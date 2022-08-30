The Mets open a three-game series against the best team in baseball tonight, Aug. 30, at Citi Field. Can they prevail against the powerhouse LA Dodgers? We’ve got the Mets vs. Dodgers odds and a full preview of the series for sports bettors and fans.

The New York Mets (82-47) are in a dead tie with the Houston Astros for second in the MLB behind the Dodgers. Both teams are eight games behind LA, but the Mets have put a little extra space between themselves and the NL East runner-up Atlanta. The Braves had squeezed the Mets’ lead down to 1.5 games, but a few wins over the Rockies last weekend put New York three games ahead of Atlanta. At this point, the Mets are fighting not for playoff spots but for a chance to make and win the World Series, where their odds are getting better by the day.

But the Dodgers aren’t the team you want to face right now, especially since the Braves are going into a potentially easy series against the Rockies.

The Mets have gone 6-4 in their last 10 games. The Dodgers (89-38) have gone 8-2 in their last 10 games and are 19.5 games ahead of the next-best competition in the NL West. They seem like a near-impossible team to beat at this point. In Miami over the weekend, they scored 10 runs on Friday and eight on Sunday. However, they lost Saturday’s game 2-1 and only won Monday’s 3-2 in the 10th inning. So it’s possible.

The last time the Mets played the Dodgers, in early June, the two teams split the four-game series evenly. And now the Mets have ace Jacob deGrom back. Needless to say, it will be a series to watch.

September will be a sprint to the end, and a Mets vs. Dodgers matchup could be a preview of this year’s NL Championship Series.

Top 3 Sportsbooks for Baseball Betting

NY sportsbook bonuses are a great way to get in on the action. Most mobile betting platforms have great welcome offers and you can access wagers on home runs, strikeouts, walks, total hits, and more. We’ve rounded up the top three promo codes for NY sportsbooks for your baseball bets. You can use them on the Mets vs. Dodgers this week.

Best Odds for Mets vs. Dodgers

The Dodgers are favored to win tonight’s game, but the odds are fairly close. Use our table below to access the best odds for the Mets vs. Dodgers series. Here are the latest wagers with current run lines, moneylines, and total.

Probable Pitching Matchups for Mets vs. Dodgers

Tuesday, Aug 30, 7:10 p.m. ET — Andrew Heaney (2-1) vs. Taijuan Walker (10-3) Walker had some injuries and rough starts through the month of August, but when he’s on, he hits. For the season, Walker is posting a 3.38 ERA, a 1.20 WHIP, and 88 strikeouts.

Wednesday, Aug 31, 7:10 p.m. ET — Tyler Anderson (13-2) vs. Jacob deGrom (3-1) deGrom might be the best pitcher in the game. He’s only had five starts this year and already struck out 46. He’s posting an ERA of 2.15 in 29.1 innings. In his last outing, Thursday against the Rockies, he gave up a home run and a walk, but otherwise dominated.

Thursday, Sep 1, 4:10 p.m. ET — TBD vs. Chris Bassitt (11-7) Bassitt’s last outing, against the Rockies, was mediocre. He allowed four runs and struck out just 1 in 7.1 innings. But he’s still a strong pitcher for the Mets’ rotation, with an ERA of 3.34, 139 strikeouts, and 1.13 WHIP for the season.



Injury Updates for the New York Mets

Eduardo Escobar was activated off the IL on Saturday. He was out for the minimum of 10 days with a minor oblique strain. Tommy Hunter was also activated from the 15-day IL.

Carlos Carrasco is still out with a left oblique strain, expected to return early this month. Other expected September returns include RHP Drew Smith, INF Luis Guillorme, Tylor Megill, and Joey Lucchesi.

Player Props for Mets vs. Dodgers

Player props are a great way to mix up your wagers and have a little more fun with them. Here are some of the best player props for leading Mets players in this series.

Taijuan Walker

With an over-under of 3.5 for strikeouts thrown, oddsmakers seem to expect Walker to make a better showing than his last two starts. Against the Yankees last Tuesday, he struck out three, and against Atlanta on Aug. 16, he had no strikeouts due to exiting the game after two innings. If Walker can stay healthy in September, he should be a solid presence for the Mets as they head to the post-season.

Francisco Lindor

Lindor burned his way through the end of July and early August, but his hot streak seems to be slowing down. From July 27 – Aug. 6, Lindor clocked 11 RBIs and three homers. Of his 15 RBIs in August, all but three happened in the first two weeks of the month. Now that the league heads into the final stretch, are you willing to bet Lindor finds his power again?

Pete Alonso

While Lindor has faltered a bit, Alonso is staying on a hot streak for the Mets. He has 20 RBIs in August, and they’re more spread out than Lindor’s, though he did get 10 of them in just the first week. He has 31 home runs this season and is slashing .273/.350/.516.

AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee