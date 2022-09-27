It’s division matchups in the NL East this week! The Mets have a quick two-game series at Citi Field against the Miami Marlins before traveling to face the Atlanta Braves for a series that may decide the NL East division title. We’ve got the Mets vs. Marlins odds for you today. Check back later this week for a full preview of the Mets vs. Braves clash.

The Mets have clinched their playoff berth with a record of 97-57. The team from Queens hasn’t been to the playoffs in six years. In 60 seasons, they’ve made the playoffs nine times and won two championships — one in 1969 and most recently in 1986. The Mets are holding out at fourth in the odds to win the World Series this year, behind the Dodgers, Astros, and Yankees.

Two wins would bring the Mets to the brink of the prized 100-win mark and help set them up for a solid series against the Braves. At this point, the Mets are fighting for a chance to skip the Wild Card round and go straight to the NL Division Series. Extra time for rest and resetting the roster can make all the difference for making it deeper into playoff rounds.

The Marlins are out of the playoffs. With a 63-90 record, they had a disappointing season and are already thinking about what’s ahead in 2023. The team is parting ways with their manager Don Mattingly after seven seasons.

As long as the Mets don’t flub it, they should have an easy series against Miami and notch a couple more wins before the postseason. One bad series, though, and the Braves could flip the NL East. So let’s go Mets!

Probable Pitching Matchups for Mets vs. Marlins

Tuesday, Sep 27, 7:10 p.m. ET — Pablo Lopez (9-10) vs. Carlos Carrasco (15-6)

Wednesday, Sep 28, 7:10 p.m. ET — Jesus Luzardo (3-7) vs. Taijuan Walker (12-5)

“Carrasco or Walker” is the big question mark in the Mets’ playoff conversation. The team has three clear top starting pitchers in their rotation: Jacob deGrom, Max Scherzer, and Chris Bassitt. Carrasco and Walker are likely the top two choices for the fourth starter in a postseason rotation. It will be interesting to see how the two stack up after their consecutive starts against the Marlins. Could these performances help decide the playoff rotation?

Carrasco has a 3.79 ERA, a 1.30 WHIP, and 147 strikeouts. Walker has a 3.53 ERA, a 1.19 WHIP, and 114 strikeouts.

Injury Updates for the New York Mets

Luis Guillorme is back in the mix after leaving Saturday’s game when he was struck by a pitch. The Mets now have the hit-by-pitch record for a single season. Ouch!

Starling Marte is showing improvement on his finger. The team had stated they hoped he would be back for the Atlanta matchup, but his status is unclear.

Player props are a great way to mix up your wagers and have a little more fun with them. Here are some of the best player props for leading Mets players in this series.

Carlos Carrasco

Carrasco had a tough outing against the Brewers last Tuesday, allowing three runs on five hits and two walks. He pitched four innings, though he did manage to hold up two scoreless innings after allowing three runs in the second. But Carrasco is still one of the best starters in baseball if he doesn’t get into a slump. He knows that playoff rotations are in discussion, so that may be the motivation he needs to perform in Tuesday’s outing.

Pete Alonso

Alonso has had an outstanding season, capping it on Sunday by surpassing the Mets’ RBI record for a single season. Alonso drove in five runs to boost his RBI count to 128 for 2022. He and Aaron Judge are tied for most RBIs in the MLB. Let’s see what he can do against the Marlins after a day of rest. His current slash line is .270/.348/.536.

Francisco Lindor

Lindor has proven to be a top value for the Mets team this season, perhaps their best all-around player. He’s missed only one game and has been consistent through each month. He’s also caught media attention for being a team player, always talking up his teammates and praising their performances. As we wrap up the regular season, the shortstop is slashing at .278/.343/.475.

