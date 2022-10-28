NY Giants vs. Seattle Seahawks Odds and Betting Preview

The Giants will look to continue their march as one of the league’s biggest surprises when they take their four-game winning streak into Seattle for a matinee on Sunday, Oct. 30. New York is coming off a 23-17 victory at Jacksonville last week, posting another fourth-quarter comeback in which they scored 10 points in the final stanza. In the process, the NY Giants (6-1) extended their winning streak to four games. They are 4-1 in games when they have trailed in the fourth quarter. Seattle is in the first year of the post-Russell Wilson era, and the Seahawks surprisingly are in first place in the NFC West with a 4-3 mark. They are in the midst of a two-game winning streak, coming off a 37-23 victory over the Chargers last week.

Top 3 Sportsbooks for Football Betting

There are so many New York online sportsbooks that you’re bound to find one or more that you like whether you’re new to sports betting or you’re looking for another option. The great news is that all of them have sign-up bonuses for new users that will allow you to hit the ground running.

Here are some of the noteworthy promo offers available this week.

N.Y. Giants vs. Seattle Seahawks Betting Odds

The consensus opening line for this game was Seattle -2.5, but with the Seahawks showing some life this season, the line quickly got bet up to Seattle -3. The total, on the other hand, opened at 46.5 and quickly came down to as low as 44.5 in some spots but rests at 45 at most sportsbooks.

Here are some of the best odds available at various sportsbooks.

Trending positively: NY Giants Odds to make the Playoffs

Not Your Average Jones

Giants’ quarterback Daniel Jones has five game-winning drives through seven games this season, the most by any player through seven games since 1950. No other player in the league has more than three game-winning drives in 2022.

Furthermore, Jones’ game-winning drives occurred during the fourth quarter. Jones ranks 28th in passer rating in the fourth quarter of one-score games this year (58.4), completing 20 of 33 passes for 166 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions.

He is completing 63.5% of his passes in the fourth quarter, throwing for 250 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions for a (75.0 rating) while rushing for 94 yards and a touchdown (3.8 yards per carry).

A Closer Look At Each Team

Giants Offense

For the season, Jones has completed 126 of 189 attempts (67%) for 1,223 yards with six touchdowns and two interceptions. Last week, he completed 19 of 30 for 202 yards, one a perfect 32-yarder to Darius Slayton on the opening drive.

Saquon Barkley continues to excel in the backfield, both running and receiving. He has 726 yards rushing on 143 carries for 5.1-yards per pop and four rushing touchdowns, Last week, Barkley had a strong second half against Jacksonville as the Giants tried to run the clock. He finished with 110 yards on 24 carries.

Barkley also is the team’s leading receiver with 25 catches for 180 yards, and Richie James has 20 grabs for 191 yards. Slayton has re-emerged in recent weeks, as he had three grabs for 58 yards last week. He should be more in the spotlight with the trade of Kadarius Toney. Tight end Daniel Bellinger (16-152-2) has been a constant threat. Kenny Golladay (knee injury) is expected to be back in the lineup soon.

The offensive line lost guard Ben Bredeson and tackle Evan Neal last week, but Joshua Ezeudu and Tyre Phillips stepped in respectively. Jones was only sacked once.

Kicker Graham Gano is having an All-Pro year, hitting on 15 of 17 field goal attempts.

Seahawks Offense

Geno Smith, who spent time with the Giants and Jets, has resurrected his career in Seattle. He has thrown for 1,712 yards, completing 158 of 215 attempts with 11 touchdowns and three interceptions. Smith connected with Marquise Goodwin on a pair of scores last week against the Chargers. He has been sacked 16 times

Smith’s prime targets have been Tyler Lockett, who has 41 receptions for 468 yards and a pair of touchdowns, and the ever-dangerous DJ Metcalf, who has 31 catches for 458 yards with a pair of scores.

Kenneth Walker III has been the Seahawks’ workhorse with 410 yards on 67 carries and has four touchdowns. Walker had a 167-yard, two-touchdown performance last week against the Chargers. Rashaad Penny has 346 yards on 57 carries with a pair of scores, though he is out for the season with an injury. Smith has scrambled for 132 yards on 13 carries.

The Seahawks are the fifth-best offense in the league, averaging 26 points per game.

Giants Defense

The Giants’ aggressive style has kept them in games. They are one of the league’s stingier units, allowing 18.6 points per game. They have issued an average of 211 yards through the air, but 144.4 yards on the ground.

Dexter Lawrence is having a banner year with four sacks and 24 tackles, and safety Julian Love has 50 tackles. Linebacker Tae Crowder also is having a strong season with 37 stops.

It has been a bend-but-not-break defense. Jacksonville’s Trevor Lawrence threw for 310 yards last week, and the Jaguars had over 450 yards of total offense. But the defense made big stops when it had to make them, and the secondary had six pass deflections.

The Giants, who have 13 sacks, will need to pressure and slow down Smith in order to deflate the Seahawks’ high-powered offense. They are only one of two teams who have not allowed an opponent 24 points this season, the other team being the Bills.

Seattle Defense

The Seahawks have allowed 399.1 yards per game, 275.4 through the air, and 118.9 on the ground. They have issued a high mark of 26.6 points per game.

Their linebacking corps is active with Jordyn Brooks and Cody Barton, who lead the team in tackles with 73 and 53 tackles, respectively. Defensive end Darrell Taylor and tackle Quinto Jefferson each have three sacks from the team total of 17.

This is a game where Jones will have to be more active through the passing game.

Injuries and Series History

Bellinger left the game last week with an eye injury, and guard Ben Bredeson left with a bad knee. Both will be out against Seattle.

Cornerback Cor’Dale Flott (calf), tackle Evan Neal (knee), and linebacker Osahne Ximines (quad) all are doubtful. Golladay didn’t practice Wednesday, and likely won’t play.

Metcalf (knee) probably won’t be in the lineup as well as wide receiver Penny Hart (hamstring), guard Phil Haynes (concussion), linebacker Nick Bellfore (concussion), defensive end Poona Ford (ankle), and linebacker Darrell Taylor (groin).

Prediction

Both of these teams are true surprises this season. The league is waiting for the Giants’ run to hit a wall and for Saquon Barkley to encounter his usual injury. Like they have the last four weeks, the Giants keep grinding out victories and showing the old grit of the Giants’ teams under Bill Parcells and Tom Coughlin. This is another huge test against a resurgent Smith and the Seahawks offense.

Play the Giants again as a dog here (+3.5), and Gano will have another game-winner — Giants 27-25.

AP Photo/Adam Hunger