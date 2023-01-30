How to Bet on Super Bowl 57 in New York: Eagles Favored Over Chiefs

America’s biggest sporting event is here again, and the wagers are already pouring in. Whether you’re flying to Arizona for the big day, streaming the Super Bowl at home, or planning a Super Bowl Party, sports betting is going to play a big part in the festivities this year. So we’ve got a full rundown of how to bet on Super Bowl 57 in New York.

Last year’s Super Bowl was the first one that New Yorkers could legally bet on, and New Yorkers wagered over $472 million in the week leading up to Super Bowl 56. At the time, that single game was the most bet-on game in NFL history and possibly the largest sports betting activity for any single-day sporting event.

With even more states legalizing sports betting, Super Bowl 57 will likely smash previous years’ records, too. The Super Bowl is an excellent time for wagering pros and newbies alike. Top NY sportsbooks will be offering dozens of markets on the game, from moneylines to point spread to all kinds of player props and parlays.

If you’re planning to join in on the sports betting entertainment, here’s how to get started and how to bet on Super Bowl 57 online in New York.

How to Bet on Super Bowl 57 Online in New York

Mobile sports betting is quickly becoming one of the most popular ways to enjoy sports. You can watch the game on your big screen while you make wagers on your mobile device. Sportsbooks are developing user-friendly apps that are easy to navigate and understand, and it’s easier than ever to compare betting odds from one sportsbook to another from your mobile device.

Here’s how to get started with any sportsbook to place bets online.

Choose a sportsbook: The top NY sportsbooks offer fantastic welcome promos for new users, and the Super Bowl is a great way to leverage their bonus bets. Create an account: Register with your selected sportsbook(s) to start betting. You’ll need to confirm your identity and your location and set up a payment method. Make your first deposit: With many online sportsbooks, you can leverage a promo code to get bonus bets after your first deposit. Find Super Bowl bets: On any sportsbook app, you should be able to easily find the Super Bowl odds. If it’s not clear at the top, navigate to “football,” “NFL,” and find the Chiefs vs. Eagles. Click on the matchup to get more bets. Choose your bet: The Super Bowl has tons of markets available, so take your time browsing and choosing your first bets. The sportsbooks show you a bet slip so you can keep track of your selections. Enter your wager: Choose how much you want to wager. You can enter the amount, and the sportsbook will show you what you stand to win if you get it right. Place your first bet: Some sportsbooks will automatically give you bonus bets after placing your best, while others will credit you bonus bets if your first bet loses.

Best NY Sportsbooks and Promos for the Super Bowl

Here are the top NY sportsbooks offering competitive odds and welcome promos for Super Bowl 57.

DraftKings NY, FanDuel NY, Caesars NY, and BetRivers NY are all running great welcome promos that new users can leverage for Super Bowl bets. BetMGM NY doesn’t currently have a welcome offer in New York, but it does offer competitive odds and a great user experience. We love their app as well.

How to Bet on Super Bowl 57 Odds

The odds for Super Bowl 57 opened with the Eagles as narrow favorites across NY sportsbooks. These are some of the most even odds we’ve seen for a Super Bowl, which makes wagering even more exciting. Here are the latest and most competitive odds from the best NY sportsbooks.

The table above shows the main game odds for the Super Bowl with the moneyline, point spread, and total (over/under), but there are many more markets or lines available on sportsbooks. You can bet on everything from who will score a touchdown to who will be the last to score to the results of the first drive and more.

Let’s go through all the types of bets you can make on the Super Bowl and how they work.

Super Bowl Moneyline

Betting on the moneyline is simply betting on the outcome of the game: Who will win? The favorite to win will be listed as minus (-) money, which shows how much you need to wager in order to make $100. The underdog is listed as plus (+) money, which shows how much you stand to win if you bet $100.

Betting on the moneyline isn’t always the best way to make the most bang for your buck, but it’s one of the most popular and simplest bets you can make when you’re getting started. Betting on the underdog will always give higher returns if they win, but it’s obviously a higher-risk bet since they have a lower chance of winning.

In this Super Bowl, the moneyline is extremely close, which makes it a little more exciting to wager on.

Super Bowl Point Spread

The point spread is a bet on how many points the winner will end the game ahead of the loser. Oddsmakers choose who they think will be the winner and how many points they think they’ll win by.

So, if the point spread is Eagles -1.5, that means the Eagles would have to win by two points or more to cover the spread. If the Chiefs keep the Eagles to just a one-point win, the Chiefs will have covered the spread. Of course, the Chiefs would also cover the spread if they win outright.

Super Bowl Over/Under (Total)

The betting total, or over/under, is oddsmakers’ estimate of how many total points will be scored between both teams. Bettors choose whether they think the total points will be over that benchmark or under it.

So, if the Eagles vs. Chiefs Super Bowl is set with a total at 49.5 points, you would win the over if their combined score equals 50 or more. You would win the under if their combined score was 49 points or less. So, for sports bettors, betting on the total is a matter of deciding how high-scoring you think the game will be overall

Super Bowl Parlay

A parlay isn’t one bet. Rather, it’s a grouping of several bets on one ticket, all of which have to hit in order for you to win any money. Parlays are much harder to win, but they have a bigger payout because of that. You can win all but one leg of the parlay, but if you lose even one, you lose it all.

For the Super Bowl, this could look like combining the moneyline plus the spread plus a prop bet. You can leverage parlays across different games and sports, or choose a Same Game Parlay, which would be just bets available on the Super Bowl.

Super Bowl Prop Bets

Prop bets, or “proposition bets,” are any bet that doesn’t ride directly on the game’s outcome. They’re basically anything outside of the normal moneyline, spread, or total.

Usually, sportsbooks divide prop bets into game props and player props. Game props could be wagers like:

How many touchdown passes will be thrown?

Which team will score first?

What will the result of the first drive be?

Player props have to do with what a specific player will accomplish during the game. Here are some examples of player props:

Will Jalen Hurts throw over/under 1.5 passing touchdowns?

Who will score the final touchdown?

Who will score a touchdown at any time?

You can use these props in a parlay as well.

Live Betting on the Super Bowl

One of the best parts of mobile sports betting is live in-game bets. These are bets you can place as the game is happening. Even if your pre-game bets fail quickly, you can keep wagering on live odds throughout the game. Of course, the ultimate outcome becomes clearer as the game progresses, so the payouts get smaller, but the chance of winning becomes greater.

Live betting odds will update before each drive, so you have to be ready to make bets quickly as the odds change. It’s a great way to boost the entertainment value and stay invested in the gameplay even if you don’t care much about either team.

So, now you know how to bet on Super Bowl 57. Time to get registered with some sportsbooks and get your wagers rolling.

AP Photo/Chris Szagola