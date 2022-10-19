Yankees Playoffs Betting Odds and Player Props

They did it. After a grueling five-game series and an odds-altering rain delay, the New York Yankees pulled out a win against the scrappy Cleveland Guardians in Yankee Stadium Tuesday night. Tonight, just 24 hours from the end of their ALDS win, the Yankees will be back on the field to take on the well-rested Houston Astros in the American League Championship Series. That means it’s time to check back in with the Yankees playoffs betting odds.

Claim multiple sports betting bonuses with DraftKings NY Promo Code for MLB betting

The Astros didn’t have an easy three games against the Mariners, but they did sweep the series. Each game was close and each run fiercely contested, but the three-game sweep means that Houston has had an extra three days of rest – and they play with home-field advantage for the first two games.

The Yankees, on the other hand, are coming off a tough week of travel and a closely contested ALDS victory. They’ve traveled to Cleveland and back in the last five days, and now are flying again to Houston.

The Astros bested the Yankees 5 of the 7 times the teams faced off in 2022, but they haven’t played each other since late July. Since then, arguably, the Astros have only gotten stronger, while the Yankees floundered in August, and struggled to make it out of the last playoff round.

This will be the third time in six years that the Yankees and Astros face each other in the ALCS. The Astros are looking to nab their third AL Pennant in six years, while the Yankees are aiming to climb back into their first World Series since 2009. In their last two ALCS appearances, the Yankees were ousted by none other than the Houston Astros (though one of those years involved the notorious cheating scandal).

Can Aaron Judge and the Yankees break their World Series drought? The odds … are not so much in their favor. Let’s check them out.

Yankees Playoffs Betting Odds: Yankees vs. Astros

The Astros are the favorites in tonight’s game, and the favorites to win the best-of-seven series. In fact, in odds to win the World Series outright, Houston is the favorite as well, with New York trailing both Houston and Philly in third place.

Here are the best Yankees playoffs betting odds for Game 1 of the ALCS against the Astros across top New York online sportsbooks.

The last time the Yankees beat the Astros was in Yankee Stadium on June 26. The two teams split a four-game series and the Yanks beat the Astros 6-3 in the 10th inning. Since then the teams have played three times and the Yankees lost all three.

Here’s the full schedule, and we’ll keep you updated throughout the series:

Game 1: Wednesday, Oct. 19, 7:37 p.m. ET, @Astros

Game 2: Thursday, Oct. 20, 7:37 p.m. ET, @Astros

Game 3: Saturday, Oct. 22, 5:07 p.m. ET, @Yankees

Game 4: Sunday, Oct. 23, 7:07 p.m. ET, @Yankees

Game 5: Monday, Oct. 24, 4:07 p.m. ET, @Yankees (if necessary)

Game 6: Tuesday, Oct. 25, 6:07 p.m. ET, @Astros (if necessary)

Game 7: Wednesday, Oct. 26, 7:37 p.m. ET, @Astros (if necessary)

Watch the games on TBS and MLB.TV.

Pick up a $1,000 No Sweat First Bet with FanDuel NY Promo Code

Probable Pitching Matchups for Yankees vs. Astros

For Game 1, the Astros are pulling out their ace and potential Cy Young winner Justin Verlander. Since the Yankees were forced to go five games against Cleveland, they can’t pull out their ace Gerrit Cole for Game 1. He last pitched against Cleveland on Sunday and got the decision in the Yankees’ win. Instead, the Yankees are starting Jameson Taillon.

Jameson Taillon (Regular Season: 14-5, 3.91 ERA, 151 K)

Justin Verlander (Regular Season: 18-4, 1.75 ERA, 185 K)

Player Props for Yankees vs. Astros

Player props are a great way to jazz up your sports betting experience, going beyond game lines to invest in the outcomes of specific players. Here are some of the best odds for player props for the upcoming series.

Aaron Judge

In addition to making history with the most homers in the drug-testing era, Aaron Judge is the most likely candidate to win the AL MVP. He also nearly claimed the elusive AL Triple Crown, dropping to second only in one category, batting average. Minnesota’s Luis Arraez narrowly beat Judge with a batting average of .316 to Judge’s .311.

Judge was held to 4 hits in 20 at-bats against Cleveland, with 11 strikeouts. But when two of those hits are homers, it makes all the difference. Judge is 4-for-27 against Astros pitchers this season, though he does have 2 homers and 7 RBIs.

Giancarlo Stanton

Stanton has been inconsistent due to injury this season, but if he can get hot in the ALCS, he’ll be one of the most important players on the Yankees’ deep team. He had 31 homers and 78 RBIs in the regular season. So far in the postseason, he’s had 2 hits and 6 strikeouts. But both hits were home runs and he racked up 6 RBIs. His three-run homer in Game 5 against the Guardians gave the Yankees an early lead they never relinquished.

Against the Astros, Stanton is 5-for-24 with 3 home runs, 5 RBIs, and 10 strikeouts.

Anthony Rizzo

Rizzo is another hitter to look to in this series. He has 32 home runs this season and 75 RBIs. In the series against Cleveland, Rizzo had 5 hits with 1 homer, 4 RBIs, and 5 strikeouts. Against Houston this season, though, Rizzo has struggled to connect. He has 2 hits, 1 RBI, and 4 strikeouts in 19 at-bats, though one of those hits was a homer.

Yordan Alvarez

Kyle Tucker

Elsewhere in the MLB Playoffs

The National League’s early playoff rounds were a story of upset after upset, with the odds leaders — the Dodgers, Braves, and Mets — knocked out before making it to the NLCS. Instead, whoever wins the ALCS will face either the Phillies or the Padres, two teams that didn’t even crack 90 wins during the regular season.

The Phillies are currently second favorites to win the World Series, ahead of the Yankees. The Yankees haven’t played the Phillies or the Padres this season.

AP Photo/John Minchillo