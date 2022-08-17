The New York Liberty clinched a spot in the WNBA playoffs on Sunday with a home win against the Atlanta Dream. Tonight, Aug. 17, they’re headed to Chicago to take on the Sky in Round 1. Can Sabrina Ionescu and Co. make magic happen this year? For New York online sports bettors and fans alike, we’ve got all the New York Liberty odds for the WNBA playoffs.

The Liberty finished the regular season with a 16-20 record and won the No. 7 seed for the playoffs. Compared to the top two seeds, the Las Vegas Aces (26-10) and the Chicago Sky (26-10), it’s not the most promising record for playoff clout, but the Liberty have some surprises up their sleeves.

Tonight’s game starts at 8 p.m. ET, and you can watch it on ESPN.

Players like Ionescu, Natasha Howard, and Betnijah Laney are the obvious powerhouses, but New York can also count on standout performances from the rest of the team when it counts. Marine “MJ” Johannes put up back-to-back threes in the first few minutes of Sunday’s game for the playoff spot and ended up with 18 points and four assists. In the same game, Stefanie Dolson, a fan favorite, surpassed 2,500 points in her WNBA career.

The team has a devoted fan base and is gaining in popularity year over year. We’re excited about what’s ahead. Without further ado, here are the odds for the WNBA playoffs.

Best NY Liberty vs. Chicago Sky Odds

As the No. 7 seed, the Liberty will take on the No. 2-seeded Chicago Sky in a best-of-three series. They’ll play two games in Chicago and then travel back to New York if the series goes to a third. (Fingers crossed!)

Here are the odds for the NY Liberty vs. Chicago Sky from Caesars Sportsbook.

Team Game 1 Moneyline Spread Total (Over/Under) NY Liberty (No. 7) +335 +9.5 (-110) Over 166.5 (-110) Chicago Sky (No. 2) -440 -9.5 (-110) Under 166.5 (-110)

New York Liberty Odds to Win WNBA Championship

The Liberty don’t have the most competitive odds to win the championship, but they’re the only team that has odds on a couple of sportsbooks better than their seed would suggest. They’re currently tied with the Dallas Wings on BetMGM and Caesars Sportsbooks.

However, with dominant teams like the Sky and the Vegas Aces, it’s going to be a tough climb for any team to upset the favorites. Here’s the full lineup of best odds to win the 2022 WNBA Championship.

Team Caesars FanDuel BetMGM Las Vegas Aces (No. 1) +165 +175 +150 Chicago Sky (No. 2) +200 +230 +250 Connecticut Sun (No. 3) +430 +380 +400 Seattle Storm (No. 4) +500 +600 +500 Washington Mystics (No. 5) +1200 +1100 +900 Dallas Wings (No. 6) +5000 +5500 +6600 New York Liberty (No. 7) +5000 +6500 +6600 Phoenix Mercury (No. 8) +7500 +13000 +12500

How the WNBA Playoffs Work

Remember, there are 12 WNBA teams, though we here at New York Sports Day hope they expand.

The eight teams with the highest winning percentage in the regular season qualify for the playoffs, regardless of conference. They’re seeded based on their records.

Round 1

On one side of the bracket, the No. 8 and No. 1 seeds play each other, and the No. 4 and No. 5 seeds play each other in a best-of-three series. The two winners play each other in a semifinal.

On the other side of the bracket, the No. 2 and No. 7 seeds play each other, and the No. 3 and No. 6 seeds play each other in a best-of-three series. The winners face off in the other semifinal round. The higher seed hosts games 1 and 2 in the first round, with the lower seed hosting if there is a game 3.

Semifinals and Finals

The semifinals and finals are both best-of-five series. They follow a 2-2-1 format, with the higher seed hosting games 1, 2, and 5, and the lower seed hosting games 3 and 4.

