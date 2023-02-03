Brooklyn Nets Odds Update: Nic Claxton Surging for Defensive Player of the Year

We’re a week from the NBA trade deadline and two weeks from the All-Star break, and it’s time to check back in with a Brooklyn Nets odds update.

The Nets are still fourth in the East with a solid 31-20 record, despite an embarrassing loss on Wednesday to the Boston Celtics.

Kyrie Irving is hitting new levels of on-court brilliance, Kevin Durant is talking about his imminent return, and perhaps most thrilling of all, Nic Claxton is surging in the odds for Defensive Player of the Year.

We’re breaking down the Nets’ odds throughout the season, their outlook for Saturday night’s game against the Wizards, and the odds for Claxton to take home the defensive crown.

Nic Claxton’s Odds to Win Defensive Player of the Year

Claxton is surging in the odds to win the Defensive Player of the Year award. Of course, New York sports bettors will have to visit a neighboring state to place that bet. Awards futures are still prohibited in New York sports betting markets, but there is work being done to change that.

Claxton is tied for second with Miami’s Bam Adebayo in the odds on FanDuel NY Sportsbook, behind the Grizzlies’ Jaren Jackson Jr. He’s alone in second at BetMGM and DraftKings. The Nets’ center is averaging 13 points, 8.9 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game. He’s number one in the league for blocks and field goal percentage, with 2.6 blocks per game and a 73.9 FG%.

PLAYER FanDuel DraftKings BetMGM Jaren Jackson Jr., Memphis -180 -220 -185 Nic Claxton, Brooklyn +600 +400 +350 Bam Adebayo, Miami +600 +600 +600 Brook Lopez, Milwaukee +1500 +1100 +1000

The Nets’ strategy depends on Claxton’s lateral agility and ability to cover nearly every area of the court. He’s everywhere at once, always in front, and shines in clutch scenarios. He’s a real contender for Defensive Player of the Year if he keeps up this level of play.

Brooklyn Nets Odds Update for Nets vs. Wizards

The Nets seem to be finding a relative equilibrium since losing Durant. After a four-game slide, they won two, lost two, then won two again. Sure, they got demolished by the Celtics on Wednesday at TD Garden, almost exactly a year after their 35-point loss to Boston in 2022. But that’s just…basketball?

At least, that’s what Nets fans can hope. Sports bettors might want to keep an eye on that loss, which came in the absence of Ben Simmons and T.J. Warren, who are both nursing injuries. Nets coach Jacque Vaughn says he’s hopeful both could be back on Saturday’s matchup against the 24-26 Wizards.

Irving has been showing his unstoppable scoring ability, averaging 30.3 points per game since Durant left. But he clearly needs his team behind him. Claxton, Ben Simmons, T.J. Warren, Seth Curry, and Day’Ron Sharpe have all contributed significantly in the last five games.

Odds for Brooklyn’s game against the Washington Wizards on Saturday, Feb. 4, will be available on NY online sportsbooks later Friday night, Feb. 3, or early Saturday.

How Have the Nets Performed Against the Odds So Far?

The Nets are 31-20 straight up but 25-25-1 against the spread. That means they’re covering the spread half of the time, up from 47.6% last week.

The Nets have gone 22-28-1 to the Over, which comes out to the Under getting a 56% advantage, down from 60.5% nine days ago.

Brooklyn Nets Upcoming Games

Here are the Nets’ upcoming games.

vs. Washington — Saturday, Feb. 4

vs. LA Clippers — Monday, Feb. 6

vs. Phoenix — Tuesday, Feb. 7

vs. Chicago — Thursday, Feb. 9

vs. Philadelphia — Saturday, Feb. 11

@ New York Knicks — Monday, Feb. 13

vs. Miami — Wednesday, Feb. 15

Photo by Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire