BetRivers NY Bonus Code for NFL Kickoff: Bills vs. Rams

The Super Bowl favorite Buffalo Bills head to SoFi Stadium on Thursday night to take on the defending champion Los Angeles Rams at 8:20 p.m. ET. With NFL kickoff just days away, time is running out for sports bettors to secure their sportsbook bonuses and lock in their bets.

While we all want to nail our bets on the first try, wouldn't it be nice to have a second chance if you missed it?

Betting the NFL Kickoff: Bills vs. Rams

While a Second Chance Free Bet is nice, we want to help you get it right the first time. Here are a couple of our favorite picks for NFL kickoff on Thursday.

Bills vs. Rams — Over 52.5

The Bills and Rams will be chomping at the bit to put some points on the board after a long offseason. These were two of the top-scoring teams in the league last year, with the Bills putting up 28.4 points per game (3rd) and the Rams dropping 27.1 PPG (7th).

Recent trends are also favoring the Over. The last two seasons have seen an explosion of points on opening night, with 60 in 2021 and 54 in 2020.

Can they break through?: Buffalo Bills Super Bowl odds

Same Game Parlay: Cooper Kupp 94.5 Over Receiving Yds + Josh Allen Over 1.5 Passing TDs (+180)

One of the best features of BetRivers sportsbook is the ability to place multiple bets on the same game. Stacking these two bets together gives a nice payout of +180, and both have a decent chance to hit.

Josh Allen was a TD machine last season and is the current favorite to win MVP this year. He’s averaged over two passing touchdowns per game in the previous two seasons, and we don’t expect that to change on opening night.

Cooper Kupp is coming off a historic season that saw him win the NFL triple crown, leading the league in receptions, yards, and receiving touchdowns. He averaged an unbelievable 114.5 receiving yards per game last year, making 94.5 in this one look like a steal.

