Caesars New York Promo Code: Get a $1,250 Bet for CFB Week 1

CFB Games This Weekend

Most big-name schools play it safe during Week 1, but a handful of teams are looking to make a statement to start the season. Three games will feature two ranked teams facing off. You can find betting odds for all of these games on New York’s best online sportsbooks.

No. 11 Oregon vs. No. 3 Georgia, Atlanta — Saturday, Sept. 3, 3:30 p.m. ET

Oregon has a ton of talent on both sides of the ball, but the Ducks may be facing a Georgia team looking to prove one thing: to be the best, you have to beat the best. Since the Bulldogs have not lost since winning the national championship last year, they may feel like they deserve to be the No. 1 team in the country — not Alabama.

However, it may not be as easy to take down the Ducks. Oregon has one of the better offensive lines in the country and a top-notch defensive front. While the team has yet to name a starting quarterback, Auburn transfer Bo Nix is considered the front runner.

As for the Bulldogs, an underappreciated Stetson Bennett is back at quarterback to lead the offense. While the defense that led the way to the national championship has been decimated by the NFL Draft, plenty of talent is waiting in the wings.

No. 23 Cincinnati at No. 19 Arkansas — Saturday, Sept. 3, 3:30 p.m. ET

Like the Bulldogs, the Cincinnati Bearcats lost a lot of talent to the NFL, including several players off of a stellar defense and quarterback Desmond Ridder. A solid offensive line will help whoever starts at QB. As for the defense, several rotational players will need to step into more prominent roles.

The Razorbacks have a solid squad on both sides of the ball and are coming back with an offense led by Heisman-hopeful QB KJ Jefferson.

KJ Jefferson but he's a QB in 2007 pic.twitter.com/EN5lrzK6z8 — Mason Choate (@ChoateMason) August 26, 2022

No. 5 Notre Dame at No. 2 Ohio State — Saturday, Sept. 3, 7:30 p.m. ET

There is nothing Notre Dame would like to do more than start the Marcus Freeman Era with a win over the No. 2 team in the country. Of course, defeating Ohio State will not be easy. The Buckeyes have one of the most potent offenses in the country. As for the OSU defense, it had some issues last season and may have some kinks to work out against Notre Dame.

But the Ohio State offense could give the defense all the cushion it needs. Notre Dame’s defense is supposed to be talented, but it will need to reach new heights to keep CJ Stroud and the Buckeye offense at bay.

AP Photo/Darron Cummings