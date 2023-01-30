And then there were two. The Super Bowl picture has finally come into focus, and ahead of the big game, we’re sharing the best Super Bowl betting promos in NY and bonuses available at the top NY sportsbooks.

After a Conference Championship round with closer odds than we’ve ever seen before, we’re going to see the Philadelphia Eagles take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 57.

The Eagles handily defeated the San Francisco 49ers 31-7 after QB Brock Purdy went out in the first quarter, only to come back in the third when his backup suffered a concussion. Ultimately, QB troubles plagued the Niners all year and were key to the Eagles’ victory.

Over in the AFC, the Bengals vs. Chiefs game was much more closely contested, as the odds predicted. The Chiefs triumphed in the final seconds with a field goal, winning 23-20.

Now we've got sports betting odds ready for Super Bowl 57, and it's expected to be an incredible matchup.

Here are the top Super Bowl betting promos in NY currently being offered to new users across licensed sportsbooks in New York.

FanDuel NY offers new users the chance to make their first bet without too much risk. They’ll give you up to $3,000 in bonus bet credits if you lose your first bet. The sportsbook matches the amount you lost in your wager up to $3,000.

To claim, simply follow our exclusive FanDuel NY promo code link to register with the sportsbook. When you make your first bet of at least $5, if you lose, you’ll get a matched amount in bet credits deposited in your account from FanDuel, up to $3,000. You can use those credits to make your next bet on the sportsbook.

Caesars Sportsbook NY gives one of the highest amounts of bonus bets available across sportsbooks. This promo only applies if you lose your first bet, but it’s a nice way to get started. If you lose your first bet, Caesars Sportsbook will reimburse you for the loss in the form of bet credits, up to $1,250. You can use those credits to make your next bet in the app.

To claim, follow our exclusive Caesars Sportsbook NY promo code link and use the code SHARPBETFULL.

DraftKings NY is running a promo for new users that has two parts. First, as soon as you make a deposit of at least $5, they’ll give you a bet worth $50. They’ll also match your deposit at 20%, up to $1,000. You can use these bonuses to make bets on the DraftKings sportsbook.

To claim, follow our exclusive DraftKings NY promo code link to register and then make an initial deposit of at least $5.

BetRivers NY has a smaller promo than some of the other offers, but they have great odds vs. the competition. The BetRivers promo gives new users a second chance bet of up to $100. If you lose your first bet on the sportsbook, BetRivers will give you bonus bets for the amount you lost, up to $100.

To claim, use our BetRivers NY promo code SHARPRIV to register with the sportsbook.

We’ve got another extremely close matchup between the Eagles and Chiefs. The Eagles opened as narrow betting favorites on most sportsbooks, but the lines are nearly even.

The two teams had identical regular season records. But in the postseason, Jalen Hurts and his birds have crushed, winning 38-7 in the divisional matchup against the NY Giants and 31-7 in Sunday’s conference championship against the 49ers.

Mahomes and Co. have had closer games in the postseason, likely due in part to Mahomes’ ankle injury in the divisional matchup. They beat the Jaguars 27-20 and gutted out a 23-20 win against Cincinnati, but with two more weeks of rehab before the Super Bowl, we’re hopeful Mahomes is in tip-top shape for the big game.

Here are the best and latest odds across NY sportsbooks for Super Bowl 57.

