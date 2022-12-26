The Giants find themselves fighting for their playoff lives. But, oddly enough, the NY Giants playoff odds actually just got a little bit brighter. New York bounced back from a four-game winless streak with a win over division rival Washington two weeks ago — a result that massively improved the Giants’ playoff odds.

The playoff picture is now brighter for the Giants, which means the betting odds are once again in their favor. Let’s break it down.

New York Giants Odds to Make the 2022 Playoffs

With the NFL season in full swing, New York sportsbooks are getting in on the action. You can wager on all kinds of bets, from regular season win totals, odds to win the Super Bowl, odds to win the NFC or AFC Championships, fewest points scored, most points scored, player props, and more.

One of the most popular wagers is who will make it to the NFL playoffs. The Giants’ odds are looking better than they have in years. They’ve even improved since last week, despite a loss to Minnesota on Saturday. As of Dec. 26, their odds of making the playoffs at DraftKings NY Sportsbook are -1000, meaning it would require a $1,000 wager just to profit $100. Also at DraftKings, the Giants’ odds to miss the playoffs are +650.

NY Giants Regular Season Update

The Giants came out of the gates hot this season, winning six of their first seven games. Unfortunately, they hit a slump with a four-game winless streak that included a tie against the Commanders. New York got a leg up on the rest of the NFC playoff chasers with their win over Washington two weekends ago. Even though they lost to the Vikings on Dec. 24, their odds improved because the Commanders, Lions, and Seahawks all lost.

Here are the NFC wildcard standings with three weeks remaining. The Cowboys have already clinched one of the three berths, so two of the following teams will claim the other two. The Giants will clinch a wildcard berth with one win in their last two games.

New York Giants 8-6-1

Washington Commanders 7-7-1

Seattle Seahawks 7-8

Detroit Lions 7-8

Green Bay Packers 7-8

New York’s last two games are at home versus Indianapolis on Jan. 1, and on the road against Philadelphia on Jan. 8. The Giants are favored by 3.5 points over the Colts on New Year’s Day.

