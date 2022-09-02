It’s finally September, which means the baseball world is heading into an all-out sprint for the postseason. The Yankees are traveling to Florida to take on their main challenger in the AL East, the Tampa Bay Rays. The Bronx Bombers are six games ahead of Tampa Bay, but in the Yankees vs. Rays odds, the Rays have the advantage. Here’s our full sports betting preview of the series with game lines, player props, and injury updates.

The Yankees (79-52) have been very publicly struggling in the second half of the season. They rallied for a five-game winning streak two weeks ago but fell back into a slump to end the month of August. They went 4-3 in their last two series against the Oakland A’s and LA Angels, two of the weaker teams in the league. The Pinstripes are still leading the AL East and have MLB’s fifth-best record, but they need a strong burst of energy to stop their current slide.

The Rays (72-57), on the other hand, ended August strong, losing two of their last 10 games. They’ve been closing the gap between themselves and the Yankees, but also need to keep an eye on the Blue Jays who are only two games behind. The Rays are in a good position in the AL wild card race, but they need to hold onto their momentum through the end of the regular season.

The last time the two teams met, the Rays won two of the three games and the Yankees barely squeezed out their win in the 10th inning. This series is critical for both teams as the playoff pictures comes into view.

Probable Pitching Matchups for Yankees vs. Rays

Friday, Sept 2, 7:10 p.m. ET — Domingo German (2-2) vs. Jeffrey Springs (6-4) German was solid through the month of August, despite his team continuing to drop games. His current stats for the 2022 season include a 3.19 ERA, a 1.11 WHIP, and 31 strikeouts.

Domingo German (2-2) vs. Jeffrey Springs (6-4) Saturday, Sept 3, 6:10 p.m. ET — Clarke Schmidt (5-3) vs. TBD Schmidt has stepped up for the Yankees with Luis Severino and Nestor Cortes on the IL. For most of the year, Schmidt has come out of the bullpen, starting two games so far. In his last start, Sunday against the A’s, he pitched 4.1 innings and had seven strikeouts. He’s currently posting a 2.89 ERA, a 1.34 WHIP, and 36 strikeouts.

Clarke Schmidt (5-3) vs. TBD Sunday, Sept 4, 1:40 p.m. ET — Frankie Montas (4-11) vs. TBD Montas joined the Yankees shortly before the trade deadline and has not been quite the anchor they hoped for. But the team’s management says it’s not concerned and he just needs more time. He has a season-long ERA of 3.94, but since joining the Yankees, it’s ballooned to 7.01. We’ll see if he can pick it up in Sunday’s game.

Injury Updates for the New York Yankees

The starting pitcher rotation is suffering a bit. Nestor Cortes and Luis Severino are still out, but both are making progress on their recoveries.

Aroldis Chapman is on the 15-day injured list from an infection in a new leg tattoo. Jameson Taillon exited early from his start Tuesday after being struck in the right wrist by a liner. And Anthony Rizzo is day to day with his recurring lower back troubles.

Player Props for Yankees vs. Rays

If you’re looking to bet beyond game lines, here are a few of the best player props for today’s game.

Domingo German

Despite his team’s struggles, German has been solid since his return in late July. In Saturday’s game against Oakland, he pitched 7.2 scoreless innings, which is the longest in his MLB career. He got five strikeouts in 79 pitches. For the month of August, German started six games and held an ERA of 2.08, a WHIP of 0.95, and had 22 strikeouts.

Aaron Judge

Like German, Judge remains a bright spot on a team that’s slumping. He now has 51 home runs, which puts him 10 homers away from tying the AL record set by Roger Maris in 1961. He has 31 games left to tie or break the record. Judge has also been solid in the outfield and is a likely candidate to win MVP this year.

Oswaldo Cabrera

Cabrera was a force in the Yankees’ last win streak, helping them dominate the Mets in the much-watched Subway Series. The rookie has been stellar on offense and defense since being called up from the minors. Since he started with the team on Aug. 17, he’s gotten 12 hits, 17 total bases, two RBIs, and is slashing at .235/.278/.333.

