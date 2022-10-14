NY Giants vs. Baltimore Ravens Odds and Betting Preview

The Giants continue to be one of the major surprises of the young football season, but they further solidified their stance as one of the league’s elite with a comeback victory over the Packers last week in London.

New York (4-1) will look to take a further step when they host the Baltimore Ravens (3-2) Sunday at MetLife in what looms to be another stiff test of their character. Baltimore also is coming off a late win, a 19-17 triumph over Cincinnati last week.

The NY Giants battled back from a 20-10 deficit at halftime, and methodically took control of the game that eventually resulted in a 27-22 victory. The result left the G-Men with a 4-1 mark and kept them in the hunt with Dallas and Philadelphia for the top spot in the ultra-competitive NFC East.

Running back Saquon Barkley had 106 yards of scrimmage yards (70 rushing, 36 receiving), and he leads the league with 676 yards in that category. Barkley will be shooting for his third consecutive home game in which he accumulates more than 125 yards from scrimmage.

The Giants have surprised much of the NFL this season with their 4-1 start, but they could really announce their presence with a win on Sunday. There is so little respect for New York in this spot that the Ravens are favored by as many as six points despite the fact the game is being played on the Giants’ home turf.

A Closer Look at Each Team

Giants Offense

Barkley has been a big difference, as he has rushed for 533 yards for a 5.5 average per carry, and he is the leading receiver on the team with 18 catches for 143 yards.

Wide receiver Richie James continues to surface as a top outlet with 17 catches for 171 yards, and tight end Daniel Bellinger has 10 catches for 101 yards. Darius Slayton emerged last week with six catches for 79 yards. Slayton will be a viable outlet with Kenny Golladay and Kadarius Toney still out with injuries.

Quarterback Daniel Jones had a solid 21-for-27 for 217 yards last week. In his last six home starts, he hasn’t thrown a single interception. He also has been effective in running the ball, as he is aiming for his fourth consecutive game with 35 or more yards rushing. Jones has completed 88 of 128 attempts for 848 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions. However, Jones has been sacked 15 times.

Ravens Offense

Lamar Jackson has been on the run lately, as he has rushed for more than 55 yards in his last four games. Jackson leads all quarterbacks with 374 yards rushing.

Jackson has completed 95 of 149 attempts for 1,067 yards with 12 touchdowns and five interceptions. He has been sacked nine times.

Jackson’s prime target has been tight end Mark Andrews, who has 32 receptions for 349 yards with four touchdowns Wide receivers Rashod Bateman (22-243-4) and Devin Duvernay (17-226-3) have rounded out his targeted trio.

Kicker Justin Tucker is a perfect nine-for-nine in field-goal attempts.

Giants Defense

The Giants’ defense has allowed an average of 130 yards on the ground with one touchdown, yet their passing defense is among the stingiest in the league, allowing under 200 yards per contest.

New York has 11 sacks, and Chicago quarterback Justin Fields ran for 52 yards against them a few weeks back.

The Giants’ linebacking corps has been flourishing in recent weeks, and top rookie pick Kayvon Thibodeaux has been finding his groove lately.

Defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence has been making some noise up front, as he has a sack in each of his last two games. Defensive coordinator Wink Martindale has been aggressive with his secondary blitzes, and the unit is among the leaders in tackles.

Martindale will need to design a creative package to stop Jackson.

Ravens Defense

The often-heralded Ravens’ defense has slipped a few notches. It has allowed more than 290 yards passing per contest, and 100 yards on the ground.

Much like the Giants’ scheme, the Ravens’ defense has been built around the linebackers and secondary. They have 11 sacks, and linebacker Justin Houston leads with a pair.

Safety Marcus Williams has three interceptions and corner Mark Humphrey has a pair. Like the Giants’ secondary, the Ravens’ secondary will be active.

The Ravens certainly will give Jones a number of different looks and likely make him beat them. Look for them to stuff the box against Barkley.

Ex-Giant top pick edge rusher/linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul picked up his first sack last week. He has seen limited action and had 58.5 sacks with the Giants in eight seasons.

Series History

This is a short series between the two clubs. Baltimore has an overall 5-2 advantage.

The Ravens have won two of the last three meetings, the last one being in Baltimore in 2020 with a 27-13 victory. New York’s last victory was in 2016 with a 27-23 triumph in which Eli Manning threw for 403 yards and four touchdowns with two interceptions. Odell Beckham Jr. had eight catches for 222 yards and two touchdowns.

Injuries

The Giants have been plagued by injuries all season. Toney (hamstring) and Golladay (knee) are still out as well as corner Cor’Dale Flott (calf) and safeties Tony Jefferson (foot) and Jason Pinnock (ankle). Barkley (shoulder), and corners Adoree’ Jackson (knee) and Darnay Holmes (quad) along with tight end Chris Myarick (ankle) were limited, but they all will play.

For the Ravens, Bateman (foot), Houston (groin), and guard Ben Cleveland (foot) are doubtful. Peters and defensive lineman Calais Campbell were rested over the past two days, but they are expected to play.

Prediction

The Giants’ comeback victory over Green Bay went a long way to establishing themselves in the league’s elite. Against the Ravens, it is all about shutting down Jackson. Barkley had 70 yards last week after a 146-yard outburst, but his versatility in catching the ball and working from the Wildcat can be a problem for opponents.

The Giants’ defense hasn’t shown any signs of a letdown, and it shouldn’t here. This will be an entertaining game with a boisterous crowd. The line favors the Ravens, but I’m going to ride that Giant momentum — Giants 27-24

Prediction record: 3-2

AP Photo/Adam Hunger