Best Prop Bets for NY Giants vs. Philadelphia Eagles

The New York Giants currently hold the No. 6 seed in the NFC playoff picture and are scrapping to maintain their position. They sit just a half-game above division foe Washington Commanders and two games above the Detroit Lions, who are on the bubble and have a favorable schedule down the stretch of the season. The Giants, on the other hand, play three of their last five against the Vikings and Eagles.

This sets up Sunday’s Giants vs. Eagles contest to be a fun one to watch, and it could be more fun if you have some action on some Giants vs. Eagles prop bets.

The NY Giants are coming off a tie and staring down the barrel of three straight games not impacting the win column. Meanwhile, the Eagles are flying high and are coming off arguably the best performance of MVP candidate Jalen Hurts’ young career. DraftKings Sportsbook has the Eagles as 7-point favorites with moneyline odds listed at -305.

If you don’t like those odds, we’ve compiled a few of the best player props for the game. Check out the options below from some of the major NY online sportsbooks.

NY Giants Player Props

Daniel Jones Passing Yards: Over 192.5 (-113 at BetRivers)

The Eagles lead the league in total passing yards allowed, giving up 2,142 yards to opposing QBs to date. That’s pretty stingy. However, the Giants are starting to open things up for Jones more and more as the season progresses. He had 44, 35, and 31 pass attempts in his last three games.

The 35-pass attempt game came against the Dallas Cowboys, who have given up the second least number of yards through the air this season. Yet, Jones cracked the 200-yard mark against Dallas and has cracked 197 passing yards in four straight games. As good as the Eagles’ pass defense is, the Giants have seen similar lately, and Jones got the job done, at least as far as this prop goes.

Philadelphia Eagles Player Props

Jalen Hurts Passing Attempts: Under 29.5 (-125 on DraftKings)

Hurts is coming off a monster game against the Titans, both on the ground and through the air. He compiled 380 yards passing, threw for three touchdowns, and rushed for one touchdown in a blowout victory. He ended the game with 39 passing attempts — the fifth time he has cracked 30 attempts this year. In four of the five games he’s played and attempted more than 30 passes, the opposing defense has been a bottom 10 team in the league in touchdown passes allowed.

The Giants allow a lot of yards through the air, but they are among the best at keeping opposing receivers out of the endzone, allowing 14 receiving touchdowns through 13 weeks. The Giants’ defense should be stout enough to keep Hurts’ pass attempts below 29 in this one.

Miles Sanders Rushing Attempts: Over 14.5 (+102 at BetRivers)

Of all the teams currently in playoff position, the Eagles have the highest run-to-pass ratio. Sanders is a big part of the reason why and is currently sixth in the league in rushing yards with 924. After a season-high 36 passing attempts for Hurts last week, it’s quite plausible the Eagles return to a more balanced approach and reincorporate Sanders in the run game. He has carried the ball for double digits in all but one game this year, so he is highly featured in the offense.

If the Eagles go to him early, and he has success against the Giants’ middle-of-the-pack run defense, they could go to him a lot more often. Considering 10 carries is the baseline for Sanders, securing an extra five carries in a possible trap game against a divisional foe may not be a bad wager.



