All eyes are on the Red Sox -Yankees game in the Bronx tonight. We’ve got all the Yankees vs. Red Sox odds for the night, but this time it’s not necessarily about the storied rivalry, the playoffs, or the American League East. It’s about the man who might make history.

Aaron Judge has clocked 60 home runs this season, just one short of Roger Maris’ AL record. Tickets for the left field bleachers – Judge’s home run zone – are rising in price by the hour. Will Judge get a homer tonight and match Maris’ record? Could he hit two and give the crowd a night in the history books? The Yankees play at home until Sunday, and local fans are hopeful it happens in Yankee Stadium as it should.

As for the two teams, this isn’t a series for the playoffs, but as always with the Red Sox, it’s a series for pride. The Yankees (90-58) have their playoff spot in the bag. They’ve regained momentum through September, going 11-4 in their last 15 games and they’re 6.5 games ahead of the Blue Jays in the AL East.

The Red Sox (72-76) are at the bottom of the AL East and 18 games behind the Pinstripes. Their record against the Yankees this season is 6-9, and in Yankee Stadium it’s 2-4.

Here are all the odds you need, including player props for Aaron Judge.

Probable Pitching Matchups for Yankees vs. Red Sox

Thursday, Sept 22, 7:15 p.m. ET — Michael Wacha (11-1) vs. Jameson Taillon (13-5) Taillon has been up and down this season but overall has been a solid presence for the Pinstripes with a 13-5 record. While his last 15 games have dragged a bit, he’s putting up good numbers for the season with a 4.04 ERA, a 1.13 WHIP, and 132 strikeouts.

Michael Wacha (11-1) vs. Jameson Taillon (13-5) Friday, Sept 23, 7:05 p.m. ET — Rich Hill (7-7) vs. Gerrit Cole (12-7) Aaron Boone just announced that Cole will be the Yankees’ Game 1 playoff starter, an indication he is the most talented starting pitcher on the rotation. Cole has dominated the mound this season with a 3.41 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, and a whopping 236 strikeouts.

Rich Hill (7-7) vs. Gerrit Cole (12-7) Saturday, Sept 24, 1:05 p.m. ET — Nick Pivetta (10-11) vs. Domingo German (2-3) German is back in the starting rotation after a brief stint in the bullpen that followed Luis Severino’s return from the 60-day IL. He came in for relief in Friday’s game and struck out two over 1.2 scoreless innings. His 2022 stats include a 3.12 ERA, a 1.14 WHIP, and 41 strikeouts.

Nick Pivetta (10-11) vs. Domingo German (2-3) Sunday, Sept 25, 7:08 p.m. ET — Brayan Bello (2-6) vs. Nestor Cortes (10-4) Cortes has been easing back in through September after a stint on the IL. He’s been solid ever since his return and is posting season stats of 2.67 ERA, 0.97 WHIP, and 146 strikeouts.

Brayan Bello (2-6) vs. Nestor Cortes (10-4)

Injury Updates for the New York Yankees

Frankie Montas was placed on the 15-day IL on Tuesday with right shoulder inflammation. Domingo German is rejoining the starting lineup to fill in for Montas. DJ LeMahieu (toe), Zack Britton (elbow), and Scott Effross (shoulder) might be activated again during this week’s series.

Player Props for Yankees vs. Red Sox

If you’re looking to bet beyond game lines, here are a few of the best player props for today’s game.

Aaron Judge

Aaron Judge has a shot not just at the AL home run record, but the AL Triple Crown — leading in batting average, home runs, and RBIs by the end of the regular season. He’s currently first in homers and RBIs and tied for first in batting average at .317 with Boston’s Xander Bogaerts.

His odds to solidify the homer record tonight are pretty good. Are you willing to put money on it?

Giancarlo Stanton

Stanton is riding high today on a walk-off grand slam on Sept. 20 under the lights of Yankee Stadium. He’s been on a hot streak lately, which you might not realize with all the attention focused on his teammate Judge. He’s slashing .209/.297/.451.

Jameson Taillon

Taillon had a tough game Saturday against the Brewers, allowing four runs on four hits and two walks. He struck out four and the Yankees lost 4-1. But overall he’s done well for the Yankees and is expected to hold his own against Boston.

AP Photo/Jessie Alcheh