It’s a battle for New York dominance this Sunday as the Jets and the Giants duke it out in a preseason game. The game starts at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at MetLife Stadium, broadcasting on CBS and the NFL Network. Whether you’re at the game or watching at home, you can use today’s DraftKings NY promo code to make things a little more exciting. Wager on either team or get in on prop bets, parlays, and more:

Click here to claim the DraftKings $50 free bet + 20% deposit match up to $1,000

We’ve also got the best odds and a full preview of the preseason matchup between the Jets and Giants.

How to Claim $1,050 With DraftKings NY Promo Code

To access the promo, use our exclusive DraftKings NY link. You won’t need a promo code to unlock a bonus. New bettors can get up to $1,050 in bonus money after signing up. Put in your minimum deposit of $5, and DraftKings will automatically credit you a $50 free bet. You also get a 20% deposit match up to $1,000.

The promo will apply even if you already have a DraftKings daily fantasy account. You can see more details on welcome deals and requirements here.

Giants vs. Jets Best Odds and Series Preview

The Jets and Giants preseason game is always a hugely anticipated event. This year, the game was preceded on Thursday by a joint practice. The last time the two teams had a joint preseason practice, in 2005, things got messy, with several brawls bloodying players up. On Thursday, nothing of the sort happened. The two teams had a standard practice and gave fans a good preview of what to expect in Sunday’s game. Here’s what to expect.

Both teams are 2-0 in preseason games, with the Jets prevailing against the Eagles and Falcons and the Giants defeating the Patriots and Bengals. The Jets are slightly favored in this matchup, but in regular-season odds, the Giants look better for a potential playoff run.

Here are DraftKings’ odds for Sunday’s game.

The Giants on a Slow Build

On the Giants’ side, it’s all about whether head coach Brian Daboll’s offensive system can deliver. QB Daniel Jones was up and down in training camp, but he delivered in the two preseason games so far. He has a 76.9 completion rate and just one interception.

Running back Saquon Barkley has managed to stay healthy through training camp and looks like he’s ready to show us the star rusher he used to be. Add in some fresh faces on the offensive line and two first-round draft picks, Kayvon Thibodeaux and Evan Neal – and Daboll’s team is looking at least solid for the start of the season.

Jets Trying to Stay Healthy

For the Jets, who are slight favorites to win the matchup, it’s all about testing the starters. Saleh has indicated the game is a regular-season dress rehearsal. He has said the starters would play between a quarter and a half after only a few of them joined the game against the Falcons.

QB Zach Wilson is recovering from a meniscus tear and won’t be back until Week 1 of the regular season or later. Jets fans expressed relief it’s not more severe after losing OL Mekhi Becton’s season to a knee injury. Wilson’s availability, in the long run, will be important if the Jets want to make the playoffs.

The real standout in their practice against the Giants was rookie Garrett Wilson. The wide receiver made three catches and reportedly looked effortless on the field against Giants cornerback Aaron Robinson. Wilson was a first-round draft pick alongside CB Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner and pass rusher Jermaine Johnson.

AP Photo/Adam Hunger