Odds for the New York Mets to win the 2023 World Series dropped to +650 at multiple NY online sportsbooks following the news early this morning, Dec. 21, that the team has agreed on a contract with free-agent infielder Carlos Correa.

Both BetMGM NY Sportsbook and FanDuel NY Sportsbook price the Mets at +650 in the wake of the shocking development that Correa, a former Rookie of the Year and two-time All-Star, backed out of a deal with the San Francisco Giants to accept a reported 12-year, $315 million contract from the Mets.

Odds for the Mets to win the World Series were as high as +1100 before the Correa announcement, which is the latest in a series of spending moves by the Mets and owner Steve Cohen. The Mets have reportedly spent more than $800 million in future contracts on ballplayers this offseason, and their commitment in salary for the 2023 season is in excess of $380 million, which is $90+ more than the next closest team.

Claim a $2,500 No Sweat First Bet through Dec. 25 with FanDuel NY Promo Code

Correa was in agreement for a 13-year, $350 million deal to become the Giants’ shortstop, but the team canceled a scheduled press conference to announce the formal signing of that deal for Tuesday. There is speculation that Correa and the team were in disagreement over medical issues stemming from a physical examination.

The Mets have now added Correa, pitcher Justin Verlander, Japanese star pitcher Kodai Senga, pitcher José Quintana, and catcher Omar Narváez in a busy offseason.

As of this morning, BetMGM and FanDuel sportsbooks both list the Mets at +650, which is the best odds, tied with the Houston Astros, to win the 2023 World Series. The Mets last won the Fall Classic in 1986.

Mets Odds to Win World Series

Odds for the Mets to win the 2023 World Series have shifted dramatically since news broke that the team has agreed with Correa.

Claim a $1,250 bet with Caesars NY Promo Code SHARPBETFULL

Best Odds to win the 2023 World Series

Here are the odds to win the World Series at FanDuel New York following the Correa-to-the-Mets news:

Houston Astros +650

New York Mets +650

+650 New York Yankees +700

Los Angeles Dodgers +750

San Diego Padres +1000

Atlanta Braves +1000

Philadelphia Phillies +1400

Toronto Blue Jays +1500

Seattle Mariners +1600

The Mets are now the favorites among NL teams to win the World Series, having leapfrogged the Dodgers, Padres, and Braves in the odds from FanDuel, since Tuesday.

Correa Joins Fellow Countryman Francisco Lindor in Mets Infield

With Correa, the Mets make their infield even more potent. Last season, shortstop Francisco Lindor hit 26 homers and drove in 107 runs, finishing ninth in National League Most Valuable Player voting. Lindor, while not considered as good as Correa with the leather, is a two-time Gold Glove winner.

It’s probable that the Mets will shift Correa to third base, a position he played next to Lindor for their native Puerto Rico in the 2020 World Baseball Classic. Correa, who leads all shortstops with 5.0 Defensive bWAR the last three seasons, has one of the strongest throwing arms in baseball.

Score $1,050 in sports betting bonuses with DraftKings NY Promo Code

Mets Ownership Taking Aim at World Series Title, Yankees

Not since the 1980s, when the Mets boasted superstars Dwight Gooden and Darryl Strawberry and won the 1986 World Series, has the franchise stolen the headlines like this from their crosstown rivals, the Yankees. It appears that Cohen, who has owned the Mets for slightly more than two years, is intent on taking the Mets to the top not only in New York but also in Major League Baseball.

The Yankees announced the signing of their star Aaron Judge on Wednesday, only hours after the Correa news broke. The Yankees have not won a World Series or pennant since 2009.

Earlier this week, the Mets held a press conference to introduce Verlander, who won the 2022 American League Cy Young Award. He’ll team with Max Scherzer, also a three-time Cy Young Award winner, at the top of the Mets’ rotation. The team also re-signed outfielder Brandon Nimmo and pitcher Edwin Díaz.

Among the two teams in New York, there is competition for valuable headline space in the daily tabloids and newspapers. Correa and the huge payroll that Cohen is spending on his team certainly vault the Mets into a position to command the news cycle. Especially with multiple superstars like Correa, Lindor, Pete Alonso, Scherzer, and Verlander.

The Mets won 101 games in 2022 but finished second to the Braves in the NL East. In the NL Wild Card playoffs, New York was defeated in three games by the Padres. The last time the franchise won a playoff series was in 2015 when they captured the NL pennant but were defeated in the World Series.

AP Photo/Alex Gallardo