFL game of the year.

So, without further ado, here are the best NY Super Bowl promos available for sports bettors in the state.

Best NY Super Bowl Promos

Apart from BetMGM, which currently does not have a promo available in New York, the top NY sportsbooks have great welcome bonuses for new users. While you might have a favorite sportsbook already, the Super Bowl promos are a great chance to leverage bonus bets with a new sportsbook account.

Here are the top four with the best rewards.

Caesars NY Promo Code Claim up to $1,250 on Caesars with code SHARPBETFULL

Caesars NY offers new users the chance to get up to $1,250 in bonus bets with the Caesars NY promo code SHARPBETFULL. This works the way most sportsbook promos do: Sign up with your account and make your first bet. If you lose, the sportsbook will automatically give you bonus bets up to the amount you lost, with a max payout of $1,250 in bet credits. You can use those bet credits to make more wagers on the sportsbook.

To claim, visit the Caesars Sportsbook website, follow the prompts to create an account, and make your first bet. If you follow our exclusive link, the promo code will already apply.

FanDuel NY Promo Code Claim a $3,000 No Sweat First Bet for Eagles vs. Chiefs

FanDuel NY has upped its bonus just in time for the Super Bowl. It’s offering its famous “No Sweat First Bet” with a max payout of $3,000 (up from $1,000 just last month).

Like Caesars, this promo works based on your first bet. If you lost your first wager with the sportsbook, FanDuel will recoup your loss by depositing up to $3,000 in bet credits back into your account. FanDuel will match the amount of your bet with a max payout of $3K.

FanDuel is also running a contest with $10 million in bonus bets with its “Kick of Destiny” promo. Any FanDuel customer who places a bet on the Super Bowl can enter the contest. What is the “Kick of Destiny”? Rob Gronkowski will attempt to make a field goal kick during a FanDuel commercial at halftime. If he makes it, everyone who entered will split a pot of $10 million bonus bets.

You can join the Kick of Destiny with your FanDuel NY promo code.

BetRivers NY Promo Code Claim a $100 second-chance bet with code SHARPRIV

BetRivers NY offers new users a “2nd Chance Bet” of up to $100 with the BetRivers NY promo code SHARPRIV. To claim this bonus, simply visit the BetRivers NY website and create an account. The exclusive link should automatically fill in the promo code, but use “SHARPRIV” when prompted if you need to. Then, make your first bet. If you lose, BetRivers will match your loss in bonus bets up to $100.

Use those bonus bets to make your next wagers with BetRivers NY.

DraftKings NY Promo Code Claim up to $1,250 in bonuses

DraftKings NY gives new users the chance to get a $50 free bet immediately upon signup, plus they’ll do a 20% match on your deposits up to $1,000. In addition to that, you’ll get $200 more in bonus bets just for placing a $5 wager. That means you can get up to $1,250 in bonus bets with DraftKings.

Clearly, this one works a little bit differently from the other promos and applies whether you win or lose your first bet. To claim the DraftKings promo, visit the DraftKings sportsbook website and create an account. If you follow our exclusive link, the promo will automatically apply.

After you make your first deposit of at least $5, DraftKings will automatically give you $50 in bonus bets to make wagers on the sportsbook. As you make your wagers, DraftKings will continue to release your deposit match funds up to $1,000. That $1,000 will come in the form of bet credits as well, to be used on more wagers with DraftKings.

Super Bowl 57 Odds

The odds for Super Bowl 57 are crazy close, with most sportsbooks hovering the spread right around 1.5 points in favor of Philadelphia. That makes for really fun wagering on even the primary markets: moneyline, point spread, and total (over/under).

Here are the top odds across NY sportsbooks.

Of course, those major betting lines are just a fraction of the markets available across NY sportsbooks. You can put together parlays, player prop bets, game props, and live in-game betting.

Super Bowl 57 is on Sunday, Feb. 12, with the broadcast on FOX at 6:30 p.m. ET. Subscribers can also stream it on NFL+.

AP Photo/Matt Rourke