US Open Betting Odds and Picks: Men’s Final

Two of tennis’ brightest young stars will face off in Sunday’s US Open final when Spanish teenage sensation Carlos Alcaraz takes on Norway’s Casper Rudd. There’s a lot at stake for both players, as each is eyeing not just their first Grand Slam title but also the world’s No. 1 ranking.

This will be Ruud’s second appearance in a finals match this season. He faced Rafael Nadal at the French Open earlier this year, where he took a self-proclaimed “good beating” from the 22-time Grand Slam winner. Alcaraz will make his maiden trip to the finals and looks to become the youngest ATP No. 1 since the computerized rankings began in 1973.

Let’s break down Sunday’s match and best bets. All of New York’s online sportsbooks will have odds for the men’s final.

US Open Men’s Final Odds and Match Preview

It’s the final match of the 2022 US Open, and it’s sure to be one for the ages. Which one of these rising stars will hoist the trophy and claim the title of tennis’ top player?

Casper Ruud vs. Carlos Alcaraz – Sunday, Sept. 11, 1 p.m. ET

You couldn’t ask for a better match for the season’s final major championship. Both Casper Ruud and Carlos Alcaraz have dazzled all tournament long, leaving fans’ jaws on the floor at times over the past two weeks.

Alcaraz is quickly gaining a reputation as one of the most exciting players in tennis and appears unstoppable at the moment. He’s been tested repeatedly (three straight five-set matches), even fighting off a match point against Jannik Sinner, but has prevailed every time.

Only two other players in the Open era have won three consecutive five-set matches on the way to a Grand Slam final. At some point, you’d have to think that he’ll wear out, but at just 19 years of age, he has youth on his side.

Casper Ruud has had a breakout season of his own. Prior to 2022, he’d never been past the fourth round in a major but is now in his second finals of the year. With a win on Sunday, he’ll become the first Norwegian to win a Grand Slam title.

Either way, it will be the third consecutive year that a first-time Grand Slam champion will be crowned on the men’s side of the US Open.

The two have met twice previously, with Alcaraz taking both matches. There’s little reason to believe that he won’t make it 3-0 against his budding rival.

Ruud has sometimes shown nerves at the Open and has fallen behind early. His backhand has been shaky, and that’s something his teenage counterpart will be likely to exploit. In the end, Alcaraz’s athleticism and power will prove to be too much for the 23-year-old Norwegian.

Alcaraz has already beaten Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic this year and has drawn lofty comparisons to the former. It’s easy to believe this will be the first of many Grand Slam titles for the young Spaniard.

Prediction: Alcaraz in five sets.

Alternative bets from FanDuel:

Casper Ruud to win 3-2: (+550)

Carlos Alcaraz to win 3-2: (+430)

Total match games 38.5: (Over -130, Under -125)

To win 1st set and match: (Ruud +300, Alcaraz -110)

Both players to win a set: (Yes -196, No +144)

