All rise! Aaron Judge and the Yankees are back at it. After a scary slump in August, the Yankees charged through September and clinched the AL East title, winning a bye straight to the ALDS and home-field advantage against either the Cleveland Guardians or the Tampa Bay Rays. The Yankees’ World Series odds are looking pretty good right now, rekindling hope that this could be a World Series title year. It would be their first since 2009.

While the playoffs are next in everyone’s sightline, baseball fans worldwide are a bit distracted by something else — namely, The Judge. Aaron Judge made baseball history Tuesday night with his 62nd homer, setting the record for most homers in a single season in the steroid-testing era.

Claim massive sports betting bonus with DraftKings NY Promo Code

Judge blasted the ball into deep left field and soared into the history books with a screaming crowd buoying him all the way. Many say Judge’s pursuit of history has helped boost baseball’s popularity and assuaged cynicism over a milestone marred by steroid scandals.

After tonight’s final game against the Rangers, and with a bye past the wild-card round, the Yankees have time to celebrate together before their playoff run begins next Tuesday.

Until then, get ready, New York sports bettors. It’s time to look at all the best odds for the New York Yankees to win the World Series.

NY Yankees World Series Odds

The Yankees have edged to third place in the oddsmaker’s favorites to win the World Series.

Oddly enough, while the Yankees (99-63) are a No. 2 seed and clinched their division, they have the second-best record in the AL and the fifth-best record in the MLB. The Dodgers (111-51), Astros (106-56), Braves (101-61), and Mets (101-61) all have better regular season records.

NY Yankees Odds to Win the AL Pennant

The Yankees have even shorter odds to win the AL Pennant.

The NL is the heavier-hitting league this year, with the Dodgers, Braves, and Mets contending for the top spot. In the AL, it’s down to the Yankees and Astros if we don’t see any major upsets.

The Yankees go straight to the ALDS with the home-field advantage and will play the Tampa Bay vs. Cleveland Wild Card Series winner. The Yankees are 11-8 against the Rays and 5-1 against the Guardians.

As the odds indicate, the Astros will be the true test. The Yankees are 2-5 against the Astros this season.

The Blue Jays are the third favorites. Could the Jays beat the Astros and be the team facing the Yankees in the ALCS? If so, the Yankees’ odds would be much better. They’ve defeated the Blue Jays 11-8 this season.

NY Yankees Update

The Yankees have won 10 of their last 15 games. They’re expected to rely on their heavy hitters and deep bullpen to make it through the playoffs. While they don’t have the best starting pitchers in the league, they should have what they need.

The Yankees will likely start with Gerrit Cole and Nestor Cortes – and could use any combination of Jameson Taillon, Frankie Montas (once he fully recovers), and Luis Severino for the starting rotation through the playoffs. According to Sports Illustrated, in the 2021 postseason, starters accounted for just 38% of postseason wins. Starters were 14-21, while relievers were 23-16.

Yankees Injuries

Gleyber Torres was sick for part of the series against the Rangers but is expected back before next week. Ron Marinaccio and Wandy Peralta are on the 15-day IL. Matt Carpenter is also attempting to recover from a broken right foot quickly enough o make the playoffs.

The big question mark is Frankie Montas, who was out with shoulder tightness, but is expected to make a return for the ALCS if the Yankees win their first playoff series.

A few other key pitching spots are still unknown for the playoffs:

LHP Aroldis Chapman

RHP Clarke Schmidt

LHP Lucas Luetge

RHP Miguel Castro

AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez