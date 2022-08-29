US Open Betting Odds and Picks: Day 1, Aug. 29

It’s Day 1 of the US Open at Flushing Meadows in NY, and already the competition is lighting up. We’ve previewed the best bets for overall winners of the tournament, but now it’s time to zoom in on individual daily matchups for US Open Day 1 odds.

Here at NY Sports Day, we’ll have betting odds available at NY online sportsbooks and picks for the US Open every day, highlighting the most exciting matches, and keeping you up to date on upsets, favorites, headlines, and more.

Round 1 of the Men’s and Women’s Singles are happening today and tomorrow, with the second round starting Wednesday. Men’s & Women’s Doubles 1st Round starts Wednesday as well.

Here are the highlights, wagers, and our picks for US Open Day 1 odds.

Serena Williams vs. Danka Kovinic – 7 p.m. ET Arthur Ashe Stadium

FanDuel NY (Williams -365, Kovinic +285), Caesars NY (Williams -425, Kovinic +290), DraftKings NY (Williams -320, Kovinic +245)

All eyes will be on this match as Serena Williams kicks off the opening night session in Arthur Ashe Stadium – for the last time.

Serena has 23 Grand Slam titles – the most of any player in the Open Era, male or female. She has six US Open titles and a 20-0 record in first-round US Open matches. She hasn’t dropped a set since 2001. Needless to say, Serena is the favorite in this matchup.

Her opponent, Danka Kovinic, is a Montenegran player ranked 80th in the world in women’s singles. She hasn’t won a match since the third round of the French Open in late May, but don’t count her out. Kovinic had a surprising upset over British player Emma Raducanu in the second round of the Australian Open. She was knocked out in the third by Simona Halep but showed she can duel with the best of them.

If you’re looking for a simple bet, you can stick with the moneylines. Since Serena is the favorite, you might as well put your money on Kovinic for an upset. But there are plenty of other wagers to put money on. Here are a couple of our favorites:

Both players to win a set (FanDuel): Yes (+152) No (-215) – Williams hasn’t been awesome lately, so her dropping a set doesn’t seem so farfetched. Even if you think Williams will advance, these odds offer good value.

Total tie breaks (DraftKings): Over 0.5 (+225) Under 0.5 (-360) – This is pretty good money for the over on tie breaks. Serena will probably come in hot with all the hype around her final Open, but she’s been upset before.

Nick Kyrgios vs. Thanasi Kokkinakis – 8:15 p.m. ET* Arthur Ashe Stadium

FanDuel NY (Kyrgios -610, Kokkinakis +440), Caesars NY (Kyrgios -700, Kokkinakis +450), DraftKings NY (Kyrgios -500, Kokkinakis +350)

*estimated time

Known as “Special K” when they play together in doubles, fellow Australians and close friends Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis will be forced to try to eliminate each other in the first round. The two went all the way to win the Australian Open in Men’s doubles. They’ll be the second match in the night session after Williams vs. Kovinic.

Kyrgios is the favorite for this match and has been on an upward trajectory in 2022. He’s ranked No. 25 in the world and had an incredible run all the way to the finals at Wimbledon, though he was bested by Novak Djokovic in four sets.

Kokkinakis is ranked No. 70 in Men’s Singles. He was knocked out in the second round at Wimbledon by Djokovic. He’s not likely to win this match, but it will be fun to watch the two friends play each other.

Other Top Matches for US Open Day 1 Odds

Let’s check out a few other important matches to keep an eye on during the opening day.

Daniil Medvedev vs. Stefan Kozlov – 12 p.m. ET Arthur Ashe Stadium

Medvedev is the US Open’s defending champion on the men’s side and the heavy favorite to win it all. He’s No. 1 in the world, above even the Big Three — Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, and Rafael Nadal. Last year, he beat Djokovic in the US Open finals, stopping the Joker from getting a Grand Slam. But he’s not unbeatable, He was out of the French Open in the fourth round.

Stefan Kozlov is an American player ranked 111th in the world. There’s pretty much no chance he wins this – and he’s unlikely to even take a set. But tennis is a world of upsets, and anything could happen. Medvedev is priced at -8000 on FanDuel and Kozlov is +3000.

Simona Halep vs. Daria Snigur – 1 p.m. ET* Louis Armstrong Stadium

*estimated time

Simona Halep is the second favorite to win in the tournament outright odds. In this match, she’s favored at -1700 on FanDuel NY, with Snigur priced at +1140.

Cori “Coco” Gauff vs. Leolia Jeanjean – 2 p.m. ET* Arthur Ashe Stadium

*estimated time

Coco Gauff is one of our favorites to watch – and my pick to go all the way. She’s not favored to win it all, but she’s a tennis prodigy at just 18 years old and has the advantage of being an American at the US Open.

Gauff is favored to with her first match, with -1700 odds on FanDuel NY. Jeanjean has +1060 odds.

