US Open Betting Odds and Picks: Day 8, Sept. 5

The quarterfinals are starting to take shape at the US Open after a weekend of electric action that saw plenty of thrills, spills, and drama. It was a historic weekend that saw Serena Williams likely play her final match, bowing out to Aussie Ajla Tomljanovic in an emotional Saturday night match at Arthur Ashe.

With the changing of the guard up for grabs, teenage sensation Coco Gauff hopes to step up and establish a legacy of her own. The 18-year-old continued her strong play, downing China’s Zhang Shuai (7-5, 7-5) and punching her ticket to the quarters.

Sunday night wrapped up with the mercurial Nick Kyrgios upsetting world No. 1 Daniil Medvedev in a contentious match that had all the fixings. Kyrgios played all his greatest hits, including racket smashing, arguing with the chair umpire, and pounding the ball within inches of a fan’s face out of frustration. At one point, he even ran to the other side of the net to play a shot — a professional tennis first! And also clearly illegal.

But it all worked out in the end because the fiery Australian dominated Medvedev in four sets and will now await his opponent in the final eight.

We’ve got a full preview of Day 8’s top matches and betting odds. Let’s take a look at all of Monday’s action.

US Open Betting Odds and Picks for Day 8, Sept. 5

Frances Tiafoe vs. Rafael Nadal – 1:15 p.m. ET

Frances Tiafoe is the last American standing on the men’s side after his straight sets (albeit hard-fought) victory against the gritty Argentine Diego Schwartzman. It’s Tiafoe’s third consecutive trip to the fourth round of the Open, making him the first American to do so since Mardy Fish (2010-2012).

For his efforts, he’ll be rewarded with a match against 22-time Grand Slam winner Rafael Nadal, who has dropped just two sets through the first three rounds. Nadal took care of France’s Richard Gasquet on Saturday in straights and is on a quest for his fifth US Open title.

The two have faced just twice before, both times in 2019. Tiafoe lost both of those matches but has been playing great as of late and has youth on his side. Can the 24-year-old gut out a win against an all-time great? Or will the Spaniard slam the door in round four and cruise to the quarters?

Frances Tiafoe to Win First Set — (+220)

(+220) Total Match Games 35.5 — (Over -125, Under -125)

(Over -125, Under -125) 6-0 Set in Match — Yes (+660)

Iga Swiatek vs. Jule Niemeier – 1 p.m. ET*

FanDuel NY (Swiatek -670, Niemeier +470)

DraftKings NY (Swiatek -700, Niemeier +475)

BetMGM NY (Swiatek -715, Niemeier +450)

Caesars NY (Swiatek -600, Niemeier +400)

If you’ve bet against Iga Swiatek this season, you’ve usually lost. Poland’s finest has bulldozed her way through the competition for most of the year, racking up 37 straight victories at one point, including a French Open title.

She had cooled off a little before the US Open but appears to be back to form, having barely broken a sweat thus far through three rounds. The world No. 1 will now take on Germany’s Jule Niemeier, who has been playing some terrific tennis of her own. Niemeier made it to the quarterfinals at Wimbledon this year, a journey that included knocking off 2nd seed Anett Kontaveit.

She’s carried her strong play over into the Open and, like Swiatek, has not dropped a set so far. These two have never faced each other, which is probably a good thing for Niemeier’s confidence. It’s asking a lot for a world No. 108 to upset the current No. 1, but the price is right if you’re feeling lucky. Bet against Swiatek at your own risk.

Total Games First Set Over 9.5 — (+130)

(+130) Iga Swiatek Total Games Won Over 12.5 — (+125)

(+125) Total Games — Over 18.5 (-120)

Other Top Matches for US Open Day 8 Odds

With all the fanfare of Serena’s last dance, it’s easy to have missed Danielle Collins’ stellar play through three rounds. The 19th-ranked American ousted Naomi Osaka and Cristina Bucsa in the first two rounds before a thrilling win over Alize Cornet on Saturday night at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

This year has already seen Collins make it to one Grand Slam final when she defeated Iga Swiatek in the semis at the Australian Open. She’ll now take on world No. 6 Aryna Sabalenka, who is also seeking her first career Grand Slam title. Sabalenka had a grueling second-round match against Estonian Kaia Kanepi but has otherwise been untested. Get your popcorn ready; this one should be a doozie.

Another intriguing match on the men’s side has Marin Cilic squaring off against Carlos Alcaraz. Both have flashed brilliance throughout the tournament, with Cilic losing just one set and Alcaraz none. Alcaraz, the 19-year-old product of Spain, has been shooting up the charts this year, reaching the quarters of the French, the fourth round at Wimbledon, and the third round at the Aussie Open.

He’s the current No. 4 player in the world and will be looking to use his energetic style to his advantage over the 33-year-old Cilic. Cilic, who won the US Open in 2014, is currently ranked No. 17. His best showing at a Grand Slam this year came at the French Open when he reached the semis.

Danielle Collins (+132) vs. Aryna Sabalenka (-160) — FanDuel

FanDuel Marin Cilic (+330) vs. Carlos Alcaraz (-450) — FanDuel

