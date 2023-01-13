Buffalo Bills vs. Miami Dolphins Prop Bets for Wild Card Weekend

The NFL playoffs are here, as Super Wild Card Weekend will feature four terrific games. Not only will there be a lot of action to take in, but there will also be plenty of betting opportunities this weekend, especially when it comes to Bills vs. Dolphins prop bets.

With the Bills sitting as almost a two-touchdown favorite at most sportsbooks, it may be hard to pick a side in this game. Luckily, there are more ways to bet on the NFL than just the spread, moneyline, or point total.

Today, we are here to give our best Dolphins vs. Bills prop bets, and with all the online sports betting apps available to New Yorkers, you can shop for the best lines and odds to make yourself a profitable bettor. There are also a ton of welcome bonuses available to you in New York if you are new to the sports betting world.

This game may not be the most exciting with Tua Tagovailoa out for the Dolphins and the Bills projected as 13-point favorites according to FanDuel Sportsbook NY, but sports betting has made it possible to watch bad-on-paper matchups as there are hundreds of props to choose from that will make the entire 60 minutes of game time exciting.

Buffalo Bills Prop Bets

Devin Singletary Anytime Touchdown (+130, DraftKings)

It took a while for Singletary to score a touchdown this season, but since that wild game against the Minnesota Vikings when he scored his first rushing touchdown, Singlearty has totaled five touchdowns in eight games.

Singletary has slowed down in the receiving game after starting the season hot, but Buffalo is a pass-happy team, and over his last eight games, Singletary is still averaging 2.1 targets per game, which adds to the likelihood that he will find paydirt.

The Dolphins have been very good against the run this season, as they allow only 4.1 yards per rush and 103.0 rushing yards per game, but when this game reaches “out of control” status late as the Bills pour it on the undermanned Dolphins, Singletary will get more touches as Buffalo look to drain the clock, and move on to the next round.

Anytime touchdown scorer bets are all about opportunities, and Singletary is on the field the most out of all their running backs.

Josh Allen Over 253.5 Passing Yards (-115, BetMGM)

Allen has torched the Dolphins both times he faced them this season, combining for 704 passing yards and six touchdowns with no turnovers. While Buffalo is 1-1 against Miami this season, Allen has been at his best against this AFC East rival, and this game should be no different.

Buffalo may run away with this game considering Miami’s injuries on both sides of the ball, but the Bills do not run the ball often, and they are going up against a defense that allows 6.4 yards per pass and a completion percentage of 67%.

The Dolphins’ defense ranks 25th in Pass DVOA, and Allen has exposed them twice this season, and he has hit this number eight times this year. Even though Buffalo may look to run the clock out with the running game late, Allen is primed for another big day against a weak secondary and should easily go over this number.

Stefon Diggs Under 79.5 Receving Yards (-114, FanDuel)

Yes, Diggs is one of, if not the best, receivers in the NFL, and if you take the Over on Allen’s passing yards props, this would be a scary prop to take, but Diggs has struggled against Miami in his career.

He has gone under this number in six of his seven career games against the Dolphins, and although Diggs put up another terrific season with the Bills, he quietly struggled down the stretch. Over his last seven games, he went Over this number only twice, and against the Dolphins this season, he is averaging 67 yards per game.

With the Dolphins having a weak secondary, the majority of the attention will be on Diggs, which opens the rest of the field up for Allen and the boys to cook. Diggs will make an impact in this game one way or another because that is just who he is, but there is a lot of value here, and the number has risen by a yard or two across all sportsbooks over the last few days.

Given his production as of late and the fact that Buffalo might take control of this game early, taking the Under on Diggs’ receiving yards prop is worth a play.

Miami Dolphins Prop Bets

Dolphins Team Total Under 17.5 Points (BetMGM)

With Tagovailoa out against the Bills, offense will be hard to come by for the Dolphins. Miami will also be without backup Teddy Bridgewater, meaning Skylar Thompson will get the start for the Dolphins.

In his two starts this season, Thompson has led Miami to a 1-1 record, but both games came against the Jets, and his lone win came in Week 18, where they won 11-6 by kicking a last-second field goal and adding a safety at the end. Thompson is only completing 57.1% of his passes this season and has no touchdowns in his starts.

This game will be against a Buffalo defense that ranks second in scoring (17.9), fifth in yards per pass (5.0), sixth in total yards per game (319.1), and ninth in yards per play (5.1). While the Bills have struggled against the run since Von Miller’s season-ending injury, Miami has the second-fewest rushing attempts per game in the league, and they are averaging under 100 rushing yards per game.

Without their top quarterbacks, look for Miami to keep the ball on the ground to start, which should eat up some clock, and when this game reaches the point that the Dolphins have to pass to stay in the game, their offense will suffer with the inexperienced Thompson running the show, and Buffalo’s top-ranked defense should have a stress-free day.

Mike Gesicki Over 17.5 Receiving Yards (-110, DraftKings)

Taking the over on any Dolphins’ receiving yards prop may be risky with Miami’s current quarterback situation, but Gesicki might have a lot of value here.

In his two games against the Bills this season, Gesicki has only two receptions for 11 yards, but he ran a route on two-thirds of dropbacks from Thompson last week, which is his highest rate since October, and last week, Thompson targeted Gesicki six times for four receptions and 46 yards.

Now, Gesicki has been inconsistent with his receiving yards totals throughout the season, but the Bills have allowed opposing tight ends to average five receptions for 37.7 yards per game, which would put us well over this number. For his career, Gesicki averages 4.5 targets per game against the Bills, and with an inexperienced quarterback, looks for Gesicki to get involved a lot as Thompson takes what the defense gives him and dumps it off to his tight end when his two burners are not there.

Tyreek Hill Anytime Touchdown (+195, FanDuel)

Hill has put out a career year in his first season with Miami, even with the Dolphins’ quarterback situation. On the year, Hill has put up career-highs in targets (170), receptions (119), and yards (1,710).

His yards per reception and touchdown rate are both down, but that should be expected when you go from Patrick Mahomes to whichever quarterback is starting for the Dolphins on any given day. Still, Hill has proved that he can produce at a high level no matter the circumstances.

Buffalo’s pass defense is tops in the NFL, but when you have to deal with both Hill and Jaylen Waddle at the same time, it will be challenging covering the whole field, and it only takes the smallest amount of separation for Hill to burn you.

Again, Miami will struggle to move the ball on this defense, but the value we are getting with Hill’s anytime touchdown prop is too good to pass up.

AP Photo/John McCoy