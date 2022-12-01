NY Giants vs. Washington Commanders Odds and Betting Preview

The once-surging Giants are suddenly caught in a two-game losing streak, and fighting for their playoff lives.

New York started 6-1 bus has dropped to 7-4 overall with a 28-20 loss at Dallas Thanksgiving Day after they were stunned at home by Detroit in a 31-18 loss. Dallas gained 430 yards of total offense against the Giants — 169 of it on the ground.

They return home Sunday at MetLife Stadium in a key NFC East showdown against the rising Washington Commanders (7-5), who are coming off a 19-13 home victory over Atlanta. The Commanders have won three straight and six of their last seven games.

Washington is 4-2 on the road this season, winning four straight games away from home. The Giants are 5-2 at home and only have games at MetLife against Philadelphia and Indianapolis left.

The loser in this matchup will suffer a playoff blow, as Philadelphia and Dallas are headed to a divisional showdown. Washington has its bye week next Sunday before they host the Giants on Dec. 18.

Look for this to be an old-fashioned divisional rivalry game from both teams who will look to control the clock.

Top 3 Sportsbooks for Football Betting

With the Giants in the midst of a two-game losing streak, now may be the best time to buy low on them and bet on a bounce-back performance. There is a multitude of online sportsbooks in New York that you can use to lay down your money.

What makes it a better opportunity is that all of those sportsbooks have bonus offers for new users to add a little comfort to their first wager or pad their bankroll. Here are the best promos available this weekend if you’re looking to bet on the NFL.

N.Y. Giants vs. Washington Commanders Betting Odds

The Giants opened as home underdogs for Sunday’s game, and more money has come in on Washington. That action has steamed the Commanders up from a 1-point favorite to a 2.5-point favorite. The total, however, has dropped from 42 points to 40.5 points.

Here is a look at the best odds for each team heading into Sunday’s game.

A Closer Look at Each Team

Giants Offense

The Giants had 300 yards of offense last week with quarterback Daniel Jones throwing for 228 yards. Jones has completed 136 of 221 attempts for 2,165 yards with 10 touchdowns and four interceptions. He has been sacked 33 times. Over the past two weeks, Jones has thrown for 569 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions.

Running back Saquon Barkley, who is the league’s fourth-leading rusher with 992 yards and seven touchdowns, has been shut down in the past two weeks with 39- and 22-yard performances.

The Giants rank 22nd in points scored with a 20.14 average per game. They average 331.4 yards per game, good for 20th in the league. Their rushing attack is ranked sixth (151.1 yards per game) and their passing game is 28th (180.3).

The Giants will need to get Barkley back on track down the stretch. Kicker Graham Gano has made 20 of 22 field goal attempts and is 11th in scoring with 78 points. He is always a late-game threat.

Commanders Offense

Taylor Heinicke has revived the Washington offense, as he has completed 104 of 171 passes for 1,169 yards with seven touchdowns and five interceptions. More importantly, Heinicke took over for Carson Wentz when the team was 2-4, and he has revitalized it.

Brian Robinson Jr. had a breakout game last Sunday with 105 yards on 18 carries. Leading rusher Antonio Gibson, who has 426 yards, has been slowed by a nagging foot injury, and he had 32 yards last week.

Terry McLaurin is the leading Redskins’ receiver with 54 catches for 840 yards with a pair of scores, and Curtis Samuel has 48 catches for 493 yards with three touchdowns.

The Commanders are 23rd in total offense (324.9 yards per game). They are 15th in rushing (121.9) and 23rd in passing (208).

Giants Defense

The Giants’ defense has allowed 21.2 points per game, which is 14th in the league. They are 26th against the rush (138.9) and 16th against the pass (216.3). Overall, they have allowed 355.2 yards per game (22nd).

They have 20 sacks and four interceptions. Safety Julian Love has been the leading tackler all season, and he has 83 stops. Defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence is having a strong season with five sacks.

It continues to be a bend-but-don’t-break defense under coordinator Wink Martindale.

Commanders Defense

The Commanders’ defense has allowed 19.7 points per game, placing them 10th overall. They have been stingy with their run defense being eighth overall (108.4), and 10th overall in the passing game (201.6). Overall, the Commanders are eighth overall, allowing 310 yards per game.

Tackles Daron Payne and Jonathan Allen have 6.5 sacks apiece. Linebackers Cole Holcomb (69 tackles) and Jamin Davis (68) have both recorded their share of stops.

Cornerback Darrick Forest has three of the team’s seven interceptions, and cornerback Kendall Fuller has 11 pass defenses.

The Commanders’ defense will receive a further boost with the returner of edge rusher Chase Young, who went down in Week 10 of last season with an ACL injury. Young had nine sacks, 16 quarterback hits, six forced fumbles, and 13 tackles for a loss.

Barkley could have a tough time finding some holes against this defense.

Series History and Injuries

The Giants lead the series 105-71-4. When the teams last met last season, Washington posted a 22-7 victory on Jan. 9. Heineke was 9-for-18 for 120 yards, and Antonio Gibson ran for 146 yards on 21 carries with a touchdown.

Jake Fromm started for the Giants, and he completed 15 of 31 passes for 103 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions. Barkley ran for 30 yards.

The last Giants’ win in the series was in 2020 when they had a 23-20 victory.

The Giants have been plagued by injuries throughout the season. Since the early part of the season, they have been missing players on both sides of the ball.

Running back Gary Brightwell (illness), offensive lineman John Ezeudu (neck), cornerback Adoree’ Jackson (knee), wide receiver Richie James (knee), and guard Shane Lemieux (toe) are doubtful. Tight end Daniel Bellinger (eye), defensive back Dane Belton (clavicle), linebacker Carter Coughlin (thigh), center Jon Feliciano (neck), defensive back Cordale Flott (concussion), defensive back Darnay Holmes (shoulder), defensive back Fabian Moreau (oblique), and defensive lineman Leonard Williams (neck) are questionable.

Redskins wide receiver Dax Milne (foot), cornerback Benjamin St-Juste (ankle), and guard Trai Turner (knee/ankle) are doubtful. Running back Antonio Gibson (foot), tight end Logan Thomas (rib), and defensive end Chase Young (knee) are questionable.

Prediction (Overall Record 7-4)

The Giants now have to prove that they are a legitimate team. There were questions all season about their fast start, and their recent slump has raised more doubts.

The key here will be Barkley, and the Commanders surely also will come after Jones. These are two similar teams that generally get it done without a lot of flash, but instead with grind-it-out football.

This will be a slow-paced, mundane game that will come down to the final moments with two good head coaches looking for the upper hand. The Giants (+2) look attractive with the points, and they still are still in the postseason picture. Giants win, 20-17

AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez