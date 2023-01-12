Brooklyn Nets Betting Update: Can They Win Without Kevin Durant?

Okay, sports bettors and Nets fans, it’s time for a betting roundup. We’re looking at the Brooklyn Nets’ odds this season and what their performance vs. the sportsbooks can tell us about their upcoming games.

It’s been a season of hot and cold for the Brooklyn Nets. The team was off to a rocky start in October, but a magical 12-game winning streak through December launched the Nets to the second-place spot in the East.

But why does success always feel so ephemeral for Brooklyn? Kevin Durant, a perennial injury risk, went down Sunday with a sprained MCL and is out for several weeks. Just like last January.

Claim a $1,250 first bet for Nets vs. Celtics with Caesars NY Promo Code SHARPBETFULL

This year, however, the Nets might not get hit so hard by Durant’s absence. They have a dominating lineup even without Durant – stronger than they did last year at this time – with Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons, Nic Claxton (who is day-to-day right now), and Royce O’Neale. Plus, a strong rotation that can use Seth Curry, Joe Harris, patty Mills, and more.

Their next game –— the first without Durant — will be quite the test. Thursday, Jan. 12, they take on their arch-rivals, the league-leading Boston Celtics, at home in the Barclays Center. There’s no telling how the Nets will respond. Sometimes teams rally when a starter gets injured; sometimes, they crumble.

So, without further ado, let’s look at the Brooklyn Nets’ betting odds and their history against the odds so far this season.

Brooklyn Nets Odds for Nets vs. Celtics

Oddsmakers still seem to have some confidence in the Nets’ ability to put up a good fight in Thursday night’s game. The Celtics are just 3-point favorites on most NY online sportsbooks.

Boston has won its last four games, and the last time it played the Nets at Barclays, it won 103-92. But that was the Nets’ last loss before their 12-game streak, and they’ve only lost one game since.

Here are the odds for Thursday night’s game.

Score a $1,000 No Sweat First Bet for NBA wagering with FanDuel NY Promo Code

How Have the Nets Performed Against the Odds So Far?

The Nets are 27-13 straight-up this season.

They’ve gone 20-19-1 against the spread. That means their cover percentage is 51.3%, a very slight positive of +.06 overall. Tough to find much of a pattern there.

For the Total, the Nets have gone 17-23 against the Over/Under, which comes out to the Under getting a 57.5% advantage.

What is the Nets’ Plan Without Durant?

Brooklyn Nets coach Jacque Vaughn says he doesn’t plan to change much in Durant’s absence.

“I’m not giving this group a chance to make excuses,” he told reporters after the teams’ first official practice after Durant’s injury. “Here to play. Here to win. Here to compete. It doesn’t change. Love them.”

Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant has been diagnosed with an isolated MCL sprain of the right knee. The injury occurred during the third quarter of last night’s game at Miami. Durant will be reevaluated in two weeks. — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) January 9, 2023

While some fans might feel like Durant’s January injury is deja vu from last year’s disappointing season, Vaughn thinks this season is different. For one thing, Kyrie Irving is a force this time around. He’s playing more often and at a very high level. Last year, Irving was sidelined for all home games until late March due to New York’s vaccine rules.

The rest of the roster, too, is stronger this year, and the team is playing better together and gelling more. As Nic Claxton told ESPN, the big difference this year is “just our spirit, our energy, our vibes.”

The clash against Boston will certainly put those vibes to the test.

Pick up $250 in bonus bets with DraftKings NY Promo Code for basketball betting

Brooklyn Nets Upcoming Games

Here are the Nets’ upcoming games.