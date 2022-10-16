It’s the most wonderful time of the year! Basketball returns to our hearts and our televisions Tuesday, Oct. 18. And while hoops can be a painful topic in some New York circles, it’s time to talk about the New York Knicks NBA Championship Odds.

Knicks fans, it’s not looking great for the 2022-2023 season. The big news that took the wind out of everything else was, of course, the Donovan Mitchell trade. Or, for the Knicks, non-trade. Mitchell’s eleventh-hour move to the Cleveland Cavaliers dashed New York’s hopes and flipped the odds for both teams.

Claim $150 in free bets plus 3 free months of NBA League Pass with FanDuel NY Promo Code

But would Mitchell have actually made a huge difference for the Knicks? Some analysts think no — and that the Knicks were smart to play the long game and hoard some draft options for leverage or building in the future.

What do the Knicks have going for them? They have several younger, talented players who create a solid baseline for growth. In coach Tom Thibodeau, they have one of the best coaches in the league, with a reputation for helping build stars like Yao Ming, Derrick Rose, and even Kobe Bryant in his teenage years. With the Knicks’ signing of Jalen Brunson for a four-year contract, it’ll be interesting to see how Thibodeau can develop his consistency and skill at point guard.

Unfortunately, without a superstar lead or two, they’re not likely to be dangerous playoff contenders this year. But with talented players like RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley, Obi Toppin, and Jalen Brunson, they might throw a few surprises our way. The key will be building towards better consistency and finding chemistry on the court.

Even while they do that, there are plenty of opportunities to wager on the Knicks during the 2022-23 season, and there are a number of NY sports betting bonuses to claim before you do that.

New York Knicks Odds to Win the NBA Championship

While the Nets have much better odds than the Knicks of bringing a trophy back to New York, the leading teams are the usual suspects: Celtics, Warriors, and Bucks. The Knicks, as the analysis shows, are right in the middle of the pack. Not necessarily the worst team this season, but certainly not on the better end of the mix.

Here is how some of the top New York online sportsbooks list the Knicks’ odds to win the NBA championship this season:

Here’s the full lineup of the best odds to win the 2023 NBA Championship.

Pick up a $1,250 First Bet on Caesars with Caesars Promo Code SHARPBETFULL

Knicks Odds to Make the Playoffs

While it would be nice if the Knicks were among the championship contenders, that’s not the case this season. If you are looking for a more manageable goal to wager on, most sports betting apps offer plenty to choose from.

One of those is the odds to make the playoffs. The Knicks are still an underdog to do that, but if they find their way into the official playoff bracket at the season’s end, you could get a nice plus-money payout. Here are those odds at the same sportsbooks.

DraftKings NY: Yes +155/No -195

Caesars NY: Yes +165/No -200

FanDuel NY: Yes +220

BetRivers NY: Yes +146/No -195

Use this DraftKings NY Promo Code to claim a free $50 bet for NBA wagering

Knicks Preseason Games

We know you’re not supposed to put too much stock in preseason games since teams are just getting their fitness up and their chemistry set. But we will say that the Knicks showed up for their first two preseason games, beating the Detroit Pistons 117-96 and the Indiana Pacers 131-114. A second matchup against the Pacers didn’t go in their favor, losing 109-100.

To kick off the regular season, the Knicks will play the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday, Oct. 19.

Photo by John McCoy/Icon Sportswire