US Open Betting Odds and Picks: Men’s Quarterfinals

What was once 128 has been whittled down to eight. The US Open men’s quarterfinals will get underway at Flushing Meadows today, with Matteo Berrettini taking on fifth-seed Casper Ruud at Noon ET.

The evening match will see the ever-controversial Nick Kyrgios face off against Russia’s Karen Khachanov at 8:15 p.m. ET at Arthur Ashe Stadium. It was a wild Labor Day weekend that saw the top two men’s seeds fall, including all-time Grand Slam title leader Rafael Nadal.

Pick up $150 in free bets with FanDuel NY Promo Code

Now that the dust has settled, we’ll look ahead to the quarters with full previews, odds, and picks of the final four matches.

Updated Odds for Men’s US Open Winner

With the two big dogs bounced, the tournament is now Nick Kyrgios’ to lose. The Aussie’s odds have dropped all the way to +160, and his dominant play has made him the man to beat based on the odds offered by New York’s sports betting apps. Here are the rest of the odds from FanDuel NY for the outright winner on the men’s side.

Nick Kyrgios +160

Carlos Alcaraz +220

Jannik Sinner +550

Matteo Berrettini +1300

Casper Ruud +1400

Andrey Rublev +1400

Frances Tiafoe +1600

Karen Khachanov +2800

US Open Betting Odds and Picks for Men’s Quarterfinals

Matteo Berrittini vs. Casper Rudd — Tuesday, Sept. 6, Noon ET

Casper Ruud has been making a name for himself at the Open. The nifty Norwegian has been slicing up the competition and has set himself up for a legitimate shot at becoming a US Open Champion. Not just that, he also has a chance to become the world No. 1. If Ruud at least makes the final, he’ll have a chance at the top ranking, and if he wins, it’s a lock.

He’s coming off a 6-1, 6-2, 6-7 (4), 6-2 win over France’s Corentin Moutet and has looked sharp all tournament long. He’ll now face 13-seeded Italian Matteo Berrettini, who is fresh off a four-set win over Spaniard Alejandro Davidovich.

Berrettini has now reached the quarterfinals of a Grand Slam the last five times he’s played in them and was the Wimbledon runner-up in 2021. This one could be a five-setter between two close competitors playing great tennis. Ruud holds a 3-2 edge in their previous battles.

Alternative Odds from FanDuel

Casper Ruud to win 3-2: +450

+450 Berrettini to win first set: -120

-120 Both players to win a set: -225

Nick Kyrgios vs. Karen Khachanov — Tuesday, Sept, 6, (Follows 7 p.m. ET women’s match)

FanDuel NY (Kyrgios -580, Khachanov +420)

DraftKings NY (Kyrgios -650, Khachanov +425)

BetMGM NY (Kyrgios -625, Khachanov +425)

Caesars NY (Kyrgios -600, Khachanov +400)

Say what you will about Nick Kyrgios, but the man is playing brilliant tennis at the moment. His blistering serve and excellent return game helped him make quick work of world No. 1 Daniil Medvedev on Sunday night. It’s the 27-year-old’s first trip to the quarters at the US Open, and he’ll now face the 27-seed Karen Khachanov.

This will be Khachanov’s third trip to the quarters at a Grand Slam, but he has never advanced to the semis. He’s coming off a grueling five-set match against Spain’s Pablo Carreno-Busta and will have his hands full with Kyrgios. These two have met twice before, with each owning a match.

Kyrgios won in five sets at the 2020 Australian Open in a thriller, while Khachanov won at the Cincinnati Masters in 2019. Both players are at the top of their game right now, but Kyrgios seems to be on another level.

Alternative Odds from DraftKings

Total games over 39.5: +100

+100 Total games first set over 10.5: +150

+150 First set winner + match moneyline Kyrgios/Khachanov: +1100

Andrey Rublev vs. Frances Tiafoe — Wednesday, Sept. 7 (Follows Noon ET women’s match)

FanDuel NY (Rublev -110, Tiafoe -110)

DraftKings NY (Rublev -110, Tiafoe -115)

BetMGM NY (Rublev -110, Tiafoe -110)

Caesars NY (Rublev -115, Tiafoe -115)

On Monday, America’s last great hope Frances Tiafoe stunned Rafael Nadal to reach his first career US Open quarterfinal. The 24-year-old is the youngest American man to make it this far in a US Open since Andy Roddick did it back in 2006.

Tiafoe was in tears after the match and said that beating Nadal was like beating one of those “Mount Rushmore guys.” He’ll have another mountain to climb on Wednesday when he takes on No. 9 Andrey Rublev, who beat No. 7 Cam Norrie 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 earlier Monday.

It will be Rublev’s third time reaching the quarters of the US Open and his sixth overall. He’s 0-5 in his previous attempts at a semifinal berth. Rublev and Tiafoe have one win apiece in their head-to-head battles, with Tiafoe winning at last year’s US Open and Rublev winning this year at Indian Wells.

Alternative Odds from FanDuel

Tiafoe to win 3-1: +380

+380 Rublev to win 3-1: +400

+400 Over 40.5 total games: -125

Jannik Sinner vs. Carlos Alcaraz – Wednesday, Sept, 7, (Follows 7 p.m. ET women’s match)

FanDuel NY (Sinner +158, Alcaraz -192)

DraftKings NY (Sinner +145, Alcaraz -185)

BetMGM NY (Sinner +150, Alcaraz -200)

Caesars NY (Sinner +150, Alcaraz -190)

Two of tennis’ rising stars will meet on Wednesday when Jannik Sinner squares off against Carlos Alcaraz. The 19-year-old Alcaraz played in one of the longest nights ever at the Open (2:23 a.m.) with a five-set grind over 2014 US Open champion Marin Cilic. If Alcaraz manages to win the tournament, he’ll be crowned world No. 1 and would be the youngest player since 2001 to reach that status.

Sinner, just 21 years old himself, is coming off an effortless four-set win against American Brandon Nakashima. He’s the youngest player to reach the quarters of all four Grand Slams in a single season since 20-year-old Novak Djokovic did it in 2007.

Sinner has won the last two matches with Alcaraz and holds a 2-1 career edge. Will Alcaraz have anything left in the tank after his four-hour match on Monday night/morning?

Alternative Odds from DraftKings

First set moneyline Sinner/Alcaraz: +550

+550 Total games under 38.5: +100

+100 Total games first set over 10.5: +165

AP Photo/Seth Wenig