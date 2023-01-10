The sixth-seeded Giants will travel to Minnesota Sunday afternoon, Jan. 15, for a 4:30 p.m. ET kickoff against the third-seeded Vikings in the Super Wildcard Weekend of the NFL playoffs. These two teams last met on Christmas Eve with the Vikings pulling out a last-second, 27-24 victory at US Bank Stadium when Greg Joseph hit an improbable 61-yard field goal for the win.

New York finished the regular season with a 22-16 loss in Philadelphia and left the G-Men with an overall 9-7-1 slate under rookie head coach Brian Daboll. The NY Giants rested 17 starters, and third-string quarterback Davis Webb threw for 168 yards with a touchdown. Tight end Lawrence Cager led the team with eight catches for 69 yards. Despite the number of new faces in the lineup, the Giants did not commit a turnover.

Minnesota ended its regular season with a 29-13 victory over the Bears. Kirk Cousins threw for 225 yards with a touchdown, and Joseph booted three field goals. The Vikings ended their regular season with a 13-4 mark under rooke head coach Kevin O’Connell.

N.Y. Giants vs. Minnesota Vikings Betting Odds

The Giants almost completed a stirring comeback against the Vikings in Minnesota on Christmas Eve, but that last-second kick by Joseph foiled their hopes of a victory. Three weeks later New York returns for another shot at the Vikings, and the 3-point spread in favor of the Vikings is exactly the same as the final margin from their previous meeting.

Here is a look at the best odds for each team heading into Sunday’s game.

Giants and Vikings Playoff History

The Giants are back in the postseason for the first time since 2016 when they were a Wild Card team with an 11-5 record. They enter the game with two wins and a tie in their last five games but also have dropped four of their last five road games.

New York dropped its last playoff game to Green Bay, 38-13, but they have won four of their last five postseason games thanks to their Super Bowl run in 2011. They are 6-5 all-time in Wild Card games.

The Giants did win the last postseason battle between the two with a 41-0 blowout in the 2001 NFC Championship Game.

Minnesota is 8-1 at home and has an overall 21-30 playoff record. The Vikings’ last appearance was a 27-10 loss to San Francisco in the 2020 divisional round. They are 7-7 in wildcard games.

Besides the 2000 NFC Championship Game, the teams have only met two other times in the postseason. New York won a 1993 Wild Card match in New York by a 17-10 score, and Minnesota returned the favor with a 23-22 Wild Card victory in New York in 1997.

How the Teams Stack Up

Offense

Quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Saquon Barkley were on the sidelines in Philadelphia. This season, Jones has thrown for more yards (3,205) than in any other of his previous four years. He also has his lowest interception total this season (5), and highest completion percentage (67.2%). He has a great touchdown-interception ratio (22-5). Jones had career rushing marks in yardage (780) and rushing touchdowns (7).

Running back Saquon Barkley has surpassed his Rookie of the Year total with 1,312 rushing yards and has scored 10 touchdowns, even though he has been north of the 80-yard mark in games twice over the last five games.

With the rash of injuries, Richie James leads the receivers with 57 catches for 369 yards, and Darius Slayon has 46 grabs for 724 yards. Barkley has 57 catches out of the backfield for 338 yards. Tight end Daniel Bellinger always is a threat.

Graham Gano has converted 29 of 32 attempts for 119 points. He had three field goals in their first meeting.

Cousins has thrown for 4,547 yards with 29 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. Running back Dalvin Cook has rushed for 1,173 yards with eight touchdowns and Justin Jefferson has caught a league-high 128 passes for 1,809 with eight touchdowns.

Adam Thielen is always reliable with his 70 catches for 716 yards and six touchdowns along with K.J. Osborn (60-650-5) and tight end T.J. Hockenson (60-519-3).

Joseph has made 26 of 33 field-goal attempts for 118 points. The Vikings won five of their last seven games in the regular season.

Defense

The Giants rested defensive lineman Leonard Williams and Dexter Lawrence, corner Fabian Moreau and safeties Xaiver McKinney and Julian Love, who is their leading tackler with 124 stops and tied with top spot interceptions with two.

Against New York last time, Cousins threw for 299 yards with three touchdowns. Cook ran for 64 yards and Jefferson caught 12 passes for 133 yards with a touchdown, but Hockenson also was a prime target with a game-high 13 catches for 109 yards with a pair of touchdowns.

The Giants recorded four sacks, and they again will need to keep pressure on Cousins. They blitzed Cousins 52% of the time on his dropbacks.

The Vikings took a seemingly commanding 24-16 lead late when they blocked a punt that led to a Cousins to Jefferson touchdown.

Against Minnesota, Jones threw for 334 yards with a touchdown and an interception, and Barkley ran for 84 yards and caught eight passes for 49 yards. Jones’ 30 completions were a career-high and his 334 yards was his fifth career best.

James caught eight passes for 90 yards. However, Isaiah Hodgins emerged as a threat with eight catches for 89 yards with a touchdown.

The Vikings sacked Jones three times in the first meeting. For the season, linebacker Eric Kendricks has 137 tackles, and corner Patrick Peterson has six interceptions.

Injuries

For the Giants, defensive lineman Leonard Williams (neck), linebacker Azezz Olujari (ankle), Adoree’ Jackson (knee) are out, and safety Jason Pinnock (shoulder) is questionable.

For the Vikings, linebacker Za’Darius Smith (personal reasons), defensive tackle James Lynch (knee), cornerback Cameron Dantzler (ankle), center Garrett Bradbury (back), and linebacker Brian Asamoah (knee) are out

Prediction (Season Record 10-7)

Daboll rested most of his starters, and his team kept it closer than expected despite Philadelphia needing a win. The Eagles had to win, but they also kept a close eye on Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts, who has shoulder issues.

The real question is whether the Giants’ starters will come out refreshed or flat from their off week. Minnesota still hasn’t sold most of the football world that it is a legitimate Super Bowl contender. The Giants had a great rally in their first meeting when it looked like the game was over.

Jones is another key here as he hasn’t had a clunker, and has been consistent all season. His rushing yards could be a major factor. Barkley will need to be close to the century mark on the ground. The Giants need to play ball control and keep the ball out of Cousins’ hands and contain Jefferson overall.

This will be a tight one like it was the first time around. I like the Giants as an underdog here, and there is something about this team…Giants win 27-23

AP Photo/Abbie Parr