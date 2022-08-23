In Buffalo, where the Josh Allen religion runs deep, sports fans are ready for a season like no other. The team has adopted a phrase Allen used in a recent news conference: “Find a way.”

Can Allen find a way this year, after last year’s devastating playoff loss? Well, oddsmakers are pretty optimistic. Here’s what the sportsbooks are telling us about Josh Allen’s odds to lead the NFL in passing yards, regular season total, an MVP shot, and more.

Get a $250 deposit match with BetRivers NY Bonus Code SHARP250

The Bills are still the betting favorite to win the Super Bowl this year. A win next February would be their first Super Bowl title in franchise history. Allen’s success on the field will be a key ingredient to a potential historic run.

After the Bills drafted him as the seventh overall pick in 2018, Allen had a few inconsistent seasons before becoming the weapon he is today. The athletic QB helped take the Bills to the AFC Championship Game in 2020 and the Divisional Playoffs in 2021. He’s easily one of the best quarterbacks in the league, and the Bills Mafia has its hopes pinned to his leadership going into the 2022 season.

At training camp, the team has had some scuffles that GM Brandon Beane chalks up to hunger for the season to really start. Scuffles or not, the team seems to have no lack of chemistry when it comes to actual games. Buffalo has won both of their preseason games so far, winning 27-24 against the Colts and blowing out the Broncos 42-15. The highlight of the Bills vs. Broncos game came with a 28-yard touchdown pass by Allen to Gabe Davis in the end zone.

Not a bad sign for sports bettors looking to put money on Allen to get the most passing yards in the league. It’s a steep contest, but one that will be fun to watch.

Odds to make the NFL Playoffs: NY Jets | NY Giants

Josh Allen Odds to Lead NFL in Passing Yards

The top NY mobile sportsbooks have all the wagers you can imagine, and competitive Josh Allen odds for the 2022 season. Here are some of the best bets available for Allen’s performance.

Wager Odds Most Passing Yards in League Most Passing Touchdowns in League Total Regular Season Passing Yards Odds to Win MVP

Top Odds for Most Passing Yards in the League

As of the second week of the preseason, Allen is seventh on the odds boards for most passing yards at about +1200. The leaders are the usual suspects, Justin Herbert, Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady, etc. This might be a good time to get in on Allen’s odds before the season starts. Here are the top five players at most sportsbooks.

Another New York QB: Odds for Daniel Jones’ regular season passing yardage total

Will Josh Allen Deliver for the Bills This Season?

The Bills are depending on it. And if you’ve got your money on him, you’re looking pretty good, too.

In terms of passing yards, Allen had a completed-pass percentage of 69.2% in 2020 and 63.3% in 2021. In both years, he passed over 4,000 yards – 4,544 yards in 2020 and 4,407 yards in 2021. He set the franchise records in 2020 for single-season passing yards and touchdowns.

Last year, the Bills’ offense was one of the best in the NFL. They’ve returned with the winning lineup mostly intact and added some depth. Powerhouse receivers like Stefon Diggs, Gabe Davis, and Jamison Crowder, give Allen the targets he needs on the field.

We’re expecting great things from the Bills, who are hungry for their Super Bowl win. If anyone can find a way, Bills fans would have us believe, it’s Josh Allen.

AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes