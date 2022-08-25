The Mets return home to Citi Field tonight after a battering by the Yankees across the river in a disappointing Subway Series. They take on the Colorado Rockies in a four-game series that should be an easy win. But before we get too excited, let’s look at the Mets vs. Rockies odds for tonight and for the series.

The Mets (79-46) have been on a hot streak in the second half, but could the steam be slowing down? In the first 15 days of August, the team went 11-4. But since then, the Mets have lost five games and won four. Two of those series were against NL East rivals Atlanta and Philly. These accelerating losses have allowed the Braves (78-48) to narrow the Mets’ lead in the NL East to 1.5 games. While the Rockies (54-71) seem like an easy victory, the Mets can’t afford to take their eye off the ball.

Speaking of the Rockies, they’re not having a great season. The Colorado team is dead last in the NL West, a whole 33 games behind the LA Dodgers. The last time they played the Mets, in Denver, they lost two of the three games, though their single win was by eight runs.

For the Mets, a 10-game stint on their home field – against the Rockies, the Dodgers, and the Nationals – should give the team an opportunity to rally. The Mets have a 40-19 record at home vs. 39-27 away.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Mets vs. Rockies odds and series.

Probable Pitching Matchups for Mets vs. Rockies

Thursday, Aug 25, 7:10 p.m. ET — Ryan Feltner (2-4) vs. Jacob deGrom (2-1) Since his season debut on Aug. 2, deGrom has pitched 23.1 innings with an ERA of 2.31, 37 strikeouts, and just one walk. The Mets are still cautious with using deGrom as he’s returned from a long recovery, so this game should be a good showing.

Friday, Aug 26, 7:10 p.m. ET — TBD vs. TBD

Saturday, Aug 27, 7:10 p.m. ET — Kyle Freeland (7-8) vs TBD

Sunday, Aug 28, 1:40 p.m. ET — German MArquez (6-10) vs. TBD

Injury Updates for the New York Mets

Pitcher Tommy Hunter is expected to return at some point during the series against the Rockies. He’s been out since Aug. 6 with lower back tightness. Eduardo Escobar is also expected back in the series against Colorado. He joined the IL on Aug. 17 with left oblique tightness.

Carlos Carrasco exited his Aug. 15 start against the Braves with a left oblique strain. He’s expected back in early September, potentially in the series against the Nationals. Tylor Megill threw his first bullpen session on Aug. 14 and completed a live batting practice on Aug. 17. He’s expected back in early September.

The Mets are also hoping to see Luis Guillorme ready to return in mid-September for the stretch run.

Player Props for Mets vs. Rockies

Player props are a great way to mix up your wagers and have a little more fun with them. Here are some of the best player props for leading Mets players in this series.

Jacob deGrom

The Mets bumped deGrom from Tuesday’s start against the Yankees, opting to give him a few days for extra rest and start Thursday against the Rockies. Manager Buck Showalter told reporters that they’re trying to be careful and keep an eye on his continued recovery, but the ace has been a powerhouse each time he’s pitched since his debut Aug. 2.

Pete Alonso

Alonso has missed only one game this season, and some are worried that the Mets’ star player needs a break. He had a tough outing against the Yankees and hasn’t had an RBI in the last five games. But Alonso is a relentless player, and he’s still got a stellar stat sheet for 2022: 102 RBIs, 30 home runs, and a slash line of .260/.348/.535.

Jeff McNeil

McNeil had a good outing against the Yankees Tuesday, hitting an RBI double with Alonso scoring to tie the game in the 6th. He only has two home runs in August but has been a solid presence all season for the Mets offense. He’s slashing .304/.366/.461.

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh