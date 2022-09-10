US Open Betting Odds and Picks: Women’s Final

And then there were two. It should be an epic clash today, Sept. 10, between two tennis titans that have fought hard to reach the final round of the US Open on the hallowed hard court of Arthur Ashe Stadium.

World no. 1 Iga Swiatek looks to cap off her brilliant season with her second Grand Slam title of the year. At the same time, Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur has an opportunity to become the first African-Arab woman to win the US Open.

Let’s break down Saturday’s match and best bets. All of New York’s online sportsbooks will have odds for the women’s final.

US Open Women’s Final Odds and Match Preview

There’s one match left for all the marbles. Let’s dive in and see who will prevail in Saturday’s showdown.

Iga Swiatek vs. Ons Jabeur – Saturday, Sept. 10, 4 p.m. ET

Ons Jabeur made quick work of Caroline Garcia in the semis to reach her second consecutive Grand Slam final. After a heartbreaking loss at Wimbledon, she’ll look to finally add a major trophy to her lengthy list of accomplishments.

The world No. 5 is now 6-0 in semifinal matches this season and has a tour-leading 92 victories since the beginning of 2021.

Last year, Jabeur became the first Arab player to crack the top 10 of the men’s or women’s rankings, and two months ago, at Wimbledon, she became the first African or Arab woman to reach the finals.

If she continues to make history on Saturday, she’ll have to do it against the best player in the world.

Swiatek was tested in her semifinal match, coming from behind to win the final four games and knock off the power-hitting Aryna Sabalenka. The 21-year-old from Poland already has two French Open titles, but this is the first time she’s been past the fourth round at the US Open.

Swiatek hasn’t looked as dominant as she did earlier in the season, but she’s proven she can come from behind with craftiness and grit.

The two have split their previous four contests, with Swiatek winning their only match this year. Jabeur is 16-8 on hard courts in 2022, while Swiatek has been superb at 34-5.

Swiatek vs. Jabeur Head-to-Head

Date Winner Score Event 2022 Swiatek 6-2, 6-2 Rome 2021 Jabeur 6-3, 6-3 Cincinnati 2021 Jabeur 5-7, 6-1, 6-1 Wimbledon 2019 Swiatek 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 Washington DC

It’s hard to predict a winner in this one, as both players deserve to be here. Swiatek has proven time and time again that she can handle the pressure of the big moments and has two major trophies as proof. Jabeur will be motivated by her recent Wimbledon loss and now knows what to expect in a match when everything is on the line.

Swiatek has found a way to win but has sometimes looked shaky in New York. She can’t afford to fall behind against Jabeur, who has only dropped one set all tournament. It feels like this could be Jabeur’s moment to shine, and we think we’ll see history made on Saturday.

Prediction: Jabeur in three.

