US Open Betting Odds and Picks: Women’s Quarterfinals

The final battles of the 2022 US Open are taking shape, and the women’s US Open quarterfinals odds are out prior to the opening serve of the day.

It’s been an exhilarating tournament so far, with favorites like Rafael Nadal and Naomi Osaka sent home while rising stars like Coco Gauff and Nick Kyrgios are dominating their matches.

Pick up $150 in free bets with FanDuel NY Promo Code

With the women’s four quarterfinal matchups scheduled for today and tomorrow, we’ve got all the odds, matchups, and stats across the top NY online sportsbooks. Here’s how the final eight are stacking up.

US Open Women’s Odds to Win the Championship

The men’s tournament has been one of stunning late-round upsets, with the top two favorites Daniil Medvedev and Rafael Nadal knocked out before the quarterfinals. The women have had their share of surprises, too. Round 1 was particularly shocking, with three top favorites — Simona Halep, Emma Raducanu, and Elena Rybakina all eliminated.

But the woman who came in as the number one favorite still holds the top spot: Iga Swiatek. She breezed her way through the early rounds and oddsmakers still like her chances to win it all.

The odds are closer now, though, and a few names have surged in the past days, including the young Coco Gauff, Wimbledon runner-up Ons Jabeur, and the Aussie Ajla Tomljanovic whose masterful play bested Serena Williams.

Here are the odds for the US Open Women’s Singles Championship across the top NY online sportsbooks.

Player FanDuel DraftKings Caesars BetMGM Iga Swiatek +190 +200 +200 +200 Caroline Garcia +430 +400 +420 +400 Coco Gauff +500 +500 +500 +500 Ons Jabeur +700 +700 +750 +700 Aryna Sabalenka +850 +800 +800 +800 Jessica Pegula +1000 +900 +1000 +850 Karolina Pliskova +1100 +900 +1000 +1000 Ajla Tomljanovic +1600 +1400 +1400 +1400

US Open Quarterfinal Odds and Match Previews – Women’s Singles

Get ready for a day of electric and gritty play as the top eight women in the tournament face each other and face elimination. Who can punch through to the semifinals and who is going home? Here are the best odds and some of our picks for the women’s quarterfinals.

Ons Jabeur vs. Ajla Tomljanovic – Tuesday, Sept. 6, Noon ET

Ons Jabeur has had a thrilling rise in the tennis world in the past few years. She has been to the quarterfinals in a Grand Slam tournament three times before this — at the Australian Open in 2020, Wimbledon in 2021, and Wimbledon again this year on her way to the finals. In June 2022, Jabeur reached the career-high No. 2 in the world singles ranking, and she’s currently the world No. 5. She’s the first Arab or African woman to reach a Grand Slam final, and now she’s the first Arab woman to crack the final eight at the US Open.

She’ll face Ajla Tomljanovic, who is having her own career high at Flushing Meadows. Tomljanovic caught the world’s attention when she defeated Serena Williams in Williams’ potentially final match. Tomljanovic holds the No. 46 spot in the world in women’s singles but has never won a singles title. She beat Williams in three sets and then carried on the momentum against Ludmilla Samsonova in the fourth round. Can she continue her round of upsets and oust Jabeur?

Our money is on Jabeur, but this tournament has been one of surprises when it comes to Tomljanovic.

Coco Gauff vs. Caroline Garcia — Tuesday, Sept. 6, 7 p.m. ET

FanDuel NY (Gauff -110, Garcia -110)

Caesars NY (Gauff +100, Garcia -130)

DraftKings NY (Gauff -105, Garcia -115)

BetMGM NY (Gauff -105, Garcia -115)

Coco Gauff has dominated this US Open. She has yet to drop a set and has had just one tiebreaker against Elena-Gabriela Ruse in Round 2. She’s currently No. 12 in the world at just 18 years old and has won two singles titles. She’s aggressive and athletic, and her favorite surface is a hard court, which puts her at an advantage in the US Open.

Carolina Garcia is No. 17 in the world and, in numbers, is a match for Gauff. She’s won every round of this US Open in straight sets and is the second favorite behind Swiatek to win it all. Garcia leads women in aces this year, with 312 total – 26 of them at this US Open. She’s also won 17 of her last 18 matches and has won 19 since Wimbledon, which is more than anyone else on tour.

Garcia is generally favored to win, but since last night, Coco’s odds have shrunk from plus to minus, and Garcia’s have narrowed from around -130 to -115. In their two head-to-head duels, Gauff has won both – but two sets in tiebreakers. We’re picking Gauff to win, but it will certainly be her toughest battle thus far.

Iga Swiatek vs. Jessica Pegula — Wednesday, Sept. 7, Time TBD

FanDuel NY (Swiatek -235, Pegula +195)

Caesars NY (Swiatek -230, Pegula +175)

DraftKings NY (Swiatek -220, Pegula +170)

BetMGM NY (Swiatek -200, Pegula +170)

Swiatek has, as expected, seemed near unstoppable this US Open. She won her first three rounds in straight sets. Yesterday she lost her first set to Julie Niemeier but came back swinging to win the next two, winning the final set 6-0. She has never dropped from her position as the oddsmakers’ favorite to win it all.

Of course, Jessica Pegula will be the toughest competitor she’s faced yet. So far, the highest-ranked player that Swiatek has dueled in this tournament was Sloane Stephens, ranked 51. Pegula is ranked No. 8. Pegula, in a way, is sports world royalty – her parents are principal owners of the Buffalo Bills. In tennis, she’s gone to a final match three times and won a title in the 2019 Citi Open.

Interestingly, Pegula made it to the quarterfinals at the French Open and was bested by none other than Iga Swiatek. Swiatek also knocked Pegula out of the semifinal at the Miami Open. We think Iga can win this one, too.

Karolina Pliskova vs. Aryna Sabalenka — Wednesday, Sept 7, Time TBD

FanDuel NY (Pliskova +114, Sabalenka -137)

Caesars NY (Pliskova +110, Sabalenka -140)

DraftKings NY (Pliskova +115, Sabalenka -145)

BetMGM NY (Pliskova +115, Sabalenka -140)

Pliskova is a former World No. 1 player in 2017, though she has dropped to No. 22 in the years since. She battled another former No. 1 in the fourth round to make it to the quarterfinals. Her match with World No. 26 Victoria Azarenka yesterday lasted over three hours. She’s battled through three sets in all her matches but one this tournament. Does she have the stamina to keep it rolling?

Sabalenka, on the other hand, is World No. 6 right now. She peaked at No. 2 in August 2021 and has 10 singles titles compared to Pliskova’s 16. Sabalenka made it to two Grand Slam semifinals in 2021 but had yet to crack the top eight in a Major this year. In this tournament, she won round 1 and 3 in straight sets and came back from a first-set loss in both the second and fourth rounds.

The two are tied 2-2 in head-to-head clashes. We think this is a good match to bet on the underdog as Pliskova is powerful on hardcourts and has hit 35 aces so far.

AP Photo/Jason DeCrow