Today, the third round of the US Open singles kicks off at 11:00 a.m. ET It’s a historic tournament in many ways with exciting players to watch across the field, but no narrative quite so exciting as Serena Williams’ unexpected press into the third round. The 41-year-old veteran is beating players almost half her age with power and aplomb.

Meanwhile, the two favorites to win it all — Iga Swiatek on the women’s and Daniil Medvedev on the men’s — are still marching on in dominating sets.

We’ve got a full preview of the matches to watch and all the latest US Open Day 5 odds and picks.

U.S. Open Day 5 Betting Odds and Picks for Sept. 2

Sports bettors in the New York area can find excellent wagers on the top NY online sportsbooks, from moneylines to futures to sets and scores. Here are the top matches we’re watching today.

Ajla Tomljanović vs Serena Williams – 7:00 p.m. ET

FanDuel NY ( Tomljanović +132, Williams -160 )

) Caesars NY ( Tomljanović +130, Williams -170)

+130, Williams -170) DraftKings NY ( Tomljanović +120, Williams -155)

+120, Williams -155) BetMGM NY ( Tomljanović +120, Williams -155)

Serena’s match in particular will likely be one of the most-watched matches in tennis history. The 2022 US Open is turning into Serena’s tournament. It may well be her last, and she’s playing like the Serena we remember from years ago.

Tickets to see her play in the third round tonight skyrocketed after her win against No. 2-ranked Anna Kontaveit on Wednesday. Before the Open started, the cheapest tickets for Friday night under the Arthur Ashe lights were around $150. Now you can find tickets on StubHub for up to nearly $50,000. Some might say the tickets are priceless.

Accordingly, the odds have flipped in Serena’s favor. She was the underdog in Wednesday’s match against Kontaveit, but she’s now favored to win. To be fair, Kontaveit was ranked second in the world, whereas Tomljanović is 46th. Serena, by comparison, is ranked 605, mainly due to the fact she hasn’t played much lately. Tomljanović has never made it to the fourth round of the US Open. The furthest she’s gone in a major is the quarterfinals of Wimbledon.

The two women have never played each other before, so it will be interesting to see how they adjust.

If you’re looking to spice things up beyond straight moneylines on your wagers tonight, here are a few other US Open odds we like on FanDuel NY:

Serena to win 2-1: +310

+310 Total tie breaks 1.5: Over (+2200); Under (-8000)

Over (+2200); Under (-8000) 6-0 set in match: Yes (+620); No (-1450)

Daniil Medvedev vs. Wu Yibing – 8:15 p.m. ET (Estimated Time)

Medvedev continues to dominate on the court and in the sportsbooks. As the defending US Open champion and the heavy favorite to win, you won’t get much by betting on him. But if you like a daring wager, betting on his opposition could be fun. Here’s what to expect from tonight’s second highlighted match in Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Medvedev has coasted through the tournament so far, winning in straight sets in the first two rounds. He’s showing exactly why he’s No. 1 in the world right now. While Arthur Rinderknech took a few games in each set on Wednesday, Medvedev still made the win look easy.

Wu Yibing is the first Chinese man to reach the third round of any Grand Slam since 1946. He’s the No. 2-ranked tennis player in China and 174th in the world. His unexpected rise — he was ranked 1,738th in April — has excited fans around the world. Facing Medvedev will be the most significant match Wu has ever played. He’s not likely to win, but he has a chance to make an impression on millions of fans who will be watching tonight.

We admit it’s unlikely that Medvedev, who hasn’t dropped a set, will lose a match in the third round. So, if you’re looking to bet beyond the moneylines, here are some fun bets we recommend putting some money on.

Both players to win a set: Yes (+152); No (-210)

Yes (+152); No (-210) 6-0 set in match: Yes (+430); No (-750)

Yes (+430); No (-750) Medvedev to win 3-0: -210

-210 Medvedev to win 3-1: +280

+280 Medvedev to win 3-2: +800

Other Top Matches for US Open Day 5 Odds

Now that we’re into round three, every match matters. Sports bettors and tennis fans should keep their eyes on several of the matches today.

On the men’s side, Andy Murray and Nick Kyrgios cruised without too much trouble through the first two rounds and face tougher opponents. British upstart Jack Draper continues his surprising run after beating No. 6 seed Felix Auger-Aliassime on Wednesday.

On the women’s side, several history-making women are facing their next big challenge. Coco Gauff, the 18-year-old American prodigy, will face another American, Madison Keys. Gauff handily won her first two matches in straight sets. Meanwhile, No. 5 seed Ons Jabeur also won her first two matches in straight sets, and takes on American Shelby Rogers in the opening matches of the day.

Here are the US Open Day 5 odds on each of these matches from BetMGM NY:

Andy Murray (+170) vs. Matteo Berrettini (-225)

Madison Keys (+135) vs. Coco Gauff (-175)

Ons Jabeur (-160) vs. Shelby Rogers (+125)

Karen Khachanov (+110) vs. Jack Draper (-145)

Nick Kyrgios (-800) vs. J.J. Wolf (+500)

Biggest Upsets From Thursday’s Singles Action

Alize Cornet continues her run after upsetting US Open defending champion Emma Raducanu in the first round. Clara Burel, who knocked out Wimbledon Champion Elena Rybakina in the first round, also continues her upset streak. She beat Alison Van Uytvanck (-150) yesterday.

Thursday saw a few other upsets in the women’s matches. American player Lauren Davis (+225) beat Ekaterina Alexandrova (-285) and will face tournament favorite Iga Swiatek tomorrow. In a nail-biting match, Yue Yuan (+180) prevailed over Irina-Camelia Begu (-230). Other eliminated favorites from Thursday’s women’s singles were Paula Badosa, Yulia Putintseva, and Marie Bouzkova.

On the men’s side, Brandon Nakashima (+120) beat Grigor Dimitrov (-140) in three straight sets. Ilya Ivashka (+245) took four sets to knock out Hubert Hurkacz (-310). And Richard Gasquet (+185) eliminated Miomir Kecmanovic (-230) in four sets.

