Best Saquon Barkley Prop Bets for NY Giant vs. Houston Texans

The New York Giants return from their bye week with an eye on cementing their playoff position. They’re heavy moneyline favorites and laying 4.5 points at home against the Houston Texans. A successful Sunday will almost certainly be tied to a strong performance by resurgent star running back Saquon Barkley. Bettors and Giants fans can add some skin to Sunday’s contest by wagering on Saquon Barkley props with one of many NY sports betting apps.

Week 10 Saquon Barkley Props

Saquon Barkley Anytime Touchdown (-200, Caesars)

The Giants’ -235 moneyline odds imply a 70% chance of victory, so it’s reasonable to anticipate plenty from Barkley. Laying -200 is a steep price tag though, even for the most optimistic Big Blue supporters.

Barkley scored a touchdown in five of eight NY Giants games this season, so finding the paint is never a stretch. His five spikes account for 31.3% of the Giants’ touchdowns. QB Daniel Jones and TE Daniel Bellinger (three apiece) provide the stiffest touchdown competition.

In addition to the short odds, totals reside in the low 40s, so we’re not anticipating a lot of scoring. It’s just another factor for bettors to consider before placing a Barkley touchdown wager this week.

Saquon Barkley 93.5 Rushing Yards

Barkley has hit 94 rushing yards three times this season, but that says more about his dual-threat nature than his inefficiency on the ground. It also underplays his explosive nature. Barkley can rip off massive chunks of yardage when he gets into space.

The Texans are rated as one of the worst run defenses in the league, both by traditional and advanced metrics, and rush volume appears to be a safe bet on paper. Barkley has reached 20 carries in five of eight contests and even toted the rock 31 times in Week 4 against the Chicago Bears. Volume combined with the favorable matchup on paper offers promise for an Over.

Don’t make a hasty bet though!

Rushing for 94 yards is no cakewalk, even given the factors at play in this matchup. That’s especially true when Barkley, as we touched on above, offers so much ability in the passing game.

BetMGM offers Over bettors the best value in this spot. However, it’s worth considering DraftKings’ -105 odds for Under 93.5 rushing yards. Barkley can deliver a sterling all-around performance without reaching 94 yards on the ground.

AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack