US Open Betting Odds and Picks: Women’s Semifinals

The semifinals are set on the women’s side of the US Open after Iga Swiatek finished off No. 8 seed Jessica Pegula in just under two hours on Wednesday. Earlier in the day, Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus downed Karolina Pliskova in straight sets to solidify her spot in the final four.

Swiatek and Sabalenka won’t have much time to celebrate, as they’ll be back on the hardcourt this evening with the chance to punch their tickets to the final.

Pick up $150 in free bets with FanDuel NY Promo Code

Let’s break down Thursday’s matches and best bets. All of New York’s online sportsbooks will have odds for these tennis matches.

US Open Semifinals Odds and Match Previews

Here are the latest odds from FanDuel NY Sportsbook for this year’s women’s US Open champion.

Iga Swiatek (+130)

Caroline Garcia (+210)

Aryna Sabalenka (+430)

Ons Jabeur (+470)

Caroline Garcia vs. Ons Jabeur – Thursday, Sept. 8, 7 p.m. ET

FanDuel NY (Garcia -152, Jabeur +126)

DraftKings NY (Garcia -155, Jabeur +125)

BetMGM NY (Garcia -155, Jabeur +125)

Caesars NY (Garcia -170, Jabeur +130)

Caroline Garcia is on fire. The 28-year-old product of France has now won 13 matches, including her most recent upset of hometown favorite Coco Gauff, on the tournament’s biggest stage.

Garcia has had a penchant for disappointing local fans as of late. In June, she defeated Britain’s Emma Raducanu on Centre Court at Wimbledon; a month later, she took care of Iga Swiatek in her native Poland.

She’s now in uncharted territory, reaching the semifinals of a Grand Slam for the first time in her career with a date against No. 5 Ons Jabeur.

Jabeur has had a stellar season, piling up 43 victories which are second only to Swiatek. She’s also 2-0 vs. Garcia in Grand Slam tournaments and 6-0 if you count their meetings as juniors.

Jabeur is fresh off a tight win against Australia’s Ajla Tomljanovic that saw her become the first African woman to reach the semis at the US Open.

This is setting up to be a fierce battle that will likely go down to the wire. It’s a match that could go either way, but we like Jabeur as the underdog for the value bet.

Alternative bets from FanDuel:

To win the first set: (Garcia -144, Jabeur +114)

Total match games 22.5: (Over -115, Under -140)

Both players to win a set: (Yes +114, No -146)

Iga Swiatek vs. Aryna Sabalenka – Thursday, Sept. 8, 9 p.m. ET

FanDuel NY (Swiatek -215, Sabalenka +176)

DraftKings NY (Swiatek -210, Sabalenka +170)

BetMGM NY (Swiatek -200, Sabalenka +160)

Caesars NY (Swiatek -230, Sabalenka +175)

Iga Swiatek’s stupendous season keeps on rolling. With a 6-3, 7-6(4) win over No. 8 seed Jessica Pegula on Wednesday, the pride of Poland has reached her third Grand Slam semifinal of the year.

The world No. 1 is now 19-2 in Grand Slam matches this year and is the first No. 1 seed to reach the US Open women’s semifinals since Serena Williams in 2016. Swiatek’s 55 wins this year are the best in tennis, and her six WTA singles titles are the most in a season of any woman since 2014.

On the other side is Aryna Sabalenka, who is on a run of her own. The 24-year-old former world No. 1 has looked sharp in her most recent wins against Karolina Pliskova and Danielle Collins and will be making her third Grand Slam semifinal appearance, including last year’s US Open.

The power-hitting baseliner has never reached a GS final, and she’ll have to slay a mighty dragon to do so this year. This will be the fourth meeting between these two this season, and Sabalenka is yet to win a set.

We expect this one to go the distance, but in the end, Swiatek’s special season will continue with her booking a ticket to the finals.

Alternative bets from DraftKings:

Most double faults: (Swiatek +650, tie +1000, Sabalenka -700)

(Swiatek +650, tie +1000, Sabalenka -700) Total games first set 10.5: (Over +250, Under -400)

(Over +250, Under -400) Any set to finish 6-0: (Yes +750, No -2000)

AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson