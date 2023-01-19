The predictable but dreaded narrative turn has happened. The Nets lost their star player, and instead of rallying, they seem to be floundering. Could their upcoming games be a chance to refocus and realign? We’ve got a Brooklyn Nets’ odds update for tonight’s game compared to the rest of this season and analyzing what we can expect from the team in the coming weeks.

The Nets’ coaches and players have pushed hard on the line that this won’t be like last season when Kevin Durant was also out for several weeks with an MCL sprain. But they have yet to convince us it will be different. They have yet to win a game since Durant went out, going down three in a row. In two of those losses, the Nets were 3-for-23 from 3 — against two teams that aren’t even playoff contenders.

So yeah, it’s looking a little bleak right now. During their 12-game winning streak in December, the Nets had the league’s No. 1 offense. Now they’re dead last. But they have a good enough roster, even without their star player, that they shouldn’t be looking this bad.

Could the odds be improving as they adjust to the new normal?

Let’s check it out. Here are the Brooklyn Nets’ betting odds for tonight and their history against the odds so far this season.

Brooklyn Nets Odds Update for Nets vs. Suns

The Nets are 2.5-point favorites against the Suns across most NY online sportsbooks. Not a great sign for Brooklyn, actually, which is fourth in the East and taking on an unranked team from the West. Their moneyline isn’t far off from even.

Thanks to their recent troubles, the Nets dropped two spots in the Easter Conference, now carrying a 27-16 record. When playing on the road, they’re 14-9. Phoenix is 21-24, not currently in playoff contention, but they’re 14-7 at home.

Here are the odds for Thursday night’s game.

How Have the Nets Performed Against the Odds So Far?

The Nets are 27-16 straight-up this season and 20-22-1 against the spread. In their last three games, they’ve dropped from covering the spread 51.3% of the time to 47.6% of the time. If they can win tonight’s game, they have a good shot of covering the spread since it’s such a small margin.

The Nets have gone 17-26 to the Over, which comes out to the Under getting a 60.5% advantage, up from 57.5% since their last win.

Can Kyrie Irving and Co. Rally?

One important factor to consider is that Kyrie Irving was out with right calf soreness in the last game against the Spurs, which was an embarrassing 106-98 loss against one of the worst teams in the league. He’s probable for tonight’s game.

Ben Simmons clocked his first triple-double as a Net in Tuesday’s game, but it wasn’t enough to get a win. In that same game, T.J. Warren and Edmond Sumner finished with 19 and 13 points, respectively. So there’s some life in the lineup even if they couldn’t climb out of the hole the Spurs created when Simmons got benched after his fourth foul.

Curry, who has been something of a question mark, has also started showing up in Durant’s absence. He scored 23 in Sunday’s game against the Thunder. Nic Claxton has been holding down rebounds.

The pieces are all there, it’s just a question of whether they can deliver. They have four more games on the road, mostly out West, and then come home on Jan. 26 to play the Pistons, Knicks, and Lakers.

Brooklyn Nets Upcoming Games

Here are the Nets’ upcoming games.

@ Phoenix — Thursday, Jan. 19

Thursday, Jan. 19 @ Utah — Friday, Jan. 20

@ Golden State — Sunday, Jan. 22

@ Philadelphia — Wednesday, Jan. 25

vs. Detroit — Thursday, Jan. 26

vs. New York — Saturday, Jan. 28

vs. Los Angeles — Monday, Jan. 30

Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire