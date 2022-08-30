Day 1 of the US Open lived up to the hype, providing plenty of thrilling moments from morning to night at Flushing Meadows, N.Y.

It was a day that saw dominating efforts by favorites, wild upsets by qualifiers, and a gritty win by Serena Williams, whose farewell tour lived to see at least one more match.

Score a $1,250 First Bet on Caesars with Caesars NY Promo Code SHARPBETFULL

We’ll be tracking the action all tournament long here at NY Sports Day and will provide odds, picks, and analysis of the biggest matches each day. Let’s peek ahead at what should be an exciting second day in New York and look at a couple of massive upsets from yesterday’s action.

U.S. Open Betting Odds and Picks for Aug. 30

With yesterday’s matches in the history books, it’s time to see what Day 2 holds as Round 1 of the US Open finishes up. All of these betting odds are available on New York’s sports betting apps.

Denis Shapovalov vs. Marc-Andrea Huesler, 3:30 p.m. ET* (estimated time)

This intriguing match features two players that are going in opposite directions right now.

It’s been a forgettable year for 19th-ranked Canadian Denis Shapovalov, but he has a chance to salvage his season with a strong showing at the US Open.

Shapovalov is coming off a rough stretch, in which before a couple of wins at the Western & Southern Open, the Canadian had lost nine of his previous 10 contests. He also hasn’t been lighting it up on the hardcourt lately. In the 23-year-old’s last two years, he has a mediocre record of 25-20.

Meanwhile, Huesler is having a career year and looking to play spoiler. The Swiss player has a stretch of 36-21 coming into the US Open, including wins over World No. 51 Ilya Ivashka and No. 55 Jack Draper. He’s also won five of his last six matches.

Although Shapovalov is the favorite, there isn’t a lot of value in taking him on the moneyline. This will likely be a hard-fought match, and we don’t see it finishing in straight sets. Here are a couple of exciting bets available on FanDuel.

Both players to win a set (Yes -180/No +132): Even if Shapovalov wins, there’s a good chance he drops a set, making the ‘yes’ bet here a solid option.

Even if Shapovalov wins, there’s a good chance he drops a set, making the ‘yes’ bet here a solid option. Marc-Andrea Huesler wins the match, and both players win a set (+370): If you’re in the mood for an upset, take this bet rather than just betting on Huesler straight up. It’s doubtful that Huesler will win in straight sets, so why not take the better odds?

This DraftKings NY Promo Code returns up to $1,050 free for tennis wagers

Naomi Osaka vs. Danielle Collins – 7 p.m. ET* (estimated time)

FanDuel NY (Osaka -192, Collins +158)

Caesars NY (Osaka -190, Collins +150)

DraftKings NY (Osaka -190, Collins +155)

Two-time US Open winner and former world No. 1 Naomi Osaka looks to return to form after a trying couple of years. Injuries and mental health issues have been well-documented for Osaka, and she’s in danger of going a calendar year without a major title for the first time since 2017. However, she does own a 3-0 record against Danielle Collins.

Collins hasn’t had the smoothest season herself. After peaking with a finals appearance at the Australian Open, she’s struggled to regain her form in subsequent matches. The 28-year-old reached the quarterfinals in Miami but exited early in all her other tournaments.

Osaka is a slight favorite against the 19th-ranked Collins, and her 22-4 lifetime US Open record should go a long way Tuesday at Arthur Ashe Stadium. This one could go either way, with both players not in tip-top tennis shape. Here are two prop bets available at FanDuel.

Both players to win a set (Yes +114; No -152): With neither player dominating right now, both winning a set isn’t out of the question.

With neither player dominating right now, both winning a set isn’t out of the question. To lose the first set and win the match (Osaka +500, Collins +660): If you enjoy a come-from-behind win, these odds are enticing.

Other Top Matches for US Open Day 2 Odds

There are many intriguing matches on Day 2, including last year’s women’s champion Emma Raducanu and four-time US Open winner Rafael Nadal.

While Nadal is the top-ranked player on the men’s side (world No.2) and should cruise to a first-round victory, Raducanu’s outlook is a little murkier.

Since her historic US Open title last year, when she became the first qualifier ever to win a major, Raducanu has struggled. She’s had a series of coaching changes and hasn’t advanced past the second round in her previous three majors.

It will be an interesting match to watch as she looks to start her title defense against Cornet, a savvy veteran who has been playing well as of late.

Rinky Hijikata (+2000 DraftKings) vs. Rafael Nadal (-10,000 DraftKings)

Emma Raducanu (-155 DraftKings) vs. Alize Cornet (+130 DraftKings)

Biggest Upsets From Monday’s Singles Action

Perhaps the biggest shocker of the day came from the men’s draw when (+1200) Colombian qualifier Daniel Elahi Galan ousted (-3000) fourth-ranked Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece. It was another blow to a depleted men’s draw that is already lacking a handful of high-profile players.

On the women’s side, former world No. 1 Simona Halep (-1800) was stunned by Ukrainian qualifier Daria Snigur (+900). It was Snigur’s first win on the WTA Tour and her first appearance in the main draw of a Grand Slam.

AP Photo/Aaron Doster